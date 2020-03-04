Take A Road Trip To San Diego

0 SHARES 5 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

With mild temperatures in the mid-60s and mid-70s, San Diego makes a great destination all year long. A great home base while exploring the area is La Pacifica RV Park, offering 179 sites just a stone’s throw away from the Mexico border.

Centrally located between the heart of San Diego and the border of Mexico, La Pacifica RV Park is set on five well-manicured acres. Loaded with amenities, La Pacifica offers full hookups with 20/30/50 amp electrical, water, sewer, restrooms, showers, laundry facilities, cable TV, free Wi-Fi, picnic tables, a clubhouse, and a year-round heated pool to soak in after a day of exploring. This pet-friendly park also offers military discounts.

Balboa Park

Outside of the comforts of La Pacifica RV Park is a whole world of history, culture, sand, and sun. One of the must-see attractions is Balboa Park. This pride of the city offers a combination of culture and nature, as well as the San Diego Zoo. Within the massive grounds of Balboa Park, you’ll find 17 museums, bucolic gardens, and a variety of restaurants, playgrounds, and performing arts.

With San Diego being a big navy town, the San Diego Air and Space Museum is very popular, as is the Veterans Museum at Balboa Park. One thing is for sure: everybody will find something appealing at Balboa Park.

With roughly 90 golf courses throughout greater San Diego, finding a place to tee it up is not difficult. In fact, you can find a terrific course right within Balboa Park. The 18-hole Balboa Park Golf Course celebrated its 100th year in 2019 and is the oldest course in San Diego. This challenging par 72 is located about five minutes from downtown San Diego. The course measures 6,281 yards from the tips, and also offers a driving range, pro shop, coffee shop, and practice putting greens. For those who just want to fine-tune their short game, there’s also a nine-hole executive course at Balboa Park. The par 32 executive course stretches to 2,175 yards.

More to explore

For an unparalleled view of the area, visit Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial. Located north of San Diego in La Jolla, the memorial sits atop the 822-foot-high Mount Soledad. It offers 360-degree panoramic views of San Diego and the Pacific Ocean, clearly one of the best views in San Diego County.

On a clear day, you can see downtown San Diego. If you squint your eyes hard, you can also see the bridge to Coronado Island and the mountains of Mexico in the distance. It’s a great place to watch a sunrise or sunset.

Make sure you spend some time exploring the historic Old Town Market. There is free parking and lots of stores to browse. Stroll through numerous specialty shops, or relax and absorb the local history, as San Diego’s Old Town Market area is known as the birthplace of California.

Endless opportunities in downtown S.D.

Downtown San Diego also offers its share of entertaining options. Take in a major league baseball game featuring the San Diego Padres who play their home games in Petco Park, right in the heart of downtown. The new Children’s Museum is quite popular with the family crowds. Open seven days a week, its mission is to stimulate imagination, creativity, and critical thinking in children and families through inventive and engaging experiences with contemporary art.

The historic Gaslamp Quarter offers a little bit of everything, including shopping, dining, nightlife, and more. The waterfront Embarcadero features a boardwalk adjacent to San Diego Bay. This is a wonderful place for a stroll. The Embarcadero (which means “landing place” in Spanish) is home to the cruise terminal, the Navy Pier, and Seaport Village.

Don’t miss San Diego’s most popular family attraction—the historic aircraft carrier USS Midway Museum. There are plenty of harbor cruises that will give you an entirely different view of San Diego.

Seaport Village is a charming little oasis definitely worth exploring. You’ll discover while strolling along its promenade more than 50 diverse shops, 17 unique eateries, and 4 bayside restaurants.

You simply can’t discover all the San Diego treasures in a day or two. But to get started planning your trip, check out www.sandiego.org and RVTripWizard.com. You can also read reviews from fellow RVers of La Pacifica RV Park and other area resorts on CampgroundReviews.com.

Rick Stedman is an avid golfer, RVer, and writer who lives in Olympia, Washington. Rick writes a golf column, “The RV Golfer,” which is published every month in rvlife.com. He can be reached at rstedman@gmail.com.