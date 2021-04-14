3 Tips For Selling An RV

Sponsored by National Vehicle

3 Tips For Selling Your RV

Beginning a new project can always seem difficult at first and listing your RV for sale is no different. It can be a daunting task, with many steps involved in the sometimes lengthy process.

Getting top dollar for your RV is the game plan and sometimes that game has many extra innings, testing your patience while waiting for that big score of a payout.

You are not alone in your quest. This article will provide a few tips for selling an RV, as well as an option for some professional assistance for the sale. Here are 3 tips for selling your RV.

1. Show and tell

It is likely common knowledge that the first step to selling anything is placing an ad. While some sellers just list the bare minimum and use bullets for the amenities, a trick to remember when writing an ad is to paint a picture with your words. Be descriptive and specific when listing features inside of the RV.

Your carefully worded and creative ad is a great start, but do not forget that pictures are worth a thousand words. Be just as creative when it is time for a mini photoshoot. Get the RV shining and sparkling and pick a sunny and welcoming spot as a background.

The full view of the RV should be the first couple of pictures shown within the ad, followed by numerous angles and shots within the RV unit. And remember, when it comes to pictures, the more the merrier.

2. Don’t jump at the first bite

While the first offer can be exciting, don’t accept a lower amount just to be done with the sale. There can be bigger fish in the sales sea, so to speak.

Wait until you hook the amount that matches the value of the RV. To finish with the fish analogy, why accept a minnow when you deserve rainbow trout?

3. Let a professional handle the sale

There are a lot of details and tasks associated with selling an RV, and because of the process, more and more people are turning the sale over to the professionals at National Vehicle.

They understand that by choosing National Vehicle to manage the sale for them, their day-to-day routines will not be bogged down with the process of the RV sale.

They also have the peace of mind that all bases will be covered when it comes to the sales process and that the company’s experience will ensure the best deal is reached.

Why National Vehicle?

This company has been helping RV owners buy and sell for 21 years strong. For 14 of those years, they have been a top-rated seller on eBay. Some highlights of what is offered with their service include:

Unlimited words for RV description

Nationwide advertising

Hi-res photos

Fast, Friendly phone and email support

Weekly updates are given that include ad views, inquiries, and offers.

They handle all the buyer services, including the financing, warranty, and inspection.

Considering the idea of listing your RV with a company, but still on the fence? According to a seller that utilized National Vehicle to sell his RV, he had a light case of skepticism at the beginning. That worry was quickly replaced with a strong case of appreciation. Seller Jerry C. shared this review on the company’s website:

“I was very happy working with National Vehicle. They were easy to work with and always answered the phone when calling for advice or help. Never heard a recorded message. It was easy sending pictures of my RV and the listing looked very professional. My RV sold in less than a month and I got more out of it than selling to a dealer in town.”

Jerry also added:

“I was reluctant in using them at first, only because of the scams we all see in today’s world but knew quickly I was in good hands. I would highly recommend them to those looking to sell their RV.”

What is National Vehicle’s selling process?

Selling with National Vehicle is as easy as 1-2-3!

Receive a free valuation of your RV. Share your selling objectives and goals with National Vehicle and they will offer customized service options. Once the ad has been created, they will send it to you to be approved before posting. The ad will be placed on sites such as eBay, RVT, RV Trader, and Facebook Marketplace upon receipt of your green light.

President of National Vehicle, Kevin Tadlock, offers some insight on why National Vehicle is a solid choice.

“We understand that buying and selling an RV privately can be a daunting task. Our experience and know-how will get you the exposure and our ability to facilitate all the necessary tools, makes this process much easier and safer”.

Now is the time to sell an RV

Wondering if now is the right time to sell? The company president shares why now marks an ideal time to sell.

“High demand and lower than usual inventory is creating a demand for used RV’s that has never been seen before. In this market, a correctly priced RV with the right exposure stands to garner interest at a faster rate than ever before”.

Remove the guesswork out of selling by applying these 3 tips for selling an RV. Remove the stress, time, and attention required to sell an RV on your own. Hand over the details to National Vehicle and allow them to hand you back some solid results!

Take the first step

While it is possible to sell your RV on your own, leaving it to the professionals will make the entire process stress-free.

Placing the sale in the hands of the experienced team members of National Vehicle allows you to sit back and enjoy a safe and fun RV selling experience. Reach out today to speak to one of their experienced team members and discuss your FREE vehicle valuation.

