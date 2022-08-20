Can You Take Your RV On The Mount Evans Scenic Byway?

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Is The Mount Evans Scenic Byway Safe For RVs?

If you’re an RVer, we can almost guarantee you enjoy a scenic road trip. Some of the most epic journeys are along mountain roads where you can cruise along switchbacks with sweeping views. With the foliage changing and temperature dropping as you reach higher altitudes, you can’t beat an exhilarating mountain drive.

Luckily, we’re spoiled for gorgeous mountain roads here in North America. One of our favorite sky-high passes is the Mount Evans Scenic Byway. In fact, it is the highest paved road on the whole continent with an elevation of over 14,000 feet. So, you may wonder if you can make the journey in your RV. Keep reading for a short guide to taking an RV on the Mount Evans Scenic Byway!

Where is Mount Evans Scenic Byway?

The Mount Evans Scenic Byway runs up to the summit of Mount Evans, which is about 60 miles west of Denver.

To get there from I-70:

Take exit 240 at Idaho Springs

Follow Highway 103 south until you arrive at Echo Lake

Hop on Highway 5 and snake your way to the peak of Mount Evans at 14,130 feet

As you begin your ascent, you’ll be greeted with endless views of the Continental Divide and plenty of places to pull off the road and soak up the scenery. While the road is only 28 miles long, it climbs more than 7,000 feet!

Along the way, you can stop to picnic at Echo Lake, hike to Summit Lake, or hike to the top of Mount Evans at the 14,624-foot summit. Keep your eyes peeled for bighorn sheep, Rocky Mountain goats, buffalo, marmots, and a variety of wildflowers along the sides of the road.

Can you take an RV on the Mount Evans Scenic Byway?

Yes, you can take your RV on the Mount Evans Scenic Byway, but only if you have a smaller camper. The US Forest Service states that vehicles over 30 feet are not allowed.

While the mountain pass is paved, the road is narrow and has steep drop-offs as well as hairpin switchbacks. On top of the road conditions, the weather here can change very quickly. This area occasionally sees winter-like conditions in the middle of the summer.

Because of these conditions, you should only travel on this road if your vehicle is under 30 feet and you feel comfortable driving it under these circumstances. If not, you can unhitch and tackle the pass with your tow vehicle or rent a smaller car for the day.

Do you need reservations?

With its proximity to Denver and record as the highest paved road in North America, the Mount Evans Scenic Byway is a famous pass. Because of this, reservations are now required ahead of time for vehicle entry. There are a certain number of tickets available, and you can choose your preferred arrival time. Tickets are only sold online, and there is no cell service in the area, so make sure to plan ahead.

Alternative routes

If you’re driving a rig that’s more than 30 feet long, you will only be able to go as far as Echo Lake at 11,000 feet. However, this area makes a great starting point to explore the surrounding areas if you can unhitch and travel in your tow vehicle. There are two fourteeners, Mt. Evans and Mt. Bierstadt, along with countless other trails in the Mount Evans Wilderness.

If you’re in an RV and don’t have another vehicle, consider one of these similar experiences:

You could head to Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park. This mountain pass reaches an altitude of 12,183 feet and also crosses the Continental Divide, offering similar iconic views. Large RVs should be careful on this route due to drop-offs and wind speeds. However, they are allowed, and many campers make the journey in their rigs.

Head further south and check out the Pikes Peak Cog Railway Station, if you’d prefer to avoid the steep edges in your RV entirely. This unique nine-mile train ride reaches 14,115 feet in altitude and offers panoramic views of the surrounding mountains from Pikes Peak.

Plan an RV-safe route

So, can you take an RV on the Mount Evans Scenic Byway? Yes! But only RVs up to 30 feet long. If your RV is longer, consider an alternative route or park and travel by car.

Jennifer lives with her husband and their two cocker spaniels in a 29′ trailer in Mexico. She is one half of DashboardDrifters.com and the founder of RVSpotDrop, a web service for full time RVers.