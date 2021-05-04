10 RV Parks In Kentucky To Visit This Summer

Kentucky is a beautiful state with plenty to do and see. We narrowed down 10 highly rated RV parks in Kentucky that make the perfect home base while you explore all this state has to offer.

1. Whispering Hills RV Park, Georgetown

This RV park in Kentucky will put you in the heart of horse country where you can enjoy the amenities in the park or take a day trip to enjoy nearby sites and activities. Take in the outdoors with a horseback ride or hunt, fish, and hike at Veterans Memorial Wildlife Park.

Whispering Hills RV Park has 230 full hook-up sites with nine premium sites. Guests can enjoy basketball courts, a swimming pool, and a fishing pond in this big-rig accessible park.

Visit nearby Historic Georgetown with antique stores, walking routes, and more than 200 buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Don’t miss the ARK Encounter, a replica of Noah’s Ark, matching the dimensions given in the Bible. Other local places include Scott County golf courses, Old Friends retired racehorse farm, Kentucky Horse Park, The Bourbon Trail and Kentucky wineries and vineyards, Lexington’s Keenland Racetrack, or Yuko-En on the Elkhorn, a Japanese Friendship Garden.

2. Cave Country RV Park, Cave City

Cave Country RV Park is perfect for those who want to stick close to the park or enjoy nearby attractions. They are big rig friendly with full hook-ups, free Wi-Fi and cable. The park has a fully fenced, 4,500 square foot dog play area, club house and pavilion, and camp store.

A short five minutes away, you can take the time to explore Mammoth Cave National Park, the world’s largest known cave system, travel the Kentucky Antique Trail to find the perfect treasure in one of the area’s many antique shops, or car enthusiasts will love the National Corvette Museum. From exotic and special Corvettes throughout history to interactive exhibits, this stop will have something for everyone.

Kids and adults alike will enjoy the Kentucky Action Park with ziplines, go carts, bumper cars, rock wall climbing, miniature golf, trampolines and more.

3. Singing Hills RV Park, Cave City

This RV park in Kentucky is also located in the heart of Kentucky’s Cave Country. Visitors can access free WiFi throughout the park and enjoy full hook-up sites with several pull-throughs.

Group camping is available, as well as volleyball, a horseshoe pit, basketball hoop, fire pits, and loaner bamboo fishing poles for the catch and release fishing pond, which does not require a license. Propane, ice and firewood are available for purchase.

Guests can enjoy walking the roads in the campground, taking in the beauty of the surroundings. Singing Hills gets its name from the birds and frogs that join in concert every day.

Singing Hills RV Park is near Dinosaur World, Kentucky Action Park, and other area attractions. Don’t miss trying out the longest known zorb ball trail in the United States and the only one in Kentucky, ZorbKY.

4. Jellystone Park, Mammoth Cave, Cave City

Check out this family-oriented park near Mammoth Cave National Park and many other great family destinations. Jellystone Park Mammoth Cave offers full hook-up sites that can accommodate larger RVs and some sites are waterside.

All include a picnic table and fire ring, gravel pads, and concrete pads are available on shady sites or sunny sites. Guest also have their choice of pull-though or back-in sites.

Jellystone Park’s Karst Beach opened in 2018 and is a 2.3 acre lake with a sand beach. Enjoy an inflatable sports park with a volleyball net, inflatable loungers, slide, and corcis. Corcis are small boats that looks like an upside-down Frisbee. Corci races are a guest favorite.

You can shop at Huckleberry Knob for beach needs, toys, souvenirs, clothing and more. Food is in abundance with Nathan’s Famous, with hot dogs, fries, and old fashioned lemonade and orangeade. Or you may prefer Hunt Brother’s Pizza, or the Pic-A-Nic Basket snack bar and swirl station, offering soft serve ice cream.

Area attractions include Mammoth Cave National Park, Barren River Lake, or take in some history at the Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historic Site, General George S. Patton Museum, or South Central Cultural Center.

5. Cummins Ferry RV Park, Campground Resort & Marina, Salvisa

Cummins Ferry RV Park sits on the Kentucky River with a view of the Kentucky River Palisades, made up of sheer rock formations and waterfalls. The 400-foot walls of limestone, also known as Kentucky Marble, is one of Kentucky’s best kept secrets. The Kentucky River is one of the oldest rivers in the world with exposed limestone deposits estimated to be up to 450 million years old.

The park is a gated community less than 30 miles from Frankfort and downtown Lexington. Guests can enjoy camping, boating, fishing, or hiking. The Kentucky River provides ample opportunity for fishermen to catch bass, bluegill, catfish, crappie and white perch.

Many trails allow explorers to follow the river shoreline and wander into the woods to investigate one of the most intense concentrations of rare plant species in the Blue Grass region.

