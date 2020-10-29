RV Shower Doors: The Best & The Worst

What is generally the smallest room in an RV? Everyone knows it’s the RV bathroom. You don’t usually spend a lot of time in there, but an upgrade can do a lot to make the space feel bigger and freshen up the design.

Upgrading your RV shower door can be a great DIY project and is a pretty simple process. Whether you want to upgrade your door, or just remove the glass doors that came with the RV and opt for a shower curtain, the choice is yours.

The pleated shower door

A pleated shower door costs around $80-90 and, next to a shower curtain, is the cheapest option. Usually made of vinyl and polyester, they are functional but not necessarily the most attractive option.

Retractable shower door

You can add a retractable shower door for around $190. Retractable shower doors provide a greater area for getting in and out of the shower. Its slide technology maintains its tracking better than traditional accordion, or pleated, doors. These also look nicer and are easy to maintain.

The SHUB is a popular choice for retractable shower screens. Take a look at how this Youtuber installed it in his truck camper:

Glass shower door

Glass shower doors are similar to what you would have in your home. They look nice and are easy to keep clean. We find that the door’s tracks are the hardest to keep looking clean and free from soap scum. The space can also be more difficult to get in and clean. We use a daily shower cleaner to keep it fresh.

If you have enough space in your bathroom, you can even consider custom options for your RV glass shower door. Working with a glass shop to design a custom glass shower door might the route you want to go.

Switch to a shower curtain

When choosing from the many options for your shower, the shower curtain is the least expensive. If you already have a glass door, it will take some work to remove it, but a shower curtain can brighten the room and make your small bathroom feel larger.

You might want to consider installing a curved shower curtain rod which holds the curtain out and away from the shower. This will give you more room to move around inside the shower.

Another option is an extend-a-shower rod. This pivoting shower extender gives more shower space with a pivoting rod.

You might want to also add a splash guard to help keep water off the floor when using a shower curtain.

One last thought on your RV shower that may be important: most RV showers don’t come with bathtubs.

A simple solution for parents who need to bathe their child might be to try a collapsible laundry basket that can fit an infant or toddler. Set the basket on the shower floor, fill with water for the bath, and then empty after. Having a makeshift tub that is collapsible and can be stored flat makes a great addition.

Whatever your choice, make the space usable for you and your family.

