The Best Smoky Mountain RV Parks And Campgrounds

Top-Rated Smoky Mountain RV Parks And Campgrounds

These Smoky Mountain RV parks and campgrounds provide the perfect home base while exploring the area. You can find more great destinations with a quick search on RV LIFE Campground Reviews or while planning your route with RV LIFE Trip Wizard.

1. Smoky Mountain Premier RV Resort – Cosby, TN

This RV park is relatively new to the area, but it provides many amenities in a beautiful setting in Cosby, TN. Set on 16 acres, and just across the road from Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Smoky Mountain Premier Resort offers full hook-up sites and can accommodate large rigs. Along with spacious sites, the park offers a pool with a sun deck, horse shoes, playground, golf cart rentals, fitness room, and a store with everything from snacks to RV accessories.

Within just 20 minutes of the park, you will find Dollywood Theme Park and Dolly’s Splash Country Water Park as well as rafting, tubing, shopping, live music and shows, Ripley’s Aquarium, zip lining, fishing, and more. Take a bike or rafting trip, or just slow down and enjoy the beauty of the Great Smoky Mountains.

2. Smoky Bear Campground – Gatlinburg, TN

Smoky Bear Campground has paved roads with concrete pull-through sites and gravel back-in sites. All campsites have ample shade and plenty of room as well as 30- or 50-amp service, free Wi-Fi, cable TV, picnic tables, and fire rings.

Guests can also enjoy a wheelchair accessible bathhouse, community area with benches and a fire pit, swimming pool, hot tub, playground, store, and free book and DVD lending library. The clubhouse offers a full kitchen and seats 70 people for family reunions or an RV rally. Use of the facility is free for guests.

Located in the northeast section of Great Smoky Mountain National Park, Smoky Bear Campground is located 13 miles outside of Gatlinburg and 18 miles outside of Pigeon Forge.

“First time staying at this campground and was really impressed. It was a smallish overall campground but had a lot of quality features that ranked very high in my book. I liked that the campground was all paved so no dirt/dust flying around or being tracked inside my trailer. It had easily accessible Wi-Fi that didn’t seem to ever be overloaded. It worked great every time. It also had cable TV but it could use a few more channels. It was close to downtown Gatlinburg as well as Pigeon Forge which we visited often. There wasn’t any traffic issues getting to/from Gatlinburg but traffic was a bit slow in Pigeon Forge. We really enjoyed the pool/hot tub and the bathhouse. The pool was small but was often empty. The hottub was nice and very warm. The bathhouse was very spacious and I only saw one person at most in there. It might be because a lot of folks are in RVs/Trailers so they use their own facilities for bathing/bathrooms. The other nice think was they had great water pressure, plenty of hot water, and lots of room in the showers. Yes, I usually rate campgrounds on the quality of the bathhouses and this one rated a 5 out of 5. When we head back to Gatlinburg we will definitely stay in this campground again. We camped at Smoky Bear Campground in a Travel Trailer.” Fred Hoffman via campgrounds.rvlife.com

3. Pine Mountain RV Park – Pigeon Forge, TN

This family-friendly park has just about everything you would want when visiting the Great Smoky Mountains. It makes for a great base camp with plenty to do, while situated near Gatlinburg, Sevierville, and Knoxville. Take a scenic driving tour to admire the fall color or summer greenery or enjoy a meal in one of the charming towns.

The park offers creekside campsites, back-in deluxe sites, or pull-through premium sites with full hook-ups, concrete pads, free Wi-Fi, cable TV, picnic tables, a large splash pool and nearby heated pool, and a convenient camp store. There is even a trolley stop at the park entrance that will take guests to and from the Pigeon Forge area. The Pigeon Forge Parkway is just two blocks away.

The outdoors is calling with activities like trout fishing, white water rafting, horseback riding, hiking, biking, and golfing. The park is just two miles away from Dollywood and ten miles from Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

4. Honeysuckle Meadows RV Park – Sevierville, TN

This beautiful and peaceful RV park, located in Wears Valley, TN, offers full hook-up sites with some pull-through and big-rig friendly options. Honeysuckle Meadows RV Park is also pet friendly, kid friendly, and offers cable TV, Wi-Fi, a picnic shelter, café/snack bar, pool, fishing, and water access. The park sits in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains just minutes from Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg.

Check out the tubing from Townsend or the railroad museum. Nearby Cades Cove is amazing with a driving tour and plenty of stops to get out and see the amazing history and beautiful scenery, and if you get there early in the day, you might see a bear or two.

5. Creekside RV Park – Pigeon Forge, TN

This Smoky Mountain RV park offers 108 campsites along Walden Creek in the heart of Pigeon Forge. Most sites are back-in, but there are a few pull throughs as well. Each site offers full hook-ups with 30- or 50-amp service, cable, water, sewer, and Wi-Fi.

