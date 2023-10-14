The Campers Hub: Is This The RV Park Of The Future?

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

This Growing New Campground Could Represent the Future of Camping

Imagine if you will: the campground of the future. Perhaps you envision a utopian property adorned with thousands of square feet of solar panels and charging stations for electric vehicles. It might have an endless supply of fresh water, amidst sustainable plant life, and pristine recycling stations.

While many of these attributes will likely embody the future of camping, the newly opened The Campers Hub is already on the path to creating a modern property that campers and RVers want to see today.

The Campers Hub in Montrose, Colorado

Nestled in scenic Montrose, Colorado, The Campers Hub will serve to be an example of what today’s generation of campers and RVers are looking for. Still a work in progress, The Campers Hub will serve every type of campground visitor.

In the past, this property has served as a fantastic location for the RV Entrepreneur Summit. New owners Scott & Taylor Johnson purchased the property from the original RV entrepreneurs, Heath and Alyssa Padgett. You can read Scott & Taylor’s exciting story here.

Stay connected at The Campers Hub

This next generation of RVers and campers, skewing much younger than RVers in the past, want it all. That is to say, they want the beautiful scenery and remote feeling of camping in the wild, while not giving up their day job…literally. Many new RVers work from the road and can get by with a laptop and a decent internet connection. Unfortunately, getting all of those components together isn’t easy.

An RV park, campground, or resort with strong Wi-Fi and other services isn’t always the most scenic, or the most remote. Boondocking is great, but then you get stuck with little or no services and must rely on expensive, and sometimes redundant internet systems to keep you connected.

With their scenic location and penchant for hi-tech, The Campers Hub is looking to be the next go-to location and a potential model for the next generation of complete campgrounds.

Camping options offered at The Campers Hub

RV sites with electric

Expanding the 17 current RV sites with electricity to over 100 sites has begun. When construction is complete, there will be 103 RV sites that will feature a mix of full hookup sites (50 amp, 30 amp, & 20 amp electric, water, and sewer), along with options for campers who require less.

Boondocking sites

The large property will accommodate boondockers and tent campers looking to dabble in off-grid camping but with reliable amenities close by.

Glamping sites

The Campers Hub will also include glamping units, available to guests that do not have an RV or camper van but wish to experience camping in scenic Colorado.

Coworking space at The Campers Hub

Work remotely from The Campers Hub

The future of camping is filled with remote workers. Those remote workers have needs that many campground owners have been slow to adopt. Scott and Taylor, entrepreneurs at heart, understand the needs of remote workers and entrepreneurs. The Campers Hub features amenities that will appeal directly to digital nomads and others who want to work off the grid and on the internet.

Fiber optic internet

Possibly a remote worker’s three favorite words, The Campers Hub was quick to install fiber optic internet. RVers working on the road need reliable Wi-Fi without burning a hole in their wallet to maintain this flexibility.

Coworking space

One of the more unique features of The Campers Hub is its coworking space. Sometimes you just don’t want to work from your dinette or hope your noise-canceling headphones are really canceling out the kids or the dog. Other times, it’s just nice to collaborate face-to-face with others. The Campers Hub has you covered with their renovated schoolhouse, built in 1945, now transformed into a coworking space with great internet.

Pavilion space

When finished, the pavilion will be a covered structure that will have three private bathrooms with showers, a covered exterior kitchen and gathering space, and an outside sitting area with a playground and lawn. The pavilion will be a great space for getting out of the RV for a bit, while still feeling like you are at home.

Amenities

The Campers Hub is still a work in progress, but once complete, you can expect to enjoy the following amenities.

Coworking space – Available for guests to use in the main building.

– Available for guests to use in the main building. Wi-Fi – There is fiber internet available in the main building, and it will be available throughout the park when construction is complete.

– There is fiber internet available in the main building, and it will be available throughout the park when construction is complete. Restrooms – There are currently two restrooms with showers in the main building.

– There are currently two restrooms with showers in the main building. Laundry – When construction is complete, there will be laundry facilities on the property.

– When construction is complete, there will be laundry facilities on the property. Security – For the safety of their guests, external security cameras around the property operate 24/7.

– For the safety of their guests, external security cameras around the property operate 24/7. Dump station – A dump station will soon be available for guests to use.

– A dump station will soon be available for guests to use. Dog park – There will be a space for dogs to play and stretch their legs.

Building a campground is hard work!

Phase 1 is open: Book now!

Start enjoying this great space today. The Campers Hub is open year-round and can be booked online. There are some great places to eat and drink nearby and plenty to do in Montrose, Colorado. There is much more to come, so be patient and stay tuned!

