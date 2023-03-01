Passport America Discount Camping Club Is Still Going Strong

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Passport America Has Provided 50% Camping Discounts For Over 30 Years

Although RVing is a hobby or lifestyle often born from disposable income, that doesn’t negate the desire to save money where possible. For over three decades, RVers have been saving 50% on campgrounds with membership in Passport America.

Lately, however, the RV community seems to only want to talk about camping with llamas and parking in wineries. While these are novel and fun ideas, the majority of campers still need to frequent regular RV parks that offer full amenities. The new breed of remote workers, road schoolers, and digital nomads need affordable campgrounds that have a full suite of park services, without always paying full price.

Passport America is back

While never actually being “gone”, the folks at Passport America want to remind the camping universe that they still offer fantastic discounts. Passport America members enjoy 50% discounts at over 1,200 parks in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Family-owned Passport America is the world’s largest discount RV campground program. Membership in Passport America is only $44/year and is the only fee you pay.

While saving 10% is fine, saving 50% is significant. Although RVers tend to want to leave terms like “ROI” back at the office, the reality is that with just a couple of nights’ stay, you will fully recoup the return on your investment in your Passport America membership.

Multi-year memberships are available as well. RVers can save 10% with a 2-year $79 membership, or 17% with a 3-year membership for just $109.

What do Passport America members receive?

As with any membership program, RVers want to know the conditions and perks of membership. Here’s what your $44 per year provides:

No surprises: Any special instructions, exclusions, or restrictions are clearly listed up front on each park’s listing.

PA customer service is real-time and personal.

Members get additional discounts on rental accommodations and RV related services through Passport America’s partners.

Filterable, online campground directory and mobile app

“RV America” – Passport America’s quarterly digital magazine

Member referral program

Monthly newsletter: Stay updated on new PA parks, RV news, tips, advice, recipes, and other resources for the road.

How do I find Passport America parks?

Passport America offers a free mobile app that includes a trip routing tool that allows you to plan ahead and find membership campgrounds along your route.

Regular RV LIFE readers will of course be familiar with RV LIFE Pro, which features the widely acclaimed RV LIFE Trip Wizard. In Trip Wizard, RVers can filter for Passport America parks under the Brands, Clubs, and Memberships portion in the campground filter section. This allows you to build that fantastic RV trip to the PA parks of your choice.

You can filter for Passport America parks with RV LIFE Trip Wizard

Why choose Passport America?

The easy answer to why sign up with Passport America is, of course, the savings. There are no complicated conditions or restrictions to follow with PA. The investment is almost negligible. You can recoup your one-year membership with just a couple of stays. The best part is, at that price, you don’t have to cancel any existing memberships or change anything you are already doing.

Prove it to yourself right now. Go to passportamerica.com and find just ONE campground you would like to stay in…there are 1200+ to choose from. There are 88 PA parks in Arizona alone!

Take Arizona Oasis RV Resort for example. This park is highly rated on RV LIFE Campgrounds, and it would only take two nights to earn back your $44. That’s 363 nights of bonus savings remaining for the year.

Not full time? Not a problem. According to the RV Industry Association (RVIA), “…people intending to buy an RV plan to use their RV a median of 25 days per year.” With the above example, that still leaves 23 discounted days to use your PA membership after those first two nights have already paid for it, a minimum savings of at least $460.

Sign up for Passport America today

New RVers asking which membership club they should join, or veteran RVers that may have forgotten what Passport America offers, need look no further. Whether it’s all you use, or you are simply supplementing your existing membership repertoire, getting a Passport America membership makes sense. Sign up today at passportamerica.com.

