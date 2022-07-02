How To Stay Cool In Your RV This Fourth Of July

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Stay Cool While Camping For The Fourth Of July

I remember when I was a kid running around and enjoying the Fourth of July celebrations. I was mainly enjoying it because I was out of school, but I also was having a great time because I didn’t think about how hot it was at all. As I get older, I’m a little more intolerant of 100+ degree weather. Well, I’ll be honest…getting over 85 degrees F is sometimes pushing it. I have a lot of tips and tricks I use to stay at a comfortable temperature in my everyday activities. Try some of these ideas.

1. Plan your meals ahead of time.

You are going to want all your fun traditional foods you share with family and friends for the holiday. If you have items you bake yourself, prepare them ahead of time at your brick-and-mortar. If you full-time or will be at the campground a while before your celebration meals, make them later at night or in the morning so you don’t heat up the RV during the hottest time of the day. This is usually around 3-6 p.m.

Better yet, fire up the grill and cook outside so you are at least leaving the RV cool inside. You can always go out and enjoy a meal at a restaurant and you don’t have to heat up the RV at all. Shoot for a late lunch so you can utilize a venue’s air conditioning. Be sure to add lots of water and cool drinks at every meal to help keep you cool too.

2. Try wearable coolants.

Take your Fourth of July celebration to the next level with wearable items that will also keep you cool. Nothing keeps me cooler than a bandana with ice wrapped inside.

Carrying a mini fan that you can clip to your shirt or hat is convenient too. Take it a step further by only packing moisture wicking shirts and socks. Bonus if you get UV-resistant pieces. And you can find all these items in red, white, and blue!

3. Take advantage of shade.

You may already have items that will lend shade, but switching them out for inexpensive, patriotic decorated items will bring the party to you. If you don’t have shade options, invest in something that can cool your adventure down by ten degrees. You can start with individual umbrellas you may have around your house and strap them to your lawn chair for a quick fix.

You can get palapa umbrellas or large umbrellas with stands to put over groups of chairs or tables. There are extended awning shades you can attach to your rig. Placed at the correct angle and position, these awning shades can provide a lot of shade without you having to move them around during your stay. If it isn’t windy, extend your RV awning so they at least block the sun off the side of your rig.

4. Select campground amenities.

You may not always look for extra amenities at an RV campground, but this season, it can come in handy several ways.

First, look for a campground with a pool. This is a great way to cool off, but you may also be able to bring disposable party supplies and have your event right at the pool.

Check to see if they have a central lodge and what features it may have. Sometimes there are pool tables, ping pong tables, large screen TVs, and other amenities you can enjoy for a party. Be sure to check in advance if you need to reserve space or if there will be any available.

Most importantly, check to see what the local fireworks rules are. If they don’t allow fireworks onsite, can you see them from other local venues, or do they do a firework display for RVers?

You can easily search campgrounds in your area as well as their amenities on RV LIFE Campground Reviews or while planning an RV-safe route on RV LIFE Trip Wizard.

5. Plan your excursions.

Take the hottest part of the day and turn it into a Fourth of July tradition. We have a tradition of seeing a movie in the afternoon with the entire family. We plan and book our tickets in advance. Some people plan the afternoon for various types of shopping. This helps you get under someone else’s A/C and gives yours a break.

Get out and enjoy a local parade or event. Just stick to the shade and bring fluids. Turn your A/C down to 80 degrees when you are away. This way, it will get a slight break but keep your rig cool enough for returning or for pets.

6. Consider your RV supplies.

It’s the everyday items that can turn a hot day into a cool experience, and these can enhance your Fourth of July celebration with family and friends.

Set up misters. It will not only keep you cool, but the kids and pets will enjoy running through it (or us adults too!). When you bring camping chairs, bring ones that are vented or lightweight material. Materials like cotton, rayon, polyester, or nylon are good options; bonus if they’re mesh. (Keep these materials in mind for your clothing too.)

Your refrigerator or cooler may already store your ice, but you will probably want to consider a portable ice maker or a cooler upgrade that will keep ice or make ice for days instead of hours.

If you plan to take fireworks for your own entertainment, check to see where and when you are permitted to use them. It might not even be a bad idea to select ones that put off little heat or flames, not just for safety, but you might as well not heat up the campsite during the day if you don’t have to.

Have a great Fourth of July with your family and friends!

