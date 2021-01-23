10 Easy Recipes You Can Make On The RV Stove

You are going to love these simple but flavorful recipes that you can cook on your RV stove. What is better than a recipe that requires little time to prepare and an easy cleanup?

1. One pot stovetop lasagna

Yield: 3-4 servings

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

8 oz box of lasagna noodles, broken into fourths

12 oz jar of spaghetti sauce

¾ cup water

¼ tsp salt

4 oz Provolone cheese

2 ½ oz shaved Parmesan cheese

Instructions:

Using a 5-quart pot, mix half the spaghetti sauce, water, and any pre-cooked meat or fresh vegetables. Top the mixture with a layer of noodles.

Cover the noodles with leftover sauce and remaining noodles. Add ¼ cup water to the spaghetti sauce jar, then shake and pour into skillet, stirring gently.

Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and cook for about 20 minutes covered. Stir gently to make sure the noodles aren’t sticking together. Keep an eye on the moisture level as well to ensure it doesn’t get too dry.

Once the noodles are al dente, remove the pot from your RV stove. Stir in half of the provolone cheese and half of the shaved Parmesan cheese. Top it off with remaining provolone, then cover and let it sit for about 5 minutes to allow the cheese to melt.

Recipe adapted from Lasso The Moon.

2. Chicken Enchilada Skillet

Yield: 3-4 servings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon oil (We recommend olive or avocado oil)

½ small yellow onion (or ¼ large) – diced

½ medium bell pepper diced

½ lb uncooked boneless skinless chicken breast, chopped into bite size pieces

¼ teaspoon salt and pepper

1 cup uncooked Jasmine rice

1 cup chicken stock

½ can diced tomatoes undrained (14.5 ounces)

½ can Old El Paso green chiles undrained (4 ounces)

½ can mild Old El Paso enchilada sauce (10 ounces)

½ cup frozen corn kernels

1 teaspoons chili powder

½ teaspoon cumin

½ can black beans drained and rinsed (15 ounce)

½ cup Mexican blend cheese shredded (or more, to taste)

Instructions:

Preheat your RV stove over medium heat. Add oil to a large 5-quart skillet or pot, preheat for a minute, then add the onion, bell pepper, chicken, salt, and pepper.

Cook for about 5 minutes, until the onion softens and chicken is thoroughly cooked. Stir occasionally.

Add the rice to the pot and stir. Cook for about 2-3 minutes to toast the rice, stirring occasionally, until some of the chicken and rice are golden brown.

Add in the chicken broth, tomatoes, green chilis, enchilada sauce, frozen corn, chili powder, and cumin. Stir gently and bring the liquid to a boil.

Reduce to a simmer and cover the pot. Cook covered, stirring occasionally. Let it cook until the rice has absorbed the liquid. This should take about 20 minutes for white rice, but brown rice will take longer.

Remove from heat, add the black beans, and stir to combine. Top with cheese. Cover and let it sit for about 5 minutes.

Optional: Garnish with cilantro, green onions, jalapeno, and/or avocado.

Recipe adapted from A Pinch Of Healthy.

3. Skillet garlic chicken and rice

Yield: 4 servings

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

½ pound chicken tenderloins or thin chicken breasts

¾ cup long grain white rice

2 cups chicken stock

½ onion, diced

3 garlic cloves, minced

½ teaspoons garlic powder

1 teaspoons salt divided

¼ teaspoon black pepper plus more to taste

¼ teaspoon paprika

¼ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes optional

1 tablespoon olive oil

Instructions:

In a large skillet over medium heat, heat the olive oil and add onion. Season with about 1/2 teaspoon salt. Cook about 5-6 minutes or until translucent.

While that cooks, season the chicken with half the garlic powder, salt, paprika, onion powder, and pepper. Set aside.

Add the minced garlic to the pan and cook for a minute or two, until fragrant. Add the rice and sauté for another 2 minutes, stirring frequently, or until it is lightly browned and toasted.

Set the chicken in the rice and add 1 cup of the chicken broth. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low and cover. Cook for about 15-20 minutes – no need to stir. Be careful to not lift the lid and release steam as it is necessary for cooking the rice.

Remove lid and stir well. Pour in the remaining chicken broth, salt, garlic powder, and optional red pepper flakes if desired. Cover and cook another 10-15 minutes or until the liquid is fully absorbed and rice is tender. If the rice is not done, add small amounts of chicken broth until it becomes tender.

