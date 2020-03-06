5 Non-Smoking Campgrounds & RV Parks

0 SHARES 102 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

One of our readers recently asked,

“Please write about RV campgrounds that have sites in a non-smoking section of the campground, for those of us who are allergic to or upset by cigarette smoke. We are allergic, and our RV traveling has become limited by all the smokers around our RV site in campgrounds.” – Joan F.

Smoking in campgrounds has been a widely debated topic for years. Although there are not many campgrounds with smoking bans, some RV parks and resorts have stricter non-smoking policies. It’s always a good idea to check each park’s official website and Campground Reviews before visiting to learn more about their specific rules and regulations. These are some of the non-smoking campgrounds and RV parks where visitors cannot light up anywhere on the property.

1. J & H RV Park, Flagstaff, Arizona

This award-winning resort is conveniently located off Highway 89 near Flagstaff, at an elevation of 7,000 feet. They are an age-qualified resort for those 55 and older with a secondary age limit of 21. They are Flagstaff’s only non-smoking RV park—it is not permitted anywhere on the premises.

Level, beautifully landscaped RV sites with full hookups are available, as well as WiFi, picnic tables, and clean restrooms and showers. Stop by the outdoor community fireplace to socialize or by their on-site store for RV supplies.

They offer peace and quiet far away from airport, railroad, and interstate noise, yet they’re still within a day’s drive of the many area attractions. Check out the many points of interest around Flagstaff, or take a trip to Sedona or the Grand Canyon.

2. Tippicanoe Campground, Goshen, New Hampshire

Tippicanoe Campground in small-town Goshen, New Hampshire is tobacco-free as it is very family-oriented. A variety of campsites are offered including shaded sites, wooded sites, and some with water frontage along Rand Pond. Their facilities include a camp store, game room, laundry room, boat launch, sandy beach, and a stage for live music.

Go swimming or fishing in the pond or visit the game room for a game of pool or foosball. Nearby, take a day trip to Mt. Sunapee State Park or Mount Sunapee Resort for skiing, ziplining, hiking trails, mini-golf, and Segway tours.

3. The Tiffany RV Park, Mesa, Arizona

The family-owned and operated Tiffany RV Park is in a great location along Main Street in Mesa, Arizona. It is a smaller, U-shaped RV park with only 25 spaces, all with full hookups and some can also accommodate big rigs. Studio and one-bedroom apartments are available to rent as well.

The RV park caters to the senior snowbird crowd and is more run-of-the-mills without all the extra amenities like a pool, bingo room or dance hall. Without all the bells and whistles, the RV park is able to charge lower rates (at only about $39 a night, or $34 per night if you stay longer than two days). In addition to their non-smoking policy, they also prohibit Class Bs, campers, pop-ups, very small or old RVs, and motorcycles.

4. Glacier Haven RV and Campground, Essex, Montana

Glacier Haven RV Park is easily accessible off Highway 2 just a short drive from Glacier National Park. They are also a smaller RV park with only 19 full-service RV sites, including some pull-thrus with water, sewer, and electricity. In addition to RV camping, tent sites, comfortable rooms and cabins are also available.

Showers and laundry facilities are within walking distance of the campsites. The Healthy Haven Cafe is on-site as well and serves a breakfast buffet and homestyle dinners.

5. High Plains Camping, Oakley, Kansas

High Plains Camping can be found in northwest Kansas along Interstate 70 and U.S. Route 83. The family-owned campground strives to make it feel more like a home away from home with resort qualities, including an adults-only pool, a large pool, and a spacious pet area. While visitors are free to smoke inside their own RV, they do not allow it anywhere on the grounds or around their facilities.

Between campsites for small RVs and long pull-throughs for the big Class A motor coaches, there is a little something for everyone here. Everything you need is also right at your fingertips—there is fuel just across the street and a new restaurant on-site, Cap’n Jack’s Pub.

