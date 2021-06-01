10 Best South Dakota RV Parks And Campgrounds

South Dakota may not be a popular camping destination like Florida but there is much to see across the state. RVers can go camping in the Black Hills and Badlands, exploring the many lakes, or visiting the iconic Mount Rushmore.

Check out these South Dakota RV parks for your base camp while exploring all the state has to offer. These parks are all highly rated by RVers over on CampgroundReviews.com.

1. Elkhorn Ridge RV Resort & Cabins

Rating: 9.3 stars

Reviews: 204 reviews

Located in beautiful Spearfish, South Dakota, this full-service resort has 185 RV sites, cabins, and tent camping. No matter the size of your rig, Elkhorn Ridge has a site for you.

The resort amenities include full hookups, a paved and level site, cable TV, WiFi, shower houses, onsite laundry, a grocery store, and restaurants. Plus, during the summer, they have live music, social hours, and host fun events for guests.

2. Big Pine Campground

Rating: 9.2 stars

Reviews: 131 reviews

Need a base