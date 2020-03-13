Great Resources For Back Road Information

In the last two entries, we shared how to determine the conditions of back roads leading to boondocking campsites using both satellite and street view.

In this entry, we will share how and where to find information from other RVers that have traveled the back roads to places you may want to boondock.

Read reviews

First, check one of the many websites/apps like Freecampsites.net and CampgroundReviews.com to see what others have experienced and the type of RV they traveled the back road with. This will give you a good idea whether or not the road is suitable for your RV. Be sure and take note of how long ago the review was posted as road conditions can change over time.

Second, follow the blogs/websites of other likeminded outdoor enthusiasts that enjoy exploring the backcountry. Many of you reading this blog know I like to explore old ghost towns, forgotten mining camps, slot canyons, ATV/motorcycle riding, and other back road adventures. Many times I will find references concerning the road conditions to these places providing me with insight on how far I might choose to drive my RV down the same road to secure a boondock campsite.

One example is a blog I follow called Watsons Wander. This couple lives full-time in their RV, and enjoys boondocking and exploring the same types of remote places my wife and I do. One of the places I have wanted to camp/explore is the Little Grand Canyon located in Utah’s San Rafael Swell. The canyon is located many miles from the nearest paved road and there are multiple routes to choose from to take you there. The Watsons camped near the canyon and wrote a blog post about it.

While they didn’t discuss road conditions in their blog, I just clicked “Contact Us” and wrote them a short message asking about the road conditions and which of the several access roads they had used. Luckily they had spent some time there and knew the conditions of all the routes and were able to recommend the best one for RV access.

Join Facebook groups

Finally, there is Facebook, which has groups dedicated to about every interest imaginable. I follow multiple boondocking/free camping groups along with those that enjoy adventures in the backcountry. Again, while a Facebook post may not include road conditions to the place featured in their post, it is very easy to reach out to Facebook users to inquire.

This concludes my three-part series on determining back road conditions to boondocking sites, I hope you found it informational.

Now get out there and enjoy an adventure down a back road near you! Start planning your trip today with the RV LIFE App With RV-Safe GPS and on RV Trip Wizard.