Enjoy full cable TV service, a dedicated fire ring to make s’mores or maybe a few memories, and a picnic table at each site. There is plenty to do including a saltwater swimming pool to relax and unwind or fishing at Walden’s Creek. The camp store offers ice cream, firewood, souvenir gifts, and even spare parts for your RV.

Creekside RV Park is family-owned and located near dining, outlet shopping, and entertainment. Just four miles from Dollywood, guests will find things to do, both in and out of the park, for the kids as well as adults. And, of course, the outdoor scenery is amazing. Creekside RV Park is connected to area attractions and shopping via the Fun Time Trolley.

6. Twin Creek RV Resort – Gatlinburg, TN

This Smoky Mountain RV park has a lot to offer. With full hook-ups and all sites paved, it is a breeze to check in and out of this RV park. The sites include a paved patio with benched seating, fire ring and grill, cable TV, Wi-Fi, and room for larger rigs.

Twin Creek RV Resort has been owned and operated by the same family since 1984 and has a few unique offerings. Guests can check out a unique ladies boutique with jewelry, purses, scarves, shirts, skirts, dresses, and more. The resort also has onsite car and Jeep rentals, camper supplies/grocery store, free Wi-Fi, and a playground featuring slides, swings, a climbing wall, and tunnels. Don’t miss out on the pool, separate kiddie pool, and hot tub.

The park is the closest RV park to downtown Gatlinburg and is on wooded property that borders Great Smoky Mountains National Park. There are two creeks running through the park. Guests can also enjoy the wildlife in the park including wild turkeys, deer, otters in the creek, and maybe a black bear and cubs.

7. Pigeon Forge/Gatlinburg KOA Holiday – Pigeon Forge

There are so many things for families to do at the Pigeon Forge/Gatlinburg KOA. Sites are 100 feet in length and include full hook-ups, Wi-Fi, and cable TV. Enjoy the pool year round, hot tub and sauna, snack bar, and camping kitchen. If you would like, go fishing, rent a bike, or take Fido to KampK9. Don’t miss on many activities such as basketball, bocce ball, cornhole, horseshoes, ladder ball, frisbee golf, or gaga pit.

Relax at the community fire pit, or take the kids on the Fun Train or to the gem mine. Check out the new pool and lazy river, which takes families on a wet ride in the hot summer. The gravity rail is also new for kids of all ages to enjoy. Kids can also check out the jumping pillow, catch a show at the outdoor cinema, or stop in Sweet Momma’s Café for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

The Fun Time Trolley will take guests to nearby local attractions such as Dollywood Theme Park, Dolly Parton’s Stampede, Wonderworks, or the Old Mill.

8. Up the Creek Camp & RV Park – Pigeon Forge, TN

This Smoky Mountain RV park may not have all the amenities of some other parks, but according to reviewers, it is one of the best parks in the area with large full hook-up sites, a serene atmosphere, and a trolley service to Pigeon Forge attractions.

Up The Creek RV Camp offers several types of sites including classic sites with a picnic table and fire ring; creek sites with a picnic table and fire ring on the creek; deluxe pull-through sites with a patio dining table and chairs, concrete patio, and fire ring; deluxe creek sites with a patio dining table and chairs, concrete patio, and fire ring on the creek; and deluxe creek sites with a stone fireplace, patio dining table and chairs, and concrete patio on Walden or Cove Creek.

All campers have access to open space areas on the creek. Don’t miss taking a dip in a swimming hole, whitewater rafting, tubing the river, or just enjoying nature in the country atmosphere.

9. Whispering River RV Resort – Walland, TN

Located within minutes of Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Whispering River RV Resort is nestled between two mountains on the Little River. Its location is considered the quiet side of the Smokies. It’s a short drive to Alcoa, Townsend, Maryville, and Knoxville, and of course, all there is to see and do in Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg. Attractions like Tuckaleechee Caverns, Cades Cove, and Tail of the Dragon are not far away either.

The park offers full hook-up sites with satellite TV, free Wi-Fi, picnic tables and fire pits, and access to a half-mile of the Little River to enjoy fishing, canoeing, or tubing. The park’s 77 sites are pull through, pull in, and back in and can accommodate up to a 45-foot rig.

Take a stroll or a bike ride on the park’s 40 acres, or relax by the pool or beach area. The resort also offers a children’s playground, volleyball, horseshoe pits, bonfire area, walking trails, as well as a meeting room and event center for your next family reunion.

Find more Smoky Mountain RV parks and campgrounds

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campground Reviews and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

Terri and her husband, Todd, are full time RVers and work campers. They have been living full time in their RV for nearly three years with their Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Newton, and their Mini Aussie puppy Remi. They are currently wintering in Arizona with plans to continue their travels next summer. Writing is Terri’s passion but she also loves hiking, kayaking and anything she can do outside.