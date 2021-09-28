Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

10 Best Phoenix RV Resorts For Snowbirds

Phoenix and the surrounding area is a great place for RV snowbirds to visit in the winter. This time of year, temperatures average in the low 70s for the high to the mid to high 40s for the low. Sunny skies are predominant and it’s a great time to get out and explore the area.

There are several RV resorts in and around Phoenix, including many options for those 55 and over. Below are just 10 of the highest rated Phoenix RV resorts and campgrounds in the surrounding area. You can find even more parks with a quick search on Campground Reviews or while planning your travels with RV LIFE Pro.

1. Desert Shadows RV Resort

Located in North Phoenix, this over-55 RV resort is a quiet, peaceful place to relax whether you are there for a few days or several months. The resort offers 638 full hookup sites with 75-foot-long pull through spaces and wide back-in RV spaces. All sites have a concrete patio and Wi-Fi available for a fee.

Guests can enjoy amenities such as an 18,000 sq. ft. clubhouse and pool building. There are also barbecue areas and bocce ball courts. A full-time social activities director coordinates events from bingo to billiards, live music concerts, aerobics classes, arts and crafts, potluck dinners and more.

Enjoy an indoor heated pool and Jacuzzi spa, 8 pool tables, a card room, exercise classes, an exercise room with equipment, golf outings, a golf driving cage, shuffleboard courts, quilting classes, organized bus trips, a library and video library, and indoor walking track.

The resort is situated near many golf courses, shopping malls, grocery stores, banks, restaurants, and entertainment venues.

2. Pioneer RV Resort

Another great 55-and-over Phoenix RV resort is Pioneer RV Resort. They offer about 580 sites that can be rented on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis. Their pull through sites provide full hookups with big rig access. Relax and enjoy the resort’s many nature paths or check out the nearby desert trails.

The park boasts an indoor swimming pool, social hall and clubhouse, billiards room, card room, as well as pickleball and bocce ball courts and horseshoes.

They are just five minutes from some great places to visit such as Frank Lloyd Wright Academy, Organ Stop Pizza with the largest Wurlitzer theater organ in the world, and not far from Scottsdale, Sedona, and Flagstaff. Also check out the nearby sports venues, parks, casinos, golf courses, and baseball spring training facilities.

“Once upon a time it was a campground but things have changed positively. This park is now a top resort in my opinion. Large club house, indoor swimming pool, billiards room, coffee/tv/computer room, game/cards room, library, two pickle ball courts, bocce ball courts, horseshoes too. There are many planned activities and once a week different food trucks come in for a couple of hours. If you try it once, you will return. Lots to see and do in The Valley of The Sun. We camped at Pioneer RV Resort in a Motorhome.” The Happy Travelers via Campground Reviews

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

3. Pleasant Harbor RV

Pleasant Harbor RV Resort boasts 253 full hook-up sites with 60 partial hook-ups (water and electric), and unlimited dry camping sites. The spacious sites have plenty of room to stretch out, relax, and enjoy your time.

With more than 310 days of sun each year, you can enjoy the cool desert evenings and warm sunny days. Enjoy boating, fishing, swimming, and water sports. The park has a clubhouse, pool and Jacuzzi, pickle ball, bocce ball, basketball, horseshoes, a convenience store, and picnic grounds.

The park also features a full-service marina, boat rentals, and a bar and grill. Spend your time in the quiet park or venture out to experience all that Phoenix has to offer.

4. Pueblo El Mirage RV Resort

This 55-plus RV resort boasts accommodations for a wide range of RVs. Their pull through and back-in sites offer full hook-ups for any size rig. Sites are 40 X 55 each and include a grill, shed, and picnic table. The standard lots also offer a private patio.

Whether you stay for a few nights or for the whole winter season, Pueblo El Mirage offers a number of activities including shuffleboard courts, tennis and pickleball courts, a fitness center, water volleyball, horseshoes, and lawn bowling. You can join the softball team or enjoy a relaxing game of billiards. Join a group for card games, ceramics, or wood carving, or take a swim in the beach-entry pool. The resort also has a bar and grill, library, ballroom, and 40,000 sq. ft. clubhouse.

