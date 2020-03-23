Ways You Can Use Your RV During The COVID-19 Crisis

As the coronavirus has escalated worldwide, residents are forced to quarantine themselves and their families. Those with a healthcare worker in the family are often looking for an additional quarantine location for additional safety, in hopes that they don’t bring their work home with them.

An RV is a perfect solution, and provides a variety of other great uses as well. An RV is, in effect, a small apartment on wheels that can be used in several creative ways. The RV sitting in your driveway or local storage lot has suddenly become a valuable resource.

Help the elderly

The elderly are particularly susceptible to coronavirus. Providing a comfortable alternative to a relative in a senior living facility is a great use of that parked RV, and offers secluded protection to a loved one.

You may simply decide that secluding yourself is safer for those around you, if you have an elderly parent at home and wish to mitigate the risk of them getting infected.

A great dorm room or apartment

As a pandemic-free quarantine zone, your recreational vehicle can serve as housing for those wishing to be secluded and safe. As schools and universities consider closing or taking extended spring breaks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, your RV can become that dorm away from home your college student might need.

Remote office

Let’s not forget one of the key components of the recreational vehicle, the vehicle part. Using your RV for vacationing or business travel instead of ride-sharing, hotels, and airlines means you are decreasing your exposure to public sources of infection.

Have you always wanted to try boondocking or living off the grid? Now is a great time to give it a try. Anyone with the luxury of being able to work remotely or take extended time off from work can take advantage of the resource you already have, your RV.

Simply a hangout

You may simply need a place for the family to hang out for a day or two while you clean and disinfect your home periodically. A little driveway camping is good for the soul and offers a bit of a respite from the daily grind. Too often we have a narrow view of an RV’s function, not fully realizing all of the other practical uses it may have.

Now is a great time to buy an RV

Don’t own an RV yet? Now is a great time to buy one. With low gas prices, low-interest rates, and good dealer stock, this is a great opportunity to buy a small camper, travel trailer, 5th wheel, or motorhome.

The RV Industry has reported brisk sales for 2020. There will likely be a surge in sales related to the spread of COVID-19 as people decide to abandon cities for less dense locations. People 60 and over are at higher risk and like most, are avoiding air travel. Hotel rooms where the health of the previous customer is unknown will be less desirable as the virus progresses.

Those wishing to learn more about the RV lifestyle can visit www.rvlife.com or join the discussions at iRV2.com, a fantastic RVing forum and a wealth of knowledge.