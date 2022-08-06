5 Places To Visit In Your RV Before Summer Ends

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Check Out These Great Destinations Before Summer Ends

It’s always a bit shocking how fast summer passes when you come from an area that has real winters. Summer is always halfway over just as we are in the midst of enjoying the camping season in our RV.

Many RVers plan out their summer camping and road trips well ahead of summer. Others are more free and easy with their RV camping trips, fully embracing the freedom that the RV lifestyle offers.

If you are in the second group, this article is for you. There are so many amazing places to experience in both the US and Canada that deciding on summertime destinations can sometimes be overwhelming when we’re traveling. To make it easier to choose, we’ve found five amazing places that are best seen before summer ends.

1. Winnipeg, Manitoba

Winnipeg, Manitoba is a small but vibrant city that happens to be right at the geographic center of North America. Located just 67 miles north of the US/Canada border, it’s easy to get to from either North Dakota or Minnesota.

You’ll want to put Winnipeg on your list of places to visit before summer ends because there is just so much to see and do there. Here are a few of the main attractions in Winnipeg that we love.

Assiniboine Park: Assiniboine Park contains miles of forested pathways and trails, gorgeous gardens including a sculpture garden, a zoo, and free events like performances from the world-renowned Royal Winnipeg Ballet.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights: This architecturally magnificent building houses an interactive history of human rights in Canada and throughout the world. Lots of interactive activities and games make it a great destination for families to explore.

This architecturally magnificent building houses an interactive history of human rights in Canada and throughout the world. Lots of interactive activities and games make it a great destination for families to explore. The Forks: A historic meeting place for indigenous peoples and fur traders, the Forks ancient brick buildings now house a public market with shops, restaurants, and natural gardens. It’s definitely a must-see for tourists in the area.

A historic meeting place for indigenous peoples and fur traders, the Forks ancient brick buildings now house a public market with shops, restaurants, and natural gardens. It’s definitely a must-see for tourists in the area. Royal Canadian Mint: The Winnipeg location of the Royal Canadian Mint produces every Canadian coin in circulation. Tours are held seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Looking for places to RV camp near Winnipeg? These are some of the top-rated spots on RV LIFE Campground Reviews:

2. Dinosaur Provincial Park, Alberta

Located in Brooks, Alberta, Dinosaur Provincial Park is a UNESCO world heritage site due to the high number of dinosaur bones and other fossils found there as well as its diverse wildlife population.

Dinosaur Provincial Park is about 124 miles north of the US/Canada border crossing in Sweetgrass, Montana. Dinosaur Provincial Park is family-friendly and has miles of scenic hiking trails where you can take part in organized paleontological digs.

A small park visitor information center houses some of the dinosaur skeletons that have been found in the area. Many other dinosaur skeletons are on display just up the road at the Royal Tyrell Museum in Drumheller, Alberta. You can book an interpretive tour of the park with a guide, but there are also many self-guided activities in the park.

Dinosaur Provincial Park has a very well-run RV campground, but the campground is extremely popular and tends to book up fast. It is possible to stay at a nearby campground and visit Dinosaur Provincial Park.

Here are a few RV camping options to try near Dinosaur Provincial Park.

3. Banff, Yoho, And Jasper National Parks

The big three Rocky Mountain parks in Canada are Banff, Yoho, and Jasper National Parks. All three spectacular parks are located in the Rocky Mountains that straddle the BC/Alberta border.

This stretch of Canadian Rockies, encompassing Banff, Jasper, and Yoho National Parks, is possibly the most visually stunning area in the world. All of these parks are connected by Highways 1 and 93 (The Icefields Parkway).

There are many campgrounds throughout the area where you can hike, bicycle, or just hang out in awe of the scenery and maybe view a few elk, deer, mountain goats, or bighorn sheep.

If you get a chance to go before summer ends, check out Highway 11 from Saskatchewan Crossing to Nordegg, Alberta. This jaw-droppingly gorgeous route has numerous unserviced (but well-kept) campgrounds that may be less busy than those in the big three Rocky Mountain parks. Check out RV LIFE Campground Reviews to read reviews of campgrounds throughout the region, or find campgrounds along your route using the RV LIFE Pro tools.

Here are three campgrounds right in the Canadian Rockies that are worth a visit:

4. Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming

Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming is named for the 13,775-foot-tall Grand Teton, which is the highest mountain in the park. This peaceful park is the perfect location to camp, hike, cycle, or take a scenic drive. While the weather is still warm enough, you can take a dip or paddle in a jaw-droppingly gorgeous alpine lake.

You can camp at any one of the six campgrounds right in Grand Teton National Park, but all of the campsites are available by reservation only. Before you reserve, check out RV LIFE Campground Reviews to find out what other campers have to say about each of the campgrounds. That way, you can find the best campground in the park for your needs.

5. The Upper Penninsula, Michigan

The Upper Peninsula is a forested region in Michigan, bordering three of the Great Lakes. This area is the fabled home of both Paul Bunyan and Hiawatha, the legendary Onondaga tribal chief.

The Upper Peninsula boasts natural surroundings with sandy beaches, more than 300 waterfalls, islands, and lots to see and do. Cycling, mountain biking, paddling hiking, and birdwatching/wildlife viewing are all available here. Summer temperatures here can be cooler than in other areas due to the proximity to Lake Superior.

There are thousands of campsites throughout the counties that comprise the Upper Peninsula. Those with disabilities will also be happy to find many campgrounds are approved by the American Disabilities Association. Click here to read campgrounds reviews for the Upper Peninsula, or check out this Upper Peninsula road trip on RV LIFE.

Lynne lives, travels and works full time in the R-Pod 180 with 3 pointers and 1 small but vital corgi mix named Alice. Lynne began full time RVing as an experiment in 2019, but she quickly fell in love with the convenience, freedom and minimalist lifestyle offered by full time RV living. Lynne is a professional dog trainer, offering mobile and online dog training services through her website at www.mydoggeek.com. You can read about her travel adventures on her blog at: https://rpodadventure.wordpress.com/