Quartzsite RV Show 2023: Don’t Miss The Ultimate Event For RVers

A Complete Guide To The 2023 Quartzsite RV Show

One of the biggest events in the RV industry is coming up soon in January 2023: The Quartzsite RV Show is set to be a spectacular event, with seminars and workshops on all things RVing, a massive selection of new and used RVs, camping gear, and more. With an estimated 750,000 to 1,000,000 attendees every year, the Quartzsite RV Show is billed as “The Largest Gathering of RVers in the World” for good reason. Now’s a great time to add this famous event to your calendar and start planning your visit!

When is the 2023 Quartzsite RV Show?

The Quartzsite Sports, Vacation, & RV Show will take place from January 21–29, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily (closing at 3 p.m. on the final day).

There will be lots of other exciting events and activities going on in town during this time as well. While you’re in Quartzsite, be sure to also visit the Desert Gardens Annual International Rock, Gem, and Mineral Show (January 1–February 28) and the 2023 POWWOW Annual Rock & Mineral Show (January 18-22).

Where is the 2023 Quartzsite RV Show?

The Quartzsite RV Show is located about 20 miles east of the California border, just off Interstate 10 in Quartzsite, Arizona. The event address is 700 S. Central Blvd, Quartzsite, AZ, 85346.

Nearby camping and RV parks

There is no RV camping or RV parking available at the event itself. However, there is plenty of BLM dry camping available in the area, including just south of the show grounds. There are also several campgrounds and RV parks in the area, but they often fill up quickly and give priority to long-term residents.

If you haven’t already, it’s a good idea to make your plans and reservations now to guarantee your camping spot. You can find campgrounds along your route as well as other points of interest with RV LIFE Trip Wizard or the RV LIFE App.

What to expect at the show

The Quartzsite RV Show will be jam-packed with informative seminars and workshops, all types of RVs on display, vendors with state-of-the-art camping gear, as well as industry experts who will be available to answer any questions you might have.

How much does it cost?

The Quartzsite RV Show is completely free to attend. There is also free parking available for cars, trucks, and small Class Bs.

Can you bring your pet?

Dogs are allowed at the show, but they must be kept on a leash or carried at all times. The event also recommends keeping smaller pets on a short leash or carrying them, as the crowds can get quite large, and this can become a hazard.

Seminars and workshops

Whether you want to learn more about solar generators and lithium battery storage or suspension upgrades for towable RVs, you will surely find a seminar or workshop at the Quartzsite RV Show that appeals to you. These seminars and workshops are also free to attend, and there will even be daily prize drawings!

Some of the workshops include:

RV LIFE will be showcasing the RV LIFE Pro Suite and how to use our RV-safe navigation tools.

will be showcasing the RV LIFE Pro Suite and how to use our RV-safe navigation tools. Keystone RV will be holding a seminar on the latest updates for their popular Keystone Montana fifth wheel.

will be holding a seminar on the latest updates for their popular Keystone Montana fifth wheel. Newpowa America will be discussing how to add solar panels to RVs and the necessary components of a DIY installation.

will be discussing how to add solar panels to RVs and the necessary components of a DIY installation. Lectric eBikes will be sharing the many benefits of ebikes.

will be sharing the many benefits of ebikes. CR Spotless will be holding a seminar on how to keep your RV exterior spotless.

will be holding a seminar on how to keep your RV exterior spotless. Henderson’s Line-Up will be going over motorhome steering and suspension and how you can get your motorhome handling better.

You can see the full lineup for the 2023 Quartzsite RV Show seminars and events on their website.

Find your new home on wheels

If you are in the market for a new (or new-to-you) RV, the Quartzsite RV Show is the perfect place to find your new home-on-wheels. Not only can you browse several different models and floor plans, but you can often find great deals and show pricing that you may not be able to find elsewhere.

RV Country will be the exclusive RV dealer for the 2023 Quartzsite RV Show. They will have over 200 new and used RVs on display at the show this year. You can browse their website to see their current inventory options.

Explore the many other exhibitors

Even if you’re just window shopping, the many other exhibitors at the Quartzsite RV Show are fun to browse. There will be an impressive list of companies at the show this year, including:

Amazon CamperForce

Thousand Trails

Spartan RV Chassis

Weigh Safe

Happy Camper

Adventure Caravans

And more!

Check out the full exhibitor list on their website to see all of the companies that will be available at the show. This year’s top sponsors include RV LIFE Pro, Progressive, RVLock, and more.

Plan your trip to the Quartzite RV Show

Nikki is a writer and editor for Do It Yourself RV, RV LIFE, and Camper Report. She is based on the Oregon Coast and has traveled all over the Pacific Northwest. You can follow her on Twitter at @nakeycleveland.