10 Must-See RV Campgrounds In Georgia

Georgia is best known for their peaches, Coca-Cola, and Atlanta. However, this southeastern state has much more to offer.

All kinds of adventures await you in the Peach State. Georgia is home to mountains, coastal shores, and plains, in addition to countless small towns that offer their own charm. These are 10 of the highly rated RV campgrounds in Georgia that you will want to visit while traveling through the area.

1. Cloudland Canyon State Park

Cloudland Canyon State Park is located on the western edge of Lookout Mountain. It offers disc golf, horseback riding, fishing, and miles of trails for hiking and biking. The campground includes RV sites as well as yurts and cottages.

You will see deep canyons, sandstone cliffs, forested areas, and lots of wildlife. Permits for caving are available for experienced wild cavers in April, June, July, September, and October. You can take a short drive to ride on the Incline Train and visit Ruby Falls.

2. Deep Bend Landing

Soak up your own little piece of paradise near coastal Georgia. Located on the banks of the Satilla River, Deep Bend Landing is just minutes away from the beaches of Georgia’s Golden Isles and Jacksonville, Florida.

In addition to RV sites shaded by mature oak and pines trees, the campground also offers cabin and vacation home rentals. If you’re looking for peace and quiet, plus access to hiking, fishing, boating, and just getting back to nature, this off-the-beaten-path campground is the perfect location for you.

3. Hard Labor Creek State Park

Although the name might suggest different, Hard Labor Creek is actually a very relaxing place to spend a few days. Activities include swimming in the lake (or soaking up the sun on its sandy beach), playing golf, or hiking along the almost 25 miles of trails.

There is a camping area with horse stalls, so horse owners can enjoy riding the trails. Spread out over 5,800 acres, the park offers RV campsites, cottages, tent sites, pioneer campgrounds, and 11 horse owner sites with stables to accommodate 30 horses.

4. River’s End Campground and RV Park, Tybee Island

Located at Savannah’s Beach, River’s End Campground and RV Park offers your choice of regular or preferred sites, both of which offer full hook-ups, electrical service, sewer, and cable.

You can travel the few blocks to the beach or just stay at the campground and enjoy the largest pool on the island. The historic city of Savannah is only fifteen minutes away so you can easily explore the numerous downtown restaurants, clubs, and attractions.

5. Victoria Bryant State Park

This picturesque park is located on just over 500 acres in northern Georgia and is an outdoor lover’s paradise. In addition to a stream that transects the park, there are two fishing ponds, a golf course, three playgrounds, a swimming pool, and two hiking trails. RV campsites are available, as well as tent sites and a cottage.

6. Red Gate Campground and RV Resort

This pet-friendly resort has everything you need for a relaxing home away from home: fishing ponds, a saltwater swimming pool, beach volleyball, and a clubhouse (open around the clock) featuring a pool table and big screen television.

Other on-site activities include a fishing dock, horseback riding, birdwatching, and nature trails. They also offer laundry and shower facilities, grills and picnic tables, full hook-ups, and fire pits.

7. Tallulah Gorge State Park

This state park offers 50 sites set on over 2,700 acres of beautiful natural surroundings. Outdoor enthusiasts will love the opportunity to cross a suspension bridge, swim, bike, fish and hike. Explorers will love hiking down to the bottom of Tallulah Gorge, which is two miles long and descends almost 1,000 feet.

It is also home to five spectacular waterfalls and miles of hiking trails. You are just minutes from the stunning Blue Ridge Mountains and Helen Georgia, a quaint mountain village with Bavarian-style architecture.

8. River Vista Mountain Village

Located where the Blue Ridge Mountains meet the Appalachians, this north Georgia RV park takes pride in their well-maintained grounds and amazing amenities.

River Vista Mountain Village has both indoor and outdoor swimming pools, an outdoor spa, an adults-only sauna, and a fitness center. The 110-site park also offers free Wi-Fi, laundry facilities, picnic tables, and cable television.

9. Scenic Mountain RV Park and Campground

Nestled near the hills of historic Milledgeville, Scenic Mountain RV Park offers peace and tranquility. While it feels like you are a million miles from anywhere, this park is really just a short drive from Macon.

It boasts a swimming pool and six fishing ponds, as well as 78 full hook-up sites (most with fire rings and picnic tables), laundry and shower facilities, and three pavilions.

The park is pet-friendly and has a fenced dog run so your furry friends can burn off some energy. There are hiking trails to explore and plenty of wildlife in the area.

10. Stone Mountain Park Campground

Just minutes away from Atlanta, the campground at Stone Mountain Park offers over 400 RV, pop-up, and tent sites, most with amazing lake and/or mountain views. They also rent yurts, safari tents, and RVs.

Since you will be located inside the park, you are just steps away from all that the park has to offer, including miles of trails (take the one-mile hike to the summit of the mountain), a train around the mountain, and two golf courses.

The Summit Skyride will give you a bird’s eye view of the monument on the way to the top of the mountain, where you can see the Atlanta skyline and the Appalachian Mountains. For a tour of the campground, check out this video.

