Settlers Point Luxury RV Resort: Stop & Explore In Southern Utah

RV Trip Ideas: Settlers Point Luxury RV Resort In Southern Utah

Utah is an overlooked gem when it comes to RV destinations! This state has a nice mixture of mountains, deserts, forests, and rivers to enjoy. Plus, there are some regions that stay warm all year round! If you want a great snowbird destination or a high-end park to enjoy during the summer, try visiting Settlers Point Luxury RV Resort.

This is a fairly new resort that opened in August 2022. Now that it’s been open for over a year, the reviews are in and they’re looking good! It’s located in the town of Washington, which is on the outskirts of St. George (a popular hotspot for snowbirds). The park has luxury right in the name, so you know you won’t have to deal with rough roads or bare-bones amenities.

Because Settlers Point Luxury RV Resort is fairly new, word is still getting around. If you want to try it out, now is a great time to get on board. You can get in on the ground floor of this top-notch campground and let others in on the secret. Below, we’ll explore some of the features that make this resort stand out from the crowd.

Where is Settlers Point Luxury RV Resort?

Settlers Point Luxury RV Resort is located at 1355 East Bluff View Dr, Washington, UT. Don’t be fooled by the town name! It’s in Utah, not Washington. As we mentioned earlier, it’s fairly close to St. George, so you’ll be surrounded by the iconic red rocks that have made that area famous.

Other major cities in the vicinity include Cedar City and Mesquite. You’ll also be close to the border of Arizona and Nevada when you camp here, so you can easily visit three states in a single trip. The temperatures can get pretty hot in this region, but luckily there are a few nearby lakes and rivers to prevent you from overheating.

Regarding the park itself, it’s a very nice size for a luxury resort. There are 91 RV sites overall, which give you the comfort of neighbors and plenty of amenities without feeling overcrowded. In addition, each site comes with full hookups for water, sewage, and electricity so you can keep your RV fully functional during your visit.

Wi-Fi is provided by the park, and most cell phone service providers also have a decent connection in this area. Streaming your favorite shows and working from the comfort of your RV has never been easier!

Rates

As for the prices, you’ll need to be prepared to pay higher rates than normal to stay here. It is a brand-new resort with some very nice amenities, so they can charge a bit more. There are discounts available if you book a weekly price instead of a nightly one though, so consider camping here for a week or more!

The average prices may fluctuate a bit based on the season and any upcoming holidays, but here are the rates you can expect:

Back-in RV site: $70 per night ($60 per night weekly)

$70 per night ($60 per night weekly) Pull-thru RV site: $74 per night ($65 per night weekly)

You can select the site style that best suits your rig here. All the roads are paved and well-maintained, and the sites are fairly spacious.

It’s also easy to find the park because it’s located just off of I-15, so you won’t have to travel for miles to find your campsite. Although the interstate is close by, the resort is just far enough away that you won’t have to listen to the constant sounds of traffic. It’s a nice, central location!

Amenities

It wouldn’t really be a resort unless it had some nice amenities! Fortunately, Settlers Point Luxury RV Resort lives up to its name by providing everything you need (and then some).

First of all, they made sure to cover all your lifestyle needs. As previously mentioned, you can enjoy full hookups at your RV site, as well as complimentary Wi-Fi access.

But what if your RV doesn’t have a nice bathroom? No worries! You can visit the top-notch restrooms and showers that are managed by the park. These facilities are only a year old and they have been incredibly well-maintained. There’s also an on-site laundromat where you can refresh your wardrobe and keep everything nice and clean.

Although many people like to retreat to southern Utah to escape the winter weather, sometimes it can get a little too hot for comfort here. That’s why the resort owners added plenty of places where you can beat the heat. For starters, you can always take a dip in the outdoor pool and jacuzzi.

Your four-legged friends need a place to cool down too, so why not take them to the dog park? It’s a wonderful space, complete with canine activities and fountains to splash around in.

If water activities don’t sound appealing, you can also take advantage of the indoor facilities at Settlers Point Luxury RV Resort. There’s a luxurious clubhouse with a full kitchen, a banquet room, a library, a business center (with a printer) TVs, board games, an ice-maker, and plenty of planned activities. And of course, the whole thing is air-conditioned!

On cool or cloudy days, you can also enjoy a variety of outdoor activities. These include a children’s playground, cornhole, horseshoes, pickle ball, basketball, and an outdoor pavilion for open-air gatherings. There are also lots of nearby trails that are perfect for hiking and biking.

Nearby activities/attractions

Of course, the amenities are only part of the equation when it comes to choosing a camping destination. You also need to be sure that there are fun activities and attractions in the surrounding area. Fortunately, you’ll have a lot of great options when you stay here!

Outdoorsy types will be in heaven here. Utah is home to several state and national parks, so you’ll never be too far away from something amazing. You can admire the contrast of red rocks and blue skies at the Red Cliffs Natural Conservation Area, wander the lava flows at Snow Canyon State Park, or explore the canyons and waterfalls of Zion National Park.

There’s more to this region than just rocky mountains though! St. George is a thriving city with lots of unique attractions. If you love a good night at the theater, you should book tickets for the outdoor Tuacahn Amphitheater. I’ve seen several shows there myself, and the effects are always stunning.

Golf lovers will also have a great vacation at the Settlers Point Luxury RV Resort because the Green Springs Golf Course sits on one side and Coral Canyon Golf Course is on the other.

There are lots of great dining options in southern Utah as well. Foodies will have a huge variety of options, but some of the most popular restaurants in this area include:

Painted Pony Restaurant

Farmstead

Cliffside Restaurant

Irmita’s Casita

Viva Chicken

Sakura Japanese Steakhouse

Hawaiian Poke Bowl

Morty’s Cafe

Red Fort Cuisine of India

Angelica’s Mexican Grill

Riggatti’s Wood Fired Pizza

Cappelletti’s

Xetava Cafe

And much more!

Reviews

To wrap things up, let’s look at some reviews for this resort. Again, it’s just over a year old, so we only have a few reviews to look at so far. But so far, people seem to be quite happy with this destination!

On RV LIFE Campgrounds, Settlers Point Luxury RV Resort has an average score of 7/10. About 70% of these reviews were an excellent rating, so the vast majority of people really enjoyed their visit. There were a few critiques for improvement, but that’s always the case for RV parks.

On the other hand, there were plenty of compliments about the resort amenities and location. People enjoyed how easy it was to find and navigate. Others commented on how clean and new everything was! Overall the reception has been overwhelmingly positive.

According to a recent review,

“Easy in and out. Close to town. Level spaces, a bit closer than some, but sufficient. 2 nice pools, one adult only. Hot tub. Clean, quiet, good facility. Small cafe on premises. Excellent Wifi… We camped at Settlers Point Luxury RV Resort in a Motorhome.” – via Optixbil

To read more reviews, visit the page for Settlers Point Luxury RV Resort on RV LIFE Campgrounds. To learn more about the park or book a reservation, visit their website at settlerspointluxuryrvresort.com.

Get RV-safe directions

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campgrounds and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Emily Lawrence lives in Idaho with her husband Nathan. Despite the cold winters in this area, it’s Emily’s favorite season! She loves to spend time skiing, roadtripping, and just exploring the outdoors.