In addition, the resort offers an on-site post office, pet park, computer center, and personal concierge center.

“We stayed at Pueblo El Mirage RV Resort for 3 months waiting for parts to arrive to have our 5th repaired due to damages from a 3 tire blowout on driver’s side of our 5th wheel. (All 6 tires on 5th wheel were less than 1 year old with under 200 miles). We stayed in our 5th wheel for 2 months and then rented a Casita for the last month when trailer was being repaired.

The resort is absolutely lovely. The main pool is to die for with swim up bench areas for picnicking or resting. The pool is huge, plus it has a separate pool for kids and a huge jacuzzi.

Everyone we met, from staff to residents were very friendly and made us feel welcome. Even with Covid, the staff (spearheaded by Vicky) tried very hard to keep things active and fun. We made lifelong friends during our stay and highly recommend it as a beautiful, well maintained resort with every amenity imaginable, including their own golf course. We camped at Pueblo El Mirage RV Resort in a Fifth Wheel.” GruntPilot47 via Campground Reviews

5. Desert’s Edge RV Village

Desert’s Edge is a family resort with plenty to enjoy. Just 15 minutes from downtown Phoenix and 10 minutes from Scottsdale, the park offers 220 RV sites with full hook-ups, concrete patios, picnic tables, and beautiful desert landscaping.

Guests can enjoy a heated swimming pool and hot tub, a dog park and dog run, dog grooming station, family fitness center, park, and a spacious recreation room and recreation hall. An onsite activities director organizes parties and special events.

The park is also close to major sports training and major league events, Barrett Jackson’s classic car automobile auction events, Ben Avery Shooting facility, PGA Tour’s Waste Management Open, Lake Pleasant fishing and boating, the OdySea Aquarium Foundation and Butterfly Wonderland, Desert Botanical Gardens, College Football Playoffs Fiesta Bowl, NFL Super Bowls and more.

6. Destiny RV Resort

You may not find your destiny at Destiny RV Resort in Goodyear, but you will definitely find some beautiful sunsets in this quiet desert setting. The park offers full hook-ups at its 284 sites with many amenities and scheduled activities. Destiny RV Resort is a gated community with on-site security.

Enjoy the quality shuffleboard and horseshoe pits, fenced dog area with a shaded turf dog run, billiard room, PGA quality Pitch ‘n Putt, heated pool and spa, fitness center, convenience store, and tournament-style pickleball court.

Nearby Phoenix offers great shopping, dining, golf courses, and hiking trails. The resort is just a 10-minute drive to Goodyear Ballpark, which is the shared spring training field of the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians. Just 10 minutes away is Camelback Ranch, home of the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers. The resort is also a short drive from Phoenix International Raceway. The city of Glendale is the host of the world famous Glendale Glitters, a city-wide display of Christmas lights and decorations.

7. Desert Vista RV Resort

Located in Mesa, this 55-and-over park features some great desert scenery, mountain views, and beautiful sunsets in a small, adult community. Desert Vista welcomes self-contained RVs, no showers available, that are 10 years old or newer, or in excellent condition. The 62 sites are big-rig friendly with 30 X 50 sites with concrete pads that are 18 X 33. Full hook-ups are also available.

The RV resort features a clubhouse with billiards, and space for playing cards or relaxing with friends. They also have a full kitchen for potlucks and group meals. The newly resurfaced heated pool and spa are available for guests as well.

Desert Vista is also within driving distance to Phoenix, Tucson, Sedona, and Flagstaff. Take in many opportunities for outdoor recreation including the Superstition Mountains, Phoenix Mountains Preserve, and five major lakes including Lake Pleasant and the Canyon and Saguaro Lakes. Nearby rivers provide opportunity for white water rafting and tubing.

