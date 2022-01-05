Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

How To Detect A Dangerous RV Propane Leak

An RV propane leak can happen anywhere throughout the RV propane system. Propane leaks often originate in cracked propane lines or cracked or broken fittings.

Age, use, and general wear and tear all wreak havoc on the RV’s propane system, and RV propane leaks can happen, anytime and anywhere. If you smell rotten eggs around or in your RV, you should definitely know how to detect and identify an RV propane leak.

Propane is a hazardous substance

Propane is such a familiar part of RV camping that sometimes it’s easy to forget that propane is both a toxin and a fire hazard. Liquid propane releases a toxic gas that is colorless, tasteless, and extremely flammable. If it’s inhaled, propane gas molecules displace oxygen molecules in the lungs and make it difficult or impossible to breathe.

Signs of propane poisoning include convulsions, diarrhea, and may include permanent brain damage or death. Obviously, propane is nothing to fool around with.

How companies make RV propane less hazardous

Propane manufacturers add a substance to propane that gives it the rotten egg smell you probably associate with propane. That way it’s easier to tell if there is an RV propane leak.

Because propane gas is heavier than air, RV manufacturers install a propane detector close to the floor of the RV, to hopefully sound the alarm if there is a propane leak so you can evacuate (and turn the propane valve off).

Ways to detect an RV propane leak

The RV propane system should be checked for leaks annually. Many RV dealers provide this service and have the tools to give your RV’s propane system a thorough inspection. In between inspections, you’ll still need to monitor your propane system for leaks. Here are 3 ways you can do this:

Use your nose: If you can smell rotten eggs, there is an RV propane leak somewhere. You can try to locate an area where the rotten egg smell is the strongest, and then paint the lines with a basting brush dipped in soapy water. Use a Gassaf propane leak detector: The Gassaf propane leak detector provides another layer of RV propane safety. It not only detects a propane leak, but shuts down the flow of propane if it senses a leak. The Gassaf propane leak detector is also a propane tank gauge, so you can monitor propane levels. Use a propane dial monometer: A dial monometer is a tool used to perform a pressure drop test in the RV’s propane system. The monometer measures pressure in the propane system and provides measured data about any possible RV propane leak.

Make sure you keep track of all your RV maintenance and repairs with an online tool such as RV LIFE’s Maintain My RV. Not only can you keep all of your documents in one place, but you’ll also receive timely reminders when maintenance is due to help you avoid costly repairs and potentially serious accidents.

Lynne lives, travels and works full time in the R-Pod 180 with 3 pointers and 1 small but vital corgi mix named Alice. Lynne began full time RVing as an experiment in 2019, but she quickly fell in love with the convenience, freedom and minimalist lifestyle offered by full time RV living. Lynne is a professional dog trainer, offering mobile and online dog training services through her website at www.mydoggeek.com. You can read about her travel adventures on her blog at: https://rpodadventure.wordpress.com/