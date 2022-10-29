Sedona View RV Resort Is A Snowbird Haven

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Why Snowbirds Flock To Sedona View RV Resort

Want the perfect snowbird getaway in Northern Arizona? Book a stay at Sedona View RV Resort. In the town of Cottonwood, guests can enjoy brisk but comfortably cool temperatures year-round.

The Prescott National Forest borders this resort. Guests enjoy easy access to Sedona and the ghost town of Jerome too.

This location alone provides plenty of fun things for RVers to do in Northern Arizona. Inside the park, there is a lot to experience as well.

Amenities at Sedona View RV Resort

Sedona View RV Resort offers over 190 RV sites, as well as full hookups and a variety of amenities.

Sedona View RV Resort has 360-degree views of Sedona’s red rocks.

Enjoy unobstructed views of the surrounding Verde Valley and the Verde River too.

It is a non-smoking park.

Long-term sites are currently available.

A minimum 3-night stay is required.

The resort offers free fiber optic internet. A premium upgrade is available at $35 per month.

Want to try winter camping? Choose from 12 monthly dry campsites. The lots are 30 feet wide and 60 feet long. This resort has strict generator hours for these lots, so RV solar electric power systems are encouraged.

Destinations near Cottonwood, Arizona

Once your rig is situated, take time to visit surrounding towns and attractions of Northern Arizona.

Sedona

The town of Sedona is a short drive away. It’s packed with art galleries, restaurants, and outdoor activities. Hike the multiple trails around Sedona and then experience the canyons of the Verde Valley. Explore the Wild West history and the ancient Sinagua civilizations. Or just take some time to sit and sip some award-winning wine.

Outdoor recreation options are unlimited. They range from biking and climbing to horseback riding and golfing. Explore the parks and forests, or go rafting in summer or skiing in winter. Fishing and hiking round out the activities available throughout Sedona.

Jerome

Rich in history, this once ghost town is now a community rich in writers, artists, musicians, and historians. Visit the Jerome State Historic Park or the Audrey Headframe Park in town.

Stop by the visitor’s center for first-hand knowledge of the town’s history. Learn about the best dining options too. There is also a Mine Museum and a Gold King Mine to explore.

Other attractions near Sedona View RV Resort

Montezuma Castle is a 20-room high-rise apartment, built into a limestone cliff. Established in 1906, this is the third national monument dedicated to preserving Native American culture.

Young at heart and young in age will both agree on a day at the Out of Africa Wildlife Park. Meet the slow-moving Bart, the sloth. Take a ride down the predator zipline, participate in a three-hour tour, and enjoy some animal interactions. Daily animal shows are included with an admission ticket.

The Verde Valley Wine Trail is in the heart of Arizona Wine Country. With many wineries and tasting rooms to explore, snowbird visitors might have a difficult time narrowing down their new favorite. Each stop along the trail has a winery different from the last. Visitors try out distinct flavors and notes of local varities.

Find more Arizona campgrounds

Sedona View RV Resort has an excellent 8.9 average rating on RV LIFE Campground Reviews. According to one reviewer,

“Park is in a great location for visiting Sedona, Cottonwood and Jerome. Sits off the highway on a hill, so some spots have nice views and its quiet! This is a no-frills park. All gravel with a dirt dog run and dumpsters. Very clean and Large sites. Would stay here again.” – via Shelmark

Looking for help planning your trip this winter? Look no further than RV LIFE Trip Wizard. This online planning tool makes it easy to plan an RV-safe route. It locates interesting sites along the way, all according to your travel preferences. Get RV LIFE Trip Wizard with its accompanying RV LIFE App, and plan your adventure today!

Related articles:

Since 2007, Debra Pamplin has worn her freelancing hat proudly. Although she has written about music, parenting, and lifestyle topics over the years, travel writing has always been her priority. Her byline has appeared in numerous print publications and popular websites over the years. When not behind the computer screen, Debra can be found at one of the area beaches, at a music festival, or out on the road discovering her next travel story. View her portfolio at www.clippings.me/debrapamplin