Visitors can enjoy the Desert Belle Paddleboat Cruise where you can sit back and take in the 90-minute narrated cruise. The captain shares the history of Saguaro Lake and the surrounding area. Along the way, you will see towering canyon walls, desert vistas, and Arizona wildlife.

8. Sonoran Desert RV Park

This oasis in the desert was built by RVers, for RVers. Most of the 100-foot, full hookup RV sites are pull through and big-rig friendly. Enjoy the heated pool and Wi-Fi throughout the park or enjoy the desert views and dark evening skies.

A 4,000 sq. ft. Canine Corral will have you and your dog raving. Three separate corrals have green grass and everything your dog could want.

There are thousands of acres of ATV and hiking trails nearby. A stainless steel doggie wash station can keep Fido clean after a run at the corral. You can also wash your ATV or car at the vehicle wash station.

At the park, you can enjoy the rec hall “Ranch House” with an outdoor fireplace and outdoor kitchen. Sonoran Desert RV Park also boasts a horseshoe pit and petanque court. Petanque is a game similar to bocce played with steel balls that are tossed.

Don’t forget to check out places such as the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument or take a scenic drive. The Painted Rock Petroglyph Site is just 15 miles west and provides visitors the opportunity to view an ancient archaeological site with hundred of petroglyphs.

9. Rock Shadows RV Resort

At the foot of the Superstition Mountains, Rock Shadows RV Resort is another 55-plus RV resort in the Phoenix area. Located in Apache Junction, this RV resort boasts 683 sites with full hook-ups and concrete patios. Guests can enjoy a large, heated swimming pool with two spas, an exercise room, golf driving range, putting and chipping green, ballroom and stage, library, card room and billiard room, woodshop, lapidary shop, pickleball court, shuffleboard court, and on-site chapel, just to name a few.

Take some time during your visit to check out the neighboring casinos, golf courses, and hiking and ATV trails. Don’t miss a trip to Canyon Lake, Saguaro Lake Marina, Tonto National Forest, Petrified Forest, Salt River, or the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests.

10. Covered Wagon RV Park

In the heart of metropolitan Phoenix, Covered Wagon RV Park offers a great family stay with plenty to do nearby. One of the oldest, family-owned parks in the area, the RV park has 52 large sites with full hook-ups, a swimming pool, and lots of shade trees and grassy areas. The RV park is pet friendly and offers free Wi-Fi, clean showers, and laundry facilities.

The park has easy access to Phoenix-area attractions including shopping malls, downtown Phoenix, Cardinals stadium, Suns and Diamondbacks, and recreational areas, and it’s only 20 minutes from the airport.

Things to do near Phoenix

While you’re visiting these Phoenix RV resorts, there are lots of things to see and do in the area. Here are a just a few more ways to enjoy the Phoenix area during your stay.

Phoenix Art Museum

One of the largest art museums in the southwest, this facility houses 17,000 works of art that spans the centuries and the globe. View pieces of art from Asia, Europe, Latin America and more. Learn about the collections through video tours or through daily, one-hour tours led by volunteer docents.

Mesa Historical Museum

This museum is located on the grounds of Mesa’s last remaining schoolhouse of the early 1900s. The 30,000 square feet of exhibit rooms showcase more than 4,000 collectibles ranging from antique farm equipment to domestic items.

Mesa’s Old Lehi School, home of the museum, has been officially listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Self-guided tour materials are available and a docent may lead tours upon request. Admission is free.

Desert Botanical Garden

Offering one of the world’s largest collections of desert plants, explore the garden’s 50 acres of outdoor exhibits on five trails. View ancient cacti, wildflowers, and other plant life, as well as vistas of mountains and animals of the Sonoran Desert. Situated among the red buttes of Papago Park, the garden is open daily, year-round.

Terri and her husband, Todd, are full time RVers and work campers. They have been living full time in their RV for nearly two years with their Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Newton, and currently reside in South Texas on the Gulf Coast. They hope to head west for the summer season. Writing is Terri’s passion but she also loves hiking, kayaking and anything she can do outside.