Let it sit for about 5 minutes before serving. Bon appétit!

“I made this tonight and the flavor was phenomenal! I added a side of roasted green beans & mushrooms. I do have to recommend going by when your rice is done though. I should have stopped after 20 min but added the last of the stock and it made the rice mushy. Check the chicken after 20, and remove from rice if one of them needs to keep cooking. Enjoy!” Britney L., at yellowblissroad.com.

Recipe adapted from Yellow Bliss Road.

4. One pan creamy tortellini and smoked sausage

Yield: 3 servings

Prep & cook time: About 10 minutes

Ingredients:

A tablespoon of olive oil

½ pound package of smoked sausage cut into 1/4-inch rounds

¼ cup diced white onion

½ clove garlic minced

20 ounce package of refrigerated cheese tortellini

28 oz can of crushed tomatoes (About half the can)

½ cup low sodium chicken broth

Salt and pepper

1 tablespoons cream cheese room temperature

½ cup freshly shredded sharp cheddar cheese

½ cup freshly shredded jack cheese

Fresh chopped parsley for garnish

Instructions:

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring often until softened (about 3-4 minutes). Add minced garlic and cook for another 30 seconds. Stir in the sausage and cook until it has browned on both sides.

Add in the chicken broth, tortellini, and tomatoes. Season with a pinch of salt and pepper, then bring to a boil. Turn heat to low, cover, and allow it to simmer for about 10-15 minutes, or until pasta is tender. Make sure to stir at least once to prevent sticking.

Remove from heat and stir in cheeses. Set aside a handful of cheese to garnish on top. Cover and let it sit for about 5-10 minutes, or broil for 2-3 minutes to brown. Garnish with leftover cheese, fresh parsley, and salt and pepper to taste.

Recipe adapted from Yellow Bliss Road.

5. One Pot Beef Stroganoff

Yield: 4 servings

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

¼ cup diced onion

½ pound lean ground beef

1 teaspoons minced garlic or 1 tsp garlic powder

15 ounce can beef broth (About half the can)

10 ounce can Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup (About half the can)

½ cup milk

1 ¾ cups small uncooked pasta like rotini or penne

¼ cup sour cream, room temperature

1 tablespoons freshly chopped parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Heat olive oil in a 4-5 quart pot or deep 12-inch skillet on the RV stove. Add onions and cook for 3-4 minutes, until they start to become translucent.

Crumble ground beef into the pan and cook for about 5-6 minutes, until it is no longer pink. Use paper towels to soak up most of the grease from the pan. Season with salt and pepper.

To the pot or skillet, add beef broth, cream of mushroom soup, and one can of nonfat milk, garlic, and pasta. Stir to combine and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low, cover and cook for 15-20 minutes, or until the pasta is tender.

Note: The sauce will be thin but it will thicken as it sits. To speed this up, bring the pot to a low boil for a few minutes, stirring often, until the sauce has thickened.

Stir in the sour cream, top with fresh chopped parsley, and season to taste with salt and pepper. Divide into bowls and serve.

Recipe adapted from Yellow Bliss Road.

6. Lemon Chicken and Rice

Yield: 4 servings

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

1.5 lbs boneless skinless chicken breast halves, or boneless chicken thighs

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp parsley, dried

2 tbsp butter

1 cup white rice, uncooked (We recommend Jasmine)

2 ¼ cup chicken stock

1 tsp lemon zest plus 3 tbsp lemon juice, from one lemon

1 tsp parsley, dried

1 lemon, cut into slices for garnish

Instructions:

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat on your RV stove. Season the chicken with salt, pepper, garlic powder, and parsley.

Add the butter to the skillet and cook chicken in hot butter until it has browned, but not cooked all the way through (about 2 minutes each side). Remove chicken from skillet and set aside on a plate.

Add the rice, chicken stock, lemon zest, lemon juice, and parsley to the skillet. Let rice come to a small boil, then reduce heat to a simmer. Place the chicken on top of the rice mixture, cover with lid and continue to cook for an additional 20-25 minutes or until the rice is tender and all liquid is absorbed.

Garnish the chicken with lemon slices and extra parsley. Serve and enjoy.

Recipe adapted from I Wash You Dry.

