The Best Route 66 Campgrounds & RV Parks

The Best Route 66 Campgrounds For Your Next Road Trip

While the entirety of Route 66 is no longer passable – it was decommissioned in 1985 – parts of the iconic highway are still drivable. Along the way, there are plenty of cities and towns to visit with accommodations for every type of traveler.

Below we share 8 of the best Route 66 campgrounds for RVers to stop and explore. In reference to the most popular way to travel the Mother Road, we will travel east to west.

1. Double J Campground and RV Park – Chatham, Illinois

The first stop on this historic road trip is Illinois! Double J Campground and RV Park is a highly rated Route 66 campground that you won’t want to miss. This year-round campground features 120 full hook-ups sites complete with WiFi and cable TV. Plus, you can enjoy your own picnic table and fire ring.

Double J has everything you need to stay busy during your trip. Enjoy outdoor games, a swimming pool, or explore the historic Springfield area – like the Route 66 festival.

2. Camp Mi Casa on the Route RV Park – Carthage, Missouri

The next stop on the famous Route 66 campground tour is Camp Mi Casa on the Route RV Park. Conveniently located on the Mother Road, this RV park is less than 5 minutes from the historic Carthage, Missouri. Plus, when you stay here, you have easy access to awesome surrounding areas like Webb City and Joplin.

This RV park is set up to be big-rig friendly and has great, resort-style amenities like a swimming pool.

3. Baxter Springs City Park – Baxter Springs, Kansas

Next up is the Kansas section of Route 66. This portion of your road trip is going to be short and sweet – 13.2 miles to be exact. This short stretch of Route 66 passes through three towns: Galenda, Riverton, and Baxter Springs – home of Baxter Springs City Park.

While there are limited Route 66 campgrounds on the stretch in Kansas, if you’re committed to staying at one park per state, Baxter Springs City Park is the place to be. Be sure to contact the local police department to obtain your camping permit.

4. Twin Fountains RV Park – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Here in Oklahoma, there are over 400 miles of Route 66 to explore with plenty of RV campgrounds to explore. Twin Fountains RV Park has a 8.5 stars and over 300 reviews – they must be doing something right!

On your next stretch of the famous highway, stay a while at this Route 66 campground. They have everything you need to feel at home and so much more! When you stay, enjoy their swimming pool and hot tub and splash pad, take in a round of mini golf, and let the little ones run in the playground.

When you’re always on the road, your four-legged friend might get a little shaggy. Twin Fountains has the solution with their on-site dog groomer!

5. Oasis RV Resort & Cottages – Amarillo, Texas

Here in Texas, Route 66 parallels Interstate 40. This makes it easy to jump between and see as many must-see attractions as your heart desires. A great Route 66 campground is the Oasis RV Resort & Cottages in Amarillo. With almost 800 reviews and close to 9 stars, this is definitely a stop you want to make.

This RV park has 178 full hook-up RV sites and the majority of them are pull-thru. Travel within the park with ease on their wide, paved roads and level-up easily on concrete pads. Oasis RV Resort also has a heated swimming pool that you’re going to love!

6. USA RV Park – Gallup, New Mexico

Welcome to the Land of Enchantment. While you’re exploring the Mother Road, there are some great side trips or mini road trips for you to enjoy as well. Take the High Road to Taos and get a taste of Old Spain or the Turquoise Trail National Scenic Byway. This 50-mile-long stretch is a perfect day trip.

While you’re exploring, USA RV Park is a great Route 66 campground for you to make your base camp. This RV park is located in the heart of so many attractions. Plus, they have a heated swimming pool and a dog walk area.

7. Blake Ranch RV Park & Horse Motel – Kingman, Arizona

Nearing the end of this epic road trip, your Arizona Route 66 campground is the Blake Ranch RV Park & Horse Motel in Kingman, Arizona. While you’re here, make sure you check out beautiful Hualapi Mountain Park. There are also ghost towns and old towns like Oatman to explore and experience a blast from the past.

This RV park is off the busy highways and advertises that they are isolated from train noise. With all your usual full hook-ups, your overnight or longer term stay is sure to be comfy. They have wide pull-thru sites for easy maneuvering and they are open year-round.

8. Desert View RV Resort – Needles, California

The last spot on this Route 66 road trip is California. At the end of the Mother Road, you will finally arrive at the Pacific Ocean in Santa Monica. To reach the official end point – the iconic “End of the Trail” sign – you’ll have to walk to the end of the Santa Monica Pier.

Before your journey is over, your last Route 66 campground is the Desert View RV Resort. They offer the shadiest RV park in the region with lots of trees and an oleander garden. Each of their sites has a cement patio and all sites have oleander shrubs and shade trees.

Desert View is big rig friendly and can accommodate rigs up to 4 slide-outs. Enjoy resort-style camping at this perfectly located campground.

Are you ready for a Route 66 road trip?! With these Route 66 campgrounds – one in each state – you're sure to have a unique and unforgettable drive down the Mother Road.

