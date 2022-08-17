Product Review: EcoFlow Brings Next-Level Power & Size To RVers

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

The Possibilities Are Endless With The All-Purpose EcoFlow DELTA Pro

Just when I thought I had seen it all, our UPS driver (who now hates me) rolled up with this 99-lb behemoth, known as the EcoFlow DELTA Pro. Not only are the potential uses seemingly endless, but the EcoFlow DELTA Pro has more ways to charge back to full power than I have ever seen.

If it isn’t obvious from the pictures, it will be from the specs provided later, but the EcoFlow DELTA Pro is not your standard “battery pack” to charge up your iPhone when camping. Sure, it will do that; in fact, if you could find a way to plug them all in somehow, it would charge over 700 phones. Obviously, that’s not a practical use case for an RVer, but seeing that 30-amp receptacle on the front of the unit should start to give you a sense of what this portable power station will do.

That 30-amp plug on the EcoFlow

There are a lot of things to talk about here, but let’s address that standard 30-amp plug on the front. Yes, you can plug your RV into the EcoFlow. Yes, it will power your camper, including the air conditioner. In fact, with something like the new SoftStartUp plugged into the EcoFlow, you should be able to run two air conditioners.

Don’t need A/C right now? No problem. The EcoFlow Delta Pro has loads of power for dozens of other uses.

Boondocking and off-grid

One of the most obvious uses for the DELTA Pro is boondocking and off-grid camping. With this type of camping, you generally don’t need massive power all the time, but when you need it, you need it. Perhaps it’s to run the A/C to cool the camper down before bed. Maybe you simply need to top off the house batteries. A cloudy weekend might dictate your solar panels need a shot in the arm to help provide the power you need.

In any case, having the reserve power of the EcoFlow available is both a comfort and a luxury. Imagine pairing the EcoFlow with something like the CarGenerator to potentially stay off-grid for weeks at a time.

What does all that power mean?

We’ve talked about some standard camping uses, but you may need some additional scale to put the full power of the EcoFlow Delta Pro in perspective. With the capacity available in the EcoFlow, you could run a standard 500w washing machine for 6.5 hours, keep a CPAP machine running for over 4 days, or recharge your laptop 57 times.

Ready to blend your favorite mixer? You can do so for 6.5 hours, long after you’ve reached Margaritaville. The gamer in your family can run a PS5 for 16 straight hours, then charge it back up and man the electric grill for almost 3 hours to stave off the appetite they’ve built up.

Power monitoring the EcoFlow

You’ll be able to keep track of the power usage of your DELTA Pro on the unit itself or via the EcoFlow app. On the app, you can access your power settings, such as charging and discharging levels, AC charge speeds, controlling the Smart Generator, and more.

Fast and versatile charging options

The DELTA Pro offers nearly as many ways to charge as there are to use it. Of course, solar is a primary option. You can use solar energy to charge DELTA Pro in just 2.8-5.6 hours. DELTA Pro has a wide voltage range from 11-150V, which makes it compatible with 90% of third-party solar panels with solar connectors. And when the weather gets unpredictable, the smart maximum power point tracking (MPPT) automatically adjusts, maximizing your solar generation at any time of the day.

You’ll also get the standard A/C and D/C charging options found on any battery pack or solar generator. In fact, the DELTA Pro can be fully charged on standard AC in just 1.8 hours. Using their X-Stream technology, the EcoFlow charging is safe and managed to ensure long battery life.

EV Charging

What I found the most interesting, however, was the EV charging option. With the EcoFlow DELTA Pro, you can charge up at thousands of EV stations worldwide. This unique charging method gives you up to 3400W fast charging on the go.

EcoFlow Home Smart Panel

Seasonal or casual campers looking for more usage options and value to justify the cost might be interested in the EcoFlow Home Smart Panel. RVers looking for backup power at home might not have to look any further than EcoFlow.

The EcoFlow Smart Home Panel is the heart of the DELTA Pro home battery ecosystem. It integrates multiple DELTA Pro units with 10 home circuits. Each DELTA Pro can be connected with extra batteries, solar panels, or smart generators, giving you uninterrupted power during blackouts and smart energy management for your critical loads.

Battery technology & efficiency

DELTA Pro sports a brand-new LFP battery with 6,500 cycles, which means you can use DELTA Pro for years and years before your unit reaches 50% of the original capacity.

EcoFlow’s battery management system provides real-time analysis and regulation of voltage, current, and temperature. This unique protection mechanism makes DELTA Pro an incredibly safe and efficient home battery.

EcoFlow Specs

Capacity – 3600Wh

– 3600Wh AC Output – 5 Outlets, 3600W total (Surge 7200W)

– 5 Outlets, 3600W total (Surge 7200W) USB-A Output – 2 ports, 5V, 2.4A, 12W Max per port

– 2 ports, 5V, 2.4A, 12W Max per port USB-A Fast Charge – 2 ports, 5V, 2.4A / 9V, 2A / 12V, 1.5A, 18W Max per port

– 2 ports, 5V, 2.4A / 9V, 2A / 12V, 1.5A, 18W Max per port USB-C Output – 2 ports, 5/9/12/15/20V, 5A, 100W Max per port

– 2 ports, 5/9/12/15/20V, 5A, 100W Max per port DC Output – 2 ports, 12.6V, 3A, 38W Max per port

– 2 ports, 12.6V, 3A, 38W Max per port AC Charging Input – 1800W Max, 120V~15A, 3000W Max, 240V~12.5A

– 1800W Max, 120V~15A, 3000W Max, 240V~12.5A Car Charging Input – Support 12V/24V battery, 8A

– Support 12V/24V battery, 8A Car Power Output – 12.6V, 10A, 126W Max

– 12.6V, 10A, 126W Max Anderson Port – 12.6V, 30A

– 12.6V, 30A Solar Charging Input – 1600W Max, 11-150V, 15A Max

– 1600W Max, 11-150V, 15A Max Cycle Life – 6,500 cycles to 50% capacity, 3,500 cycles to 80% capacity

– 6,500 cycles to 50% capacity, 3,500 cycles to 80% capacity Battery Chemistry – LFP

– LFP Dimensions – 25*11.2*16.4 in/63.5*28.4*42cm

– 25*11.2*16.4 in/63.5*28.4*42cm Weight – 99lbs/45kg

Conclusion

At $3,699, the EcoFlow DELTA Pro is an investment, and if you add the EcoFlow 400W solar kit, it quickly approaches $5K. However, it should also be considered as a serious alternative to retrofitting your existing RV with new batteries and solar power, which I contend could cost a great deal more than that.

If you are in need of more power, alternative power, or backup power, check out the EcoFlow DELTA Pro and see if it’s right for you.

All around RV industry enthusiast who has been RVing for 8 years and enjoys trips with his wife and dogs in their big diesel pusher.