Go RVing In Virginia: Bethpage Camp-Resort & Grey’s Point Camp

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Go RVing in Virginia At These Waterfront RV Campgrounds

The well-known slogan “Virginia is for lovers” is over 50 years old. It continues to entice people with unique styles and interests. Inspiration of “Ye Olde Days” is calling you to come and explore what you love to do.

With fuel costs ever fluctuating, limited family travel is more common. Despite this reality, careful trip planning will not only ease anxiety but also push you to closely examine distance, gather accurate costs, and above all, uncover the perfect destination.

Let’s look at two great destinations for those RVing in Virginia. Read on and see for yourself if Old Dominion holds a destination campground that is perfect for you.

Bethpage Camp-Resort

Bethpage Camp-Resort sits along the longest free-flowing river in the eastern United States: the Rappahannock River, a scenic 180-mile-long river of exceptional charm. It flows 20 miles upriver before spilling into the Chesapeake Bay, in a town called Urbanna. It is one of the last towns of any size before the Rappahannock River reaches Chesapeake Bay.

Despite Urbanna being relatively small, this unassuming town has lots to do for all ages. Each year, this town hosts Virginia’s most beloved oyster festival and draws in nearly 60,000 visitors. Bethpage Camp-Resort is not only Virginia’s highest rated waterfront RV resort, but it’s also three times named the best RV resort in the nation!

RV LIFE Campground Reviews

ann2mauibeach: “It was our first time there, took 4 hrs to get there and we LOVED it!! We were escorted by a guy on a golf cart to our spot, had a nice paved, really long site, had a nice fire pit, no bugs, lots of activities (all printed on a paper given at check in), pet friendly and two dog parks!, kids on bikes everywhere!, huge pool w/tons of umbrellas, and just a well-kept beautiful campground. Staff are young and old and sooo helpful.” Glamping with the Ghis: “There are plenty of amenities for kids such as a large swimming pool, water park and a lake swimming area. Plenty of room for kids to ride bikes and play. The small town of Urbanna is just a few miles down the road. Drive a little further, there is the town of Kilmarnock. Both towns have quaint downtown areas.” Kerry Pritchard: “[This] area is known for wineries and oyster farms (best in the country).”

Bethpage Camp-Resort has it all: a water park, daily activities, sandy beach, pools, water trampoline, miniature golf, and playgrounds. They have theme weekends to get you up and having fun, live entertainment, and an ice creamery. There is plenty to do for children of all ages that will not only keep them busy all day with fun, but best of all, they’ll be exhausted and half asleep at the evening campfire before you know it!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Grey’s Point Camp

I remember the first time we traveled with our kids in the RV and crossed the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. We approached from the north, and as we crested a hill, the morning sun glistening off water all around. We all stared in awe at what was surrounding us.

There were 20 to 30 colorful sailboats, pushed along by the cool breeze, cutting through the waves. Other larger boats skimmed across, leaving a white trail behind. Looking ahead, we could see beyond us how the massive roadway along the bridge vanished partway across the bay. As our four small girls looked ahead in question, I heard one of the twins say in a calm, low voice, “We’re gonna die.” Needless to say, we were fine.

If you want to destination camp and be near many of Virginia’s most popular attractions while staying close to the Chesapeake Bay region, consider Grey’s Point Camp for your next base camp destination!

Grey’s Point Camp is one of the Thousand Trails’ newest RV resorts and has beautiful facilities and lots of activities to keep you entertained all season long. This RV campground sits at the end of the Norris Bridge on Route 3 South, coming out of Irvington, which is another quaint small town; it is another of the last towns of any size before the Rappahannock reaches Chesapeake Bay.

Take a splash in one of the pools or sit back and relax at your campsite. There are plenty of activities for kids to explore and keep them entertained all day long. The water park takes the energy out everyone, and you can reset and relax on the beach.

For the more adventurous, explore the river to see what you can find. Bring your own watercraft or rent a kayak or canoe for a few hours. You can bring your boat and go out as far as Chesapeake Bay.

RV LIFE Campground Reviews

Grey’s Point has an average four out of five stars on RV LIFE Campground Reviews. Read all 52 reviews, check out the photos, and don’t miss out on the tips. All will help you to figure out which sites are best and what else to expect during your stay. If you decide to go, trust RV LIFE Trip Wizard to build an RV-safe route to get you there.

Crites Family: “We stayed at Spadefish 29(corner site). Very spacious & parking/set up was a breeze. Security officers Dan & Tom were a great help. Lots to do & campground is large. Fun to drive around on the golf cart at night w/music, lights, & kids. Pool area is huge, people were friendly, & kids had a blast. Beach area is small BUT private. Very relaxing. Fishing was great off the peer. Fishing pond was overgrown, was better to fish on the river side. We wish it was closer to home, but alas, nothing can be perfect. We camped at Grey’s Point Camp in a Fifth Wheel.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Find more places to go RVing in Virginia

As you can see, Virginia calls out a perfect opportunity to satisfy your passions in combination with the love of RVing. Take a local drive or wander further down the highway to find your destination campground. Enjoy a meaningful and affordable escape. Grey’s Point and Bethpage Camp-Resort offer just what you might be looking for: that perfect family destination.

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campground Reviews and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

Related articles:

Sometimes you just need to step into the weeds. We have been camping all around the east coast for the past twenty years. Now it is time to expand our Base of Exploration. Finally our stars have aligned and we are going to hit the road full time in our RV and head towards some new weeds. All along the journey, we intend to share with you what we have seen and learned thus far and look forward to sharing the new things seen and experienced.