The park is located within driving distance of places such as Shaker Village, Historic Bourbon Distilleries, Old Fort Harrod State Park, and many restaurants, microbreweries, and wineries.

6. Duck Creek RV Park, Paducah

With 95 big-rig-friendly sites and large lots, Duck Creek RV Park offers many amenities to enjoy at the park or at nearby attractions such as the Western Kentucky Land Between the Lakes recreation Area. The park offers a fenced dog park, club house, convenience store, and propane station.

The park is near The National Quilt Museum, as well as a casino, fishing and boating on Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley, and golfing. Don’t forget to check out Historic Downtown Paducah or the many art, music and food festivals throughout the year.

7. Elk Horn Campground, Frankfort

This family-owned campground, located on the banks of the Elkhorn Creek, offers 125 sites with 109 paved, and 61 sites with full hook-ups and cable TV. Most sites have large, mature trees for shade and a fire ring. Extra-long pull through sites are available for big rigs.

Amenities include a pool, miniature golf, horseshoes, volleyball, basketball, and shuffleboard courts, as well as a large playground. A pavilion with seating for 200 people is available for large group outings.

Nearby Elk Horn Creek is a great place to fish for dinner or just relax in a country atmosphere. Just a short drive from the campground is Frankfort where guests can find shopping, dining, and many tourist attractions.

Drive through horse farm country in Lexington, Versailles, and Midway. Shop for antiques in Georgetown, Midway, and Frankfort. Tour the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Plant or a take a day trip to this capital city to see how laws are made or even take a tour to see how bourbon is produced.

8. Corbin/Laurel Lake KOA, Corbin

With a close proximity to Cumberland Falls State Park, this Kentucky RV park offers spacious sites and a tranquil stay in a wooded hilltop setting. With big-rig friendly pull-through sites, free WiFi, a bark park, pool, and wagon rides for the kids, the Corbin / Laurel Lake KOA makes the perfect base camp for your next Kentucky adventure.

Cumberland Fall State Resort Park, known as the Niagara of the South, is a place you can view the famous “Moonbow.” Visit the Harland Sanders Café and Museum, Big South Fork Scenic Railway in Sterns and Daniel Boone Country, where Daniel Boone cut his way west in 1769. Enjoy nearby rafting, horseback riding, hiking, and canoeing.

“This whole campsite was amazing, its perfect for bikes because it’s a large place plus they have a little bike trial that was short but fun, and the lake trail was great, we even saw an adorable turtle right in the middle of the trail.” – Ehron, campground review

9. Renfro Valley KOA, Mt Vernon

Renfro Valley KOA is located in the rolling foothills of the Appalachian Mountains and close to attractions such as the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Daniel Boone National Forest, and famous Civil War Battlefields.

Guest amenities include swimming, miniature golf, bicycle riding, hiking, and enjoying the jumping pillow. Summer weekend events include the KOA County Fair, Family Olympics, Wild West Weekend, games, crafts, hayrides, and all-you-can-eat pancake breakfasts.

Unique amenities include arts and crafts, Gaga ball, movies nights, and a music barn, to name a few. Of course, full hook-ups, large sites, free WiFi, and a dog park are also available.

Don’t miss the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Museum which brings recognition to Kentuckians who have made a significant contribution to the music industry. See memorabilia and artifacts, and learn the history of music dating back to the 1800s.

The museum focuses on artists in all genres including The Backstreet Boys, Rosemary Clooney, Boots Randolph and many more. The entrance to the museum was once the site of the original riding stables of Renfro Valley Founder, John Lair. Most of the original structure of the stable is still intact and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

10. Hillman Ferry Campground, Grand Rivers

Hillman Ferry Campground offers 374 lakefront and wooded sites for any size RV. Located near the Land Between Lakes National Recreation Area, if you love being outside you will enjoy this park. Nearby destinations include Venture River Water Park and Mineral Mound State Park.

The park offers amenities such as a large swimming area, archery range, ball field, bike trails, campfire amphitheater, hiking trails, boat ramps, fishing dock, picnic tables, and fire rings. Visitors can also enjoy disc golf, bike or walk the Hillman Heritage Natural Recreation Trail, or visit nearby Elk and Bison Prairie. Elk and Bison roam free in this 700-acre enclosure. Visitor’s travel in their enclosed vehicle by way of a paved loop trail.

The Homeplace is an 1850s working farm and living history museum. See interpreters in period clothing going about their daily chores. Step back in time with artifacts, historic structures, and traditional seasonal activities. Livestock includes rare and endangered breeds and there are many varieties of garden plants and field crops from seeds dating back to the Civil War.

Find more RV parks in Kentucky

You can find more campgrounds and RV parks in Kentucky with a quick search on Campground Reviews or while planning out your route with RV Trip Wizard and the RV LIFE App.

