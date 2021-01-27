15+ RV Solutions That Will Save You Tons Of Space

Saving space in your RV is so important. Whether you full-time, like my husband and I, or are more of the weekend warrior type, getting rid of clutter and finding a spot for everything you need will keep you sane on the road.

I remember starting out in a pop-up with four kids and a large golden retriever. Just finding a spot for our clothing and towels and “stuff” was a challenge. We had to make a path just to walk through the camper.

I knew when my husband and I decided to go full-time, we would have to find ways to store things and keep the clutter at bay. I’m not always successful but I have learned a thing or two in the last couple of years. Check out these RV solutions that will save you tons of space.

1. Purge

Why is it so hard to get rid of stuff you don’t use? “I might need it someday” always comes to mind. Purging should be at the top of your space-saving RV solutions. Get rid of things you no longer want or need. The rule in our RV is if it hasn’t been used in six months to a year, get rid of it.

We also try to abide by the “one thing in, one thing out rule.” If I feel the need to purchase a new jacket, I need to get rid of something I already have – maybe an old jacket or something else. Once I’ve purged, then I can begin to look at some other RV solutions for our storage needs.

2. Bunkbed remodel

We purchased an RV with a bunkhouse because we knew we would likely be working from our camper at times. You can also turn your bunkbed area into a closet. We still have two bunks if we need them for sleeping but they usually are used for large storage containers.

3. Shoe organizer

You can use a shoe organizer that hangs on a door or use one that is held up with Command strips and fits on the outside of our under-bed storage. This get shoes up off the floor and can be rotated with seasonal shoe types.

Check out this post for more RV shoe storage ideas.

4. Use your vertical space

Undershelf baskets are a great way to add storage space to your cabinets. Vertical shelves that fit into some of your RV nooks and crannies, are also a great way to get things out of the way and out of site. Stacking and storing upwards can also give you more room to walk around, as well as free up counter and table space.

5. Roll-up dish rack

A roll-up dish rack frees up counter space and can be easily stored. I use one that folds flat and can be slid into a cabinet with cookie sheets and other thin, flat items.

6. Keep items that are multi-use

That roll-up dish rack that you purchased can also be used as a drying rack for fruits and vegetables or a surface for hot pans. Mason jars can be used for leftover food storage or drinking mugs. Coffee tables, footstools, or an ottoman can also be purchased for storage. A wooden cutting board can also be used as a serving tray.

7. Magnets

From storing knives on a wall to keeping certain bathroom items collected, a magnetic strip is a great way to get things out of the way and keep them in place while traveling. Spices can also be put into metal containers and attached to magnetic strips, which then can be attached to the inside of a cabinet.

8. Fold-out spice rack

I think this one should be on every RV wish list. I am a spice hoarder so I think my vast supply probably wouldn’t even fit in this set-up. It’s great though because you can see what you need without taking everything out to find the spices in the back.

9. Command Hooks

Command Hooks can be used to hang a pet leash, keys, towels, remote control devices, and many other items. If you look closely at the shoe organizer above, it’s held up with Command Hooks. These can be put up and taken down easily without marring your walls.

For more ideas on ways to use them around the RV, check out this article from Do It Yourself RV.

10. Foldable/stackable items

One of the best RV solutions is using foldable/stackable items, such as collapsible bowls. Measuring cups that nest together can save a lot of space too. Collapsible colanders or laundry baskets can also come in handy around the RV.

11. Tension rods

Tension rods are great for keeping items from falling out of cabinets, but they can also be used vertically to hold dishes or other items. You can use them to hang spray bottles by their handles, or use them as dividers.

12. Food storage containers

You might want to use an empty milk container to store cereal or granola. You can buy these items from the bulk bins and save money and the planet in the process. Storage containers are always worth the price if you purchase ones that are stackable and square. You can store many food items and keep them fresher longer.

13. Lazy Susan

A Lazy Susan is basically a plate that spins inside of your cabinet. These can not only save space but make it easier to access items towards the back.

14. Can dispenser

A can dispenser will keep all your canned goods together and keep them from shifting during travel or falling out when you open the pantry door. These can be used in a cabinet for canned vegetables or in the refrigerator for canned drinks. If you want to save a little money, you might try a magazine rack to organize your cans.

15. Dish cradle

Stacking dishes vertically helps to save space in your small cabinets. It also makes them easier to get out when you don’t have other items stacked on top.

If you follow at least a few of these space-saving ideas, you will likely be much better organized with more available space. Speaking from experience, if you take time to declutter at least once every few days, you will not have to move something every time you want to sit at the table, make dinner, or go to bed.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

What are some of your space-saving RV solutions? Let us know in the comments below, on our Facebook page, or with the community on iRV2 Forums.

For more RV solutions, check out these posts: