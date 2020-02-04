Improve Your Suspension For Better Towing 

0 SHARES 82 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Sponsored by Roadmaster Active Suspension

More and more RVers are hooking up a camper, travel trailer, or fifth wheel to their trucks and hitting the road. Unfortunately, many of those RVers are experiencing the poor handling characteristics often seen with towing, such as flattening, bottoming out, sagging, bounce, and rear-end squat.

Increasingly, RVers are discovering and turning to a fantastic solution, the Roadmaster Active Suspension. Often simply referred to as RAS, each unit bolts to the rear half of the rear leaf springs. The RAS engages and works like a muscle to strengthen the existing leaf springs, proportionate to the force applied. The more weight or force applied, the more the Roadmaster Active Suspension works to stabilize and keep the leaf springs from flattening and bottoming out.

The RAS tackles the all too common issue of the tail wagging the dog that white knuckle drivers might feel when pulling a trailer. It eliminates excessive bounce and rear sag that many RVers experience at the back end of their truck when towing.

There are other great benefits to the RAS, such as improving your truck’s handling and driveability for the other 90% of the time you are not towing.

Not only is stability increased, but the RAS effectively reduces bounce, axle wrap, and wheel hop by absorbing the added force of increased torque. The emergency braking response is increased as well.

The Roadmaster Active Suspension will provide similar benefits as an air-bag system to reduce squat, but doesn’t require the additional adjustments and maintenance an air system might require. Additionally, the RAS will have a minimal effect on vehicle ride height, retaining a close to stock stance when unloaded.

Designed specifically for many of the most popular 1⁄4, 1⁄2, 3⁄4 and 1-ton pickups and vans on the market, the Roadmaster Active Suspension will, on average, increase the strength of the rear suspension by an additional 40%.

Scaling from smaller vehicles like the Chevy Colorado and Toyota Tacoma, all the way up to the big trucks with diesel and dualies, there is a RAS system for you. Each piece of every RAS kit is engineered with the unique specifications of the most popular truck models, and once the initial tension is set during installation, it never needs adjustment.

The Roadmaster Active Suspension kit is made in the USA using high-grade alloys, epoxy and zinc coatings, and oil-tempered steel to ensure long life and durability against road salts and other corrosive materials.

Providing unparalleled performance and ride quality, the Roadmaster Active Suspension can be installed in roughly one hour with no welding, drilling, or cutting on nearly all RAS kits.

The Roadmaster Active Suspension lives up to its middle name, “Active”, by utilizing a variable rated, heavy-duty coil spring that adjusts proportionately as weight or force are applied to the back end of the vehicle.

With prices ranging from $469 – $589, this suspension upgrade will give you the comfort and peace of mind to help you enjoy the journey, not dread it. For more information, check out the FAQ, Blog, and Video Gallery on the RAS website. Go see a RAS dealer today, or visit the Roadmaster Active Suspension website for more information.