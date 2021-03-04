10 Easy Recipes You Can Make In The RV Oven

The RV oven isn’t the easiest to cook in, but with a little TLC, you can make some delicious dishes for your family and friends. These simple RV oven recipes have been modified so you can make them easily wherever you roam.

1. Chipotle Lime Shrimp Bake

Ingredients:

1-1/2 pounds baby red potatoes, cut into 3/4-inch cubes

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

3/4 teaspoon sea salt

3 medium limes

1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted

1 teaspoon ground chipotle pepper

1/2 pound fresh asparagus

1/2 pound Broccolini or broccoli, cut into small florets

1 pound uncooked shrimp (16-20 per pound), peeled and deveined

2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro

Instructions:

Preheat the RV oven to 400 degrees. Place potatoes in a greased sheet pan or cookie sheet and drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon sea salt and stir. Bake 30 minutes.

Combine lime juice, melted butter, chipotle, and remaining sea salt. Remove pan from the oven and stir potatoes. Arrange asparagus, broccolini, shrimp, and reserved limes on top of potatoes.

Pour lime juice mixture over vegetables and shrimp. Bake until shrimp turn pink and vegetables are tender, about 10 minutes. Sprinkle with cilantro.

Recipe adapted from tasteofhome.com.

“This recipe is delicious. It has become one of my regular go-to meals for both my famiy amd when we have company. Yes it has a distinct lime flavor. . After all, it is called “Chipotle-Lime Shrimp Bake,” so no surprise there. But if the lime is too much for your taste you can just add more butter and use less lime juice. Also, I never have broccolini so I use whatever vegetables I have on hand (bell peppers, broccoli, squash) and it’s still great. Thank you for this easy yet tasty meal!” Michele, Taste of Home recipe review

2. Baked Chicken Breasts

Ingredients:

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts about 4 medium size breasts

2 tablespoons extra-virgin Olive Oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon chili powder or paprika

Instructions:

Preheat RV oven to 450 degrees. Pour olive oil in baking dish and lightly coat chicken with the oil.

Whisk together salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and chili powder (or paprika). Sprinkle the seasoning mixture over both sides of the chicken and rub it into the meat. Place chicken breasts side by side, making sure there is no overlap.

Bake in preheated oven for 15-20 minutes, until juices are clear or a meat thermometer reads 160-170 degrees. Cover with foil and allow to rest for 5-10 minutes while the juices settle before slicing.

Recipe adapted from yellowblissroad.com

3. Sloppy Joe Tater Tot Casserole

Ingredients:

1 lb lean ground beef

1 cup chopped onion

1 can (15 oz) tomato sauce

2 tbsp packed brown sugar

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp yellow mustard

½ tsp salt

1 bag (32 oz) tater tots

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese (8 oz)

¼ cup chopped dill pickles, if desired

Instructions:

Heat RV oven to 350°F. Spray glass baking dish with cooking spray.

In 10-inch nonstick skillet, cook beef and onion over medium-high heat, stirring frequently, until brown; drain, and return to skillet. Stir in tomato sauce, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, mustard, and salt. Stirring frequently, until boiling.

Place half of the frozen potatoes in single layer in bottom of baking dish. Pour beef mixture on top. Top with 1 cup of the cheddar cheese, then the remaining potatoes, then remaining 1 cup of cheese.

Bake 45-55 minutes or until casserole is bubbly and potatoes are lightly browned. Top with chopped pickles.

Recipe adapted from bettycrocker.com.

4. Roasted Butternut Squash French Fries

Ingredients:

12 ounces butternut squash

2 tbsp olive oil

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp sea salt, optional

Instructions:

Preheat RV oven to 400F. Toss sliced butternut squash with oil and cinnamon. Spread evenly across foil-lined baking sheet. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until slightly crispy on the edges and soft in the center.

5. Hoisin Peanut Chicken and Rice

Ingredients:

6–8 chicken thighs, bone in or boneless

1 1/2 cups long grain rice

1 1/2 cups chicken stock

11/4 cups water

1/2 cup peanuts

1/2 cup Hoisin sauce

1 1/2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

Instructions:

Preheat RV oven to 350 with baking dish in the oven.

Remove warmed dish from oven, add rice, stock and water, cover with aluminum foil and put back in the oven for 25 minutes.

In a food processor mix together peanuts, Hoisin, rice wine vinegar, and a pinch of salt. Use this as a marinade for the chicken.

Remove rice from oven, top with chicken thighs, pour over any extra marinade, re-cover with foil and bake for 10 minutes.

Remove dish again from oven, take off foil and cook for a final 15 minutes uncovered. Fluff rice with a fork and serve sprinkled with parsley.

