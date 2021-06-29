Dormeo® Expands Its RV Mattress Topper Line

Sponsored by Dormeo USA

Dormeo® USA adds RV King & RV Short King Mattress Toppers

Based on the amazing success of their RV Short Queen mattress topper launch, Dormeo USA has expanded its line and will release both the RV King and RV Short King versions of their Premium Mattress Topper, both of which will be available by September. The strong demand for quality mattress toppers for RVs will eventually lead to custom toppers for the unusually shaped mattresses often found in RVs, according to Dormeo.

“We have seen tremendous interest in our RV Short Queen mattress topper to date. We will soon be offering an RV Short King and RV King Size of our Premium Mattress Topper due to so many customer requests. Our toppers help RV enthusiasts bring the comfort of home on the road with them. After all, if you’re traveling to fun and exciting locations, you want to be able to enjoy all they have to offer, and a good night’s sleep helps you do that.” Scott Reid, CEO, Dormeo North America

Why RV Mattress Sizes are Different

To give the width and appearance of a queen or king sized mattress, RV manufacturers created what is called a Short Queen or a Short King. These mattresses are typically 5-inches shorter than a standard 80-inch mattress, making it easier for RV manufacturers to add the luxury of a large mattress in an RV.

That 5-inches may not seem like much, but it can make a big difference in the overall size and navigation of an RV master bedroom, and help avoid master bedroom claustrophobia. It’s the difference between walking through your RV bedroom, or feeling like you’re squeezing down an airplane aisle. To improve the comfort of a 75″ short RV mattress, a Dormeo RV Short King (72″W x 75″L x 3″H) or an RV Short Queen (60″W x 75″L x 3″H) topper can add that missing comfort to those shorter mattresses.

Standard mattress toppers have simply been too long to use in an RV, and most premium mattress topper manufactures have ignored this important demographic, making Dormeo’s entry into this space even more exciting. For those RVers actually needing an RV King topper (rather than a Short King), Dormeo’s 72″W x 80″L x 3″H RV King will fit the bill quite nicely.

Why You Need An RV Mattress Topper

The reasons for getting a good mattress topper for an RV are the same as they are for your mattress at home…comfort. With an RV mattress, it’s even more important, as many OEM mattresses shipped with the RV are often a bit lax in comfort, and an easy target for cost cutting. Typically, the less expensive the RV, the lower the mattress quality. The quality of a mattress in an RV can vary greatly, but you don’t have to replace the whole mattress, just get a great mattress topper.

While you may spend fewer nights in your RV than you do at home, the need for quality sleep is the same. You’d hate to ruin those great adventures you have planned because you couldn’t get comfortable in the RV and get a good night’s sleep. Nor do want to put in a long day behind the wheel, when safety is paramount, when you are feeling drowsy due to lack of sleep. As Scott Reid, CEO, Dormeo North America said,

“A Good Night’s Sleep Can Take You Anywhere. Now, with our expanded line-up geared directly at the RV market–and the addition of our RV Short King and RV King topper–that slogan has never been more accurate.”

Dormeo® RV Short King With Octaspring® Technology

With dimensions of 75”L x 72”W x 3”H, the RV Short King size of The Premium Mattress Topper by Dormeo® features a breathable top layer of signature Recovery Foam™ for luxurious cradling comfort. Paired with the latest innovation in sleep technologies, the Dormeo topper is powered by patented multi-award winning Octaspring® Technology, which transforms your old mattress and adapts to your body through hundreds of extra sensitive comfort points. The (three) smart body zones, made from different firmness levels of Octaspring® Technology, provides optimal support and alignment for your back, shoulders, and hips no matter your sleeping position.

Octaspring® Technology expels hot, humid air and pulls in cool, fresh air making your topper naturally up to 8-times more breathable than standard memory foam. Natural temperature regulation keeps you sleeping at the optimal temperature for longer, deeper, uninterrupted sleep. And, the hypo-allergenic cover enhances air circulation, wicks away moisture and is machine washable.

Where To Buy A Dormeo Premium Topper

Based in Houston, TX, Dormeo® is one of the world’s fastest growing sleep brands. Delivering natural breathability, superior support, and luxurious comfort all while maintaining environmentally conscious sourcing and manufacturing. Customers interested in learning more or purchasing The Premium Mattress Topper by Dormeo can do so HERE.