7. Mexican Chicken Taco Skillet

Yield: 3 servings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil

¼ onion, diced

½ lb. chicken thighs, cut into bite-size pieces

About ½ of a taco seasoning packet

½ can diced tomatoes, 14oz

½ can Mexicorn – (corn and pepper blend), 11oz, drained

¾ cup Jasmine rice

1 cups chicken broth

3 oz. Colby jack cheese, shredded

Nacho cheese flavored Dorito chips

Taco Toppings: Sour cream, tomatoes, diced avocado, black olives, cilantro, etc.

Instructions:

Heat cooking oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add the onion and chicken and cook until the chicken is browned and the onion is tender (about 5 minutes).

Stir in the taco seasoning, undrained diced tomatoes, Mexicorn, white rice, and chicken broth. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer. Keep the skillet covered for about 20 minutes (or until rice is cooked through), stirring halfway.

Sprinkle cheese on top and and cover for 2-3 minutes until cheese melts. Remove from heat and top with Doritos and additional taco toppings such as jalapenos, cilantro, tomatoes, olives, etc.

Recipe adapted from I Wash You Dry.

8. Chicken stir-fry with rice noodles

Yield: 4 servings

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

12 oz rice noodles

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 lb (2 medium) skinless boneless chicken breasts, sliced into bite-size strips

Salt and black pepper to taste

1 red bell pepper (or 1/2 red and 1/2 green), sliced

1 cup broccoli, chopped

4 oz shiitake or portabello mushrooms, sliced

1 tablespoon peeled and shredded fresh ginger

1/2 cup chicken broth

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons ketchup

1 teaspoon cornstarch

Drizzles of sesame oil

Instructions:

Bring a medium-size pan of salted water to a boil. Then add the noodles and cook on medium heat for around 2-4 minutes (depending on thickness of noodles), or until barely tender. Drain and stir in a tablespoon of vegetable oil.

In a large wok or skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of oil over high heat. Season the chicken with salt and pepper before placing it into the hot skillet and cook about 3 minutes, stirring occasionally until cooked through. Remove from the skillet and set aside.

Add the bell peppers, broccoli, and mushrooms. Sauté for 1 minute, then add ginger to the skillet and cook for another 2 minutes.

In a medium-large bowl, mix the chicken stock, soy sauce, ketchup, and cornstarch. Add chicken, noodles, and broth mixture to the skillet and stir for about 3 minutes or until the chicken is hot and fully cooked. Drizzle with sesame oil and season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve and enjoy!

Recipe adapted from Natasha’s Kitchen

9. Chicken Fried Rice

Yields: 6-8 servings

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

3 cups leftover white rice

3 tablespoons vegetable or wok oil

2 eggs, beaten

2 cloves garlic, chopped

Healthy sprinkle of dried ginger

Sprinkle of red pepper flakes

1 chopped onion

½ cup frozen vegetables (whatever blend your family prefers)

1 chopped red pepper (optional)

⅓ cup Tamari, dark aged soy sauce

1 cup shredded rotisserie chicken (or tofu for vegetarians)

Instructions:

Heat a wok or large nonstick skillet over high heat and add oil. Once heated, add egg to the hot oil and break into smaller bits as it scrambles. Once eggs are scrambled, add in the garlic, ginger, and red pepper flakes and stir.

Add bell pepper and onions to the pan. Cook veggies until heated through and are just starting to char. Add remaining veggies and sauté until heated through.

Add rice to the pan and combine with mixture. Fry rice with veggies for about 2 or 3 minutes. Add soy sauce to the rice and cook for another minute. Add chicken or tofu, toss to combine and cook thoroughly.

If needed, turn the heat to low while you finish making other portions of your meal. Top with salt and pepper to taste. Serve and enjoy!

Recipe adapted from Peanut Blossom.

10. Cajun sausage and shrimp

Yield: 2-3 servings

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

1/2 lb large shrimp peeled and deveined

2 Andouille sausage links sliced thin

1 medium zucchini sliced thin

1 medium red bell pepper sliced into thin strips

2 medium shallots sliced thin

2 Tbs Olive Oil

1 Tbs Old Bay seasoning

Chopped parsley for garnish

Instructions:

Combine shrimp, sausage, zucchini, red pepper, and shallots in a large bowl. Add olive oil and Old Bay seasoning, and stir to coat.

Heat a 12-inch cast iron skillet over medium-high heat on the RV stove. Once it is hot, add all of the ingredients in the bowl to the skillet.

Sauté for about 10-15 minutes until the shrimp is cooked all the way through and veggies have softened. Top with parsley for garnish and serve.

Recipe adapted from Tasteful Venture.