Recipe adapted from kidseatbyshanai.com.

6. Sour Cream Beef Bake

Ingredients:

12 oz white or brown rice (for low-carb, use cauliflower rice, see video below)

1.5 lb lean ground beef

15 oz can of tomato sauce

1/2 cup sour cream

1 1/4 cup cottage cheese

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup sliced green onions

1 tsp salt

1 tsp ground black pepper

Instructions:

Preheat RV oven to 350. Cook rice per directions.

In a large skillet or pot, cook the ground beef over medium high heat until browned, 7-10 minutes. Drain and stir in the tomato sauce, salt, and pepper.

In a mixing bowl, stir together the cottage cheese and sour cream. Mix in the sliced green onions. Pour the sour cream mixture into the rice and mix well.

Pour half of the beef mixture over the rice mixture. Spread with the back of a spoon to even. Top with 1 cup of the cheddar cheese.

Repeat with the remaining beef mixture and cheese, ending with the cheese. Bake at 350 for 20 minutes.

Recipe adapted from The Keto Kitchen

7. Shepherd’s Pie

Ingredients:

Yukon gold potatoes

Butter

Milk, salt, pepper

Frozen vegetables (your choice)

Instructions:

Boil potatoes until tender, add butter, milk, salt, and pepper. Mash and set aside.

Sauté onion in butter until softened. Add beef, season with salt and pepper.

In a baking dish, layer ground beef and onions, frozen veggies (you don’t need to thaw them), then mashed potatoes.

Smooth potatoes with a spoon, pour melted butter on top and bake at 350 until bubbly.

Recipe adapted from bowlofdelicious.com.

8. Pizza Mini Turkey Meatballs

Ingredients:

1.25 lb lean ground turkey

3 garlic and herb cheese wedges

1 shredded zucchini squeezed dry

½ chopped yellow onion

2 tbsp minced garlic

1 tbsp pizza seasoning

2 tbsp pizza sauce

1 egg

1/4 teaspoon salt

Fresh parsley for garnish

3 T pizza sauce for topping

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 425. Combine all ingredients (except the pizza sauce topping) in a large bowl and mix well.

Shape into 6 mini loaves, place on baking sheet covered with foil and greased, and top each with ½ tbsp pizza sauce.

Bake for 25-30 minutes. Add 1-2 tbsp mozzarella on each loaf, and broil for 1-2 minutes until cheese is melted and bubbly.

Recipe adapted from hungryhobby.net. Instagram at @hungryhobbyrd

9. Chicken Enchilada Casserole

Ingredients:

6 large flour tortillas

3 large chicken breasts, cooked and shredded

1 ½ cups salsa

1 can black beans

1 can corn, drained

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp chili powder

1 large bag shredded Mexican cheese

1 10 oz can red enchilada sauce

1 cup sour cream

1 can cream of chicken soup

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare casserole with cooking spray.

Combine cooked and shredded chicken, salsa, black beans, corn, cumin, and chili powder. Stir until evenly mixed.

Layer 2 tortillas on the bottom of greased pan. Place half of the chicken mixture on top of tortillas and spread evenly.

Sprinkle about shredded cheese over chicken mixture. Pour 1/3 of enchilada sauce evenly over cheese.

Repeat layers of tortilla, chicken mixture, cheese, and enchilada sauce, then top with one last layer of tortillas. Evenly spread remaining enchilada sauce over the top level of tortillas.

Separately, combine sour cream and cream of chicken soup. Evenly spread over the top tortilla layer. Sprinkle with remaining cheese.

Cover with foil and bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes covered, then remove foil and bake 10 minutes or until cheese is melted.

Recipe adapted from GW Foods

10. Apple Pie Casserole

Ingredients:

4 Granny Smith apples

3 cans crescent rolls

½ cup sugar

¼ cup cinnamon

1 stick butter, melted

8 oz Sprite

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350. Lightly grease a baking dish and set it aside.

Peel, core, and slice apples into equal slices. Unwrap the crescent rolls and separate into triangles.

Mix cinnamon and sugar. Cover each apple slice in the mixture.

Roll each apple slice in a separate crescent triangle (beginning with the wider side first) and tightly place in the baking dish.

Sprinkle the remaining cinnamon and sugar mixture over the rolled apple slices.

In a separate bowl, melt the butter and pour over the top. Pour Sprite over the entire dish. Bake in the oven for 30-45 minutes or until golden brown.

Recipe adapted from goingwiththeflowrv.com.

Find more RV recipe ideas

For more recipe ideas, check out our previous article on 10 Easy Recipes You Can Make On The RV Stove.

