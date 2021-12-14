Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

10 Best RV Parks In Arizona For Snowbirds

It’s that time of year again! The birds are migrating south for the winter, and right behind them are the RV snowbirds. After all, isn’t that the whole point of having a house on wheels? So you can follow the good weather no matter where it goes!

Snowbirds love to head to the Southeast, taking up temporary residence in states like Florida, Alabama, or Texas, which stay relatively warm. Other options include the Southwest, where the dry climate allows for more temperate winters (as long as you’re not too far up in the mountains). Arizona is one of our favorite options for all you snowbirds this winter!

We rounded up the best RV parks in Arizona for snowbirds. Check them out below!

1. Desert’s Edge RV Park – Phoenix, Arizona

Highly favorited on Campground Reviews, this RV park rocks a funky retro vibe with bright colors, making you feel nice and warm, even in the winter! This campground is loaded with amenities like a heated pool, hot tub, two dog parks, a dog grooming station, and a family fitness center.

All ages are welcome at Desert’s Edge, so younger snowbirds will feel right at home. It’s only about 30 minutes from the center of Phoenix, so you can head into the city whenever you feel like it. They offer great discounts for monthly stays, so park your rig and stay warm for the winter!

2. Vista Del Sol – Bullhead City, Arizona

This is another spot that offers great specials for long-term snowbirds! Not only does Vista Del Sol have all the luxury amenities of a regular retirement community, but they have tons of activities for 55 + active adults as well.

Highlights at Vista Del Sol include pickleball courts, billiards, card games, “wine down” at the pool, bingo, yoga, line dancing, and other monthly events to keep you occupied the whole winter.

3. Leisure Valley RV Park – Casa Grande, Arizona

Leisure Valley RV Park sure lives up to its name with all of its chilled-out activities. They’re decked out with a heated spa, 6 local golf courses, crafts, bingo, and card games. This family-owned, 55-and-over campground has everything you need to relax.

History and nature buffs will love it at Leisure Valley, a self-proclaimed “place to call home for snowbirds.” Nearby you can find the famous Hohokam Indian ruins as well as Picacho Peak State Park. There are also tons of restaurants nearby to enjoy an evening out.

4. Canyon Vistas RV Resort – Gold Canyon, Arizona

This is the perfect RV park in Arizona for snowbirds who are more sporty! While still for the 55+ crowd, they offer seemingly never-ending options of sports.

Canyon Vista offers water fitness classes, woodcarving, ladder golf, geo-caching, a pet park with an agility course, and horseshoe pits – just to name a few!

5. Silver View RV Resort – Bullhead City, Arizona

Silver View RV Resort has premium sites on the bluff that offer gorgeous views overlooking the city and the Colorado River. Open to all ages, they have all your typical amenities and then some. Reviewers love the on-site deli that serves Boar’s Head meats and other simple groceries you may need.

6. Islander RV Resort – Lake Havasu, Arizona

Can you imagine RV life meeting the island life? Talk about a winter getaway. Situated on “The Island,” this lakefront property will blow you away. With beaches, boat slips, a boat launch, and a swimming pool, you’ll feel like you’ve driven yourself all the way to Hawaii. Snowbirds of all ages flock to Islander RV Resort for a “warm nest of sunshine.”

7. Black Rock RV Village – Salome, Arizona

What about wintering in the Arizona desert outback? At Black Rock RV Village, you’ll be smack dab in the middle of the peaceful desert. You can catch the gorgeous sunsets, join in on their weekly activities, or hang out with their desert tortoises, Minnie and Nala. All ages are welcome here and they offer seasonal rates so you can put down roots for the winter.

8. Palm Creek Golf & RV Resort – Casa Grande, Arizona

At this Arizona snowbird RV park, golf literally comes first. The entire park is wrapped around their very own 18-hole golf course. The sports amenities don’t stop there – they offer three pools plus courts for pickleball, softball, and tennis. Designed for campers aged 55 and up, Palm Creek Golf & RV Resort offers specials for snowbirds who book on their website in advance.

9. Butterfield RV Resort & Observatory – Benson, Arizona

Sitting at 3600 feet, Benson is known for its sunny and bright daytime temperatures of up to 76 degrees in the winter. You can reach Mount Lemmon in a few hours for skiing or head down into the Butterfield Stage Coach desert area.

Butterfield RV Resort & Observatory is the only RV park in Arizona for snowbirds that has its own onsite observatory. It is free to use for guests and perfect for stargazing in the desert night sky.

10. Tucson/Lazydays KOA Resort – Tucson, Arizona

Tucson/Lazydays KOA Resort is the perfect winter escape, filled with on-site activities and tons of other campers for blossoming friendships. On top of organized activities, golf, and multiple pools, there is also an onsite BBQ joint where people gather for dinner and drinks in the evening. Pet and kid-friendly, KOA welcomes snowbirds from all walks of life to escape the harsh winters in the north!

Find more RV parks in Arizona for snowbirds

Between the warm weather, RV parks filled with activities and amenities, and the gorgeous desert and mountain views, Arizona ranks high on the best places for snowbirds to spend their winters. Each one of these parks offers something unique.

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than Campground Reviews and RV Trip Wizard.

Jennifer lives with her husband and their two cocker spaniels in a 29′ trailer in Mexico. She is one half of DashboardDrifters.com and the founder of RVSpotDrop, a web service for full time RVers.