Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Where Can I Park My RV Long-Term?

As full-time RV living becomes more popular, so does the option of long-term RV parking. There are a variety of reasons to choose long-term RV parking, along with a number of considerations to make when picking a spot to park your RV for a long period of time.

If you are considering the stationary or semi-stationary RV lifestyle, you’ve come to the right place. Below we will address the definition of long-term RV parking as well as why a person might choose it, how to find long-term RV parking, and what to look for in a long-term campsite.

Let’s dive in!

What is long-term RV parking?

First, let’s talk about exactly what long-term RV parking is. As you might have guessed, long-term RV parking is a place to park your RV for an extended period of time. Generally, people are referring to a campsite with full hookups when they discuss long-term RV parking, and most of the time, the folks who park their RVs in these long-term campsites are looking to live there full-time or part-time.

Why choose long-term RV parking?

Why would somebody choose to park their RV for an extended period of time? Well, there are a number of reasons for this. If one of the reasons below sounds like your situation, know that you are not alone; there are many people out there who are just like you!

Full-time job

In some cases, a person might have a traditional full-time job that ties them to one place. They might seek out the full-time RV lifestyle not to travel, but to save money or live a simpler, more minimalistic life. In these cases, an RV that stays stationary might be the perfect living space.

Seasonal contract work

Some people take contract work that keeps them in one spot for a few months at a time. Travel nurses, pipeline workers, and work campers all fall into this category, but these are far from the only people that might take seasonal work. For these people, living in an RV is convenient because it allows them to move wherever work is and then stay stationary and comfortable for the amount of time it takes to complete a contract.

Desire to travel slowly

For a lot of people who live in RVs, travel is the name of the game. That said, not everyone wants to travel quickly. Those who prefer to travel at a slower pace might look for long-term stays that will save them money and allow them to really explore each location they visit.

Desire to visit only on weekends

Finally, there are those who wish to park their RV for an entire season or even a year at a time, so they can visit on weekends and holidays and have the camping experience without the hassle of pulling the RV out of storage each time. These weekenders don’t tend to care as much about traveling as they do about escaping into nature to relax.

Where can I park my RV long-term?

There are a few different options when it comes to finding a place to park your RV long-term. These include certain kinds of RV parks such as:

Private RV parks

Membership parks

Some mobile home parks

To find out if a particular RV park offers long-term spots, simply call to ask about monthly, seasonal, and annual spots. Keep in mind that the longer you stay, the less you should end up paying per night.

Another option is to park your RV on private land. This might be a plot of land that you own, a spot your friend or family member allows you to use, or a piece of land you lease from someone. In all of these cases, you will want to make sure you have a way to get water and electricity, as well as a way to dump sewage.

Additionally, you will need to ensure the city and any involved HOA allows RVs to park on the land.

How do I choose the best long-term RV parking spot?

Of course, you will want to make sure you really like any spot you plan to stay for a long period of time. This involves a bit of research. We recommend checking out the campground’s own website, looking at reviews of the place on RV LIFE Campground Reviews, and touring the park in person.

To make sure you are finding the best long-term RV parking spot for you, you’ll also want to be sure to keep the following considerations in mind:

Location

Whether you need to be close to a job, want to make sure you’re near things to do, or want your weekend campsite to be close to home, the location of your long-term RV parking spot is incredibly important. We suggest selecting a location you’d like to be first and searching for spots from there.

Cost

If you’re on a tight budget, cost is a major deciding factor when it comes to searching for a long-term RV spot. As mentioned above, campsite costs tend to be cheaper the longer you plan to stay, so looking for monthly rates as opposed to weekly rates and annual rates rather than seasonal rates is always a good idea.

Hookups

Obviously, you will want full hookups if you’ll be camping somewhere long-term. This allows you to stay in complete comfort and means you won’t have to think about filling a freshwater tank or leaving your site to dump.

Utility fees

It’s also important to keep in mind that many campgrounds charge long-term campers for utilities, meaning that a particular set of costs is not included in the site rent. Make sure to find out if you will be expected to pay for electricity, water, or trash so you can factor those things into your budget.

Amenities

Are there certain amenities you just can’t live without? Do you need to be able to get mail at the RV park? Is a workout room a must-have? Make a list of the amenities you absolutely must have, and reference it as you shop around.

Staff

Last but definitely not least, make sure you mesh with the owners and staff at any RV park you decide to stay in long-term. If a person gives you bad vibes, trust your gut and look elsewhere. If you read multiple recent reviews about the staff being less-than-awesome, trust those reviews.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campground Reviews and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. RV LIFE Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Chelsea is a full-time RVer who teaches in campgrounds and online as she travels. She shares roadschooling tips and more on her blog, Wonder Wherever We Wander.