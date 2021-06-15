The 10 Best RV Parks In Maine

When you are visiting Maine this summer, make sure you check out the coastline and off-shore islands. Maine has more miles of coastline than California – a stunning 3,478 miles!

Here are the 10 best RV parks in Maine to make your home base while exploring all the state has to offer.

1. Cathedral Pines Campground

Rating: 9.5

Reviews: 15

Cathedral Pines Campground is located on a beautiful 300-acre plot of red pine trees and is surrounded by New England’s most spectacular views. This campground also caters to group camping events like scouts, reunions, and youth groups. Don’t worry about the noise – these areas are separate from the other camp areas.

This RV park in Maine offers several amenities including flush toilets, shower facilities, onsite laundry, a dump station (no sewer hookups), WiFi, a playground for the kids, boat ramp and docking facilities, and canoe and kayak rentals.

2. Schoodic Woods Campground

Rating: 9.2

Reviews: 33

Make Schoodic Woods Campground your base camp as you explore beautiful Acadia. Acadia is a cluster of islands off the Atlantic Coast of Maine. Within the 45,000 acres of Acadia there are mountains, lakes, streams, forests, and beaches waiting to be explored. At this campground, all sites are wooded and within a 15-minute walk of the ocean!

Campground amenities include 43 sites, Acadia’s Island Explorer shuttle bus services, hiking trails and biking trails, a dump station (no sewer hookups), flush toilets, WiFi, picnic tables, and fire pits.

3. Searsport Shores Oceanfront Campground

Rating: 9.3

Reviews: 32

Searsport Shores Oceanfront Campground is considered the premier mid-coast RV park in Maine. This RV park is on the shores of Penobscot Bay and is located between Acadia Nation Park and the charming Camden village.

Searsport amenities include on-site activities, walking trails and recreational facilities, fire pits and picnic tables, and oceanfront campsites.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

4. Camden Hills State Park

Rating: 8.2

Reviews: 52

Camden Hills State Park is located just minutes north of the quintessential New England town Camden. This town features shops that are within walking distance to the working harbor where cruises, whale watches, and puffin watches are available daily.

This RV park in Maine has water and electric hookups but no sewer. However, there are bathrooms with showers onsite.

5. Palmyra Golf & RV Resort

Rating: 8.4

Reviews: 27

This RV park in Maine is perfect for the golf enthusiast. Along with stunning RV sites, this campground also has a par 72, 18-hole championship length golf course with 6,550 yards of tee to green.

Palmyra Golf & RV Resort amenities include full hookup sites, a pool, shuffleboard courts, a camp store, and indoor bathroom facilities.

6. Pumpkin Patch RV Resort

Rating: 9.0

Reviews: 176

This RV park is a quiet escape into the country. Located within driving distance to many Maine attractions including Lumberman’s Museum, Ft. Knox, Leonard’s Mills Forest & Logging Museum, Penobscot Marine Museum, Children’s Museum, Coles Transportation, and Stephen King’s home.

Pumpkin Patch RV Resort offers several amenities including full hookups, a dog park and exercise area, onsite laundry facilities, and WiFi. This campground caters to adults but welcomes guests with children.

7. Balsam Woods Campground

Rating: 9.0

Reviews: 26

Balsam Woods Campground is an ATVer’s dream! No other campground has access to as many ATV trails. At Balsam Woods, you will have direct trail access to approximately 1,000 miles of designated Maine ATV trails. Also, you can ride to Greenville and Moosehead Lake, Jackman, The Forks, Rockwood, Bingham, and Cambridge.

This RV park in Maine amenities includes full hookups, cable TV, WiFi, a large parking area for guest’s ATVs including a wash area and compressor, access to a public beach, restrooms with showers, onsite laundry, a heated swimming pool, and lots of outdoor activities.

8. Houlton / Canadian Border KOA

Rating: 8.5

Reviews: 62

This Maine RV park is the closest campground to the Maine/Canadian border. This campground sits on a 105-acre parcel of land with walking trails and ponds for you to discover. Also, they are located in Maine’s potato country!

The Houlton/Canadian Border KOA amenities include full hookups, a dog park, basketball half-court, recreation room, and WiFi.

9. Sunset Point RV Trailer Park

Rating: 8.8

Reviews: 75

Enjoy the views that Sunset Point RV Park has to offer. Wake up to the views overlooking beautiful Johnson Bay. While you are visiting, check out West Quoddy Lighthouse and Sail Rock – the easternmost point in the U.S.

This RV park in Maine offers sites with electric and water hookups, a dump station and mobile sewer service, onsite laundry, WiFi, restrooms with showers, and a camp store.

10. Wild Duck Campground & RV Park

Rating: 8.2

Reviews: 97

Wild Duck Campground and RV Park is an adult-only RV park. They offer an experience catered for honeymooners to retirees on the Southern Maine coastline. This park is located in the middle of Maine Audubon’s Scarborough Marsh – the state’s largest saltwater marsh – and Maine Audubon’s property.

Amenities include big-rig friendly sites, full hookups, cable TV, WiFi, canoes and kayaks for rent, modern restrooms with showers, and a camp store.

