Reduce Risk Of Getting COVID-19 – Go Remote & Enjoy Nature

With the current COVID-19 pandemic, the allure and excitement of big city life is giving way to fear and uncertainty. For all the great things that city life offers, isolation from public exposure to virus strains such as coronavirus, isn’t one of them.

Our tax dollars help provide public amenities such as subways, buses, public libraries, and grand theaters. Now those same public spaces are emptying as city dwellers retreat and isolate themselves in multi-story petri dishes, hoping the building’s air system is up to filtering the exhalations of hundreds of their closest neighbors.

Getting out of the big city has never been easier. Avoid being trapped in a metropolis with millions of others closeby. Pack up and go camp out in some of our country’s great remote places and avoid virus and disease by putting some space between you and your neighbors.

For now, RVs remain available.

Springtime is peak season for RV sales. Usually dealerships stock up during winter, knowing that spring will bring booming sales. RV Industry news reports brisk sales in 2020. It is possible the COVID pandemic could mean a short supply of RVs as folks retreat from the big cities.

For the time being, RVs are still available for sale and low interest rates and cheap fuel make this an optimal solution for bugging out to warm and safe locales. If you have not seen how nice modern RVs are, take a few minutes to check them out online.

Since it’s forecast that the Pandemic could be around for quite a while, the realization that you can take your own clean hotel room with you as you travel to beautiful locations, is sure to spark an already strong boom in RV travel. Traveling by RV is literally the opposite of traveling on a cruise ship. Never get trapped in tight spaces with thousands of others. Instead, take your own mobile hotel room with you, one that you know is safe. Camping in an RV offers you access to great places with separation from others.

What are the best places to buy an RV?

There are thousands of dealerships across the country where you can buy an RV. Some have great reputations, others not so much. Here are some dealers that get great reviews from their customers. If you want to get out fast, give them a call to get things arranged.

Want to Get Remote Fast?

Motor Home Specialist (phone 866-844-0551) in Texas is one the largest motorhome and most respected dealerships in the world. So much so, they have a fleet of drivers that will pick you up from DFW airport. They are known for their unbelievable prices and exceptional service. Escaping the big city starts with a cheap, one-way flight to Dallas. A day later you can be in your brand new motorhome headed to warm and sunny west Texas.

Close to New York City & Boston

If you are from New York City and looking to “get out” there is a reputable dealership in Albany called RV ONE (phone 518-459-4695). They have another RV ONE location in Buffalo (phone 716-652-4500), and many more throughout the East Coast and into Florida.

Remote Camping & Stay Connected

With today’s modern recreational vehicles, you have all the comforts of a high-rise apartment with none of the nasty side effects. Take your new RV to thousands of great open spaces and enjoy fresh air where the deer outnumber the people. Head somewhere warm and leave the sniffling, coughing, and bacteria-filled sneezing behind. Find a beach to camp on, or a forest to camp in.

New RV’ers will find that mobile cell service is quite good throughout the majority of the country. You can stay connected online while avoiding crowds of people. Even with modern campgrounds on improved properties, you’ll have plenty of separation from others. Feeling especially adventurous? Check out the thousands of BLM and COE campgrounds. Need help finding one of those? Head over to Campground Reviews and find your safe space.

High Tech Makes RVing Easier

RV’ing has traditionally been a vacation solution. With the advent of modern technology, increased campground Wi-Fi, and that great cell service all across the country, full-time RV living has seen a massive increase in the last few years. Whether you go full-time, part-time, or just until-coronavirus-blows-over time, you’ll discover a healthier more active way of living, and give your mind and body a break from your communicable city connections.

Have you been putting off that cross-country trip you always wanted to take? Tired of telling the kids that “someday” you’ll see the Grand Canyon, Devils Tower, or Mount Rushmore? Have you always wanted to try snorkeling or paddle boarding but couldn’t find the time? Now is the time. Grab that new RV and hit the road. Replace fear with FUN and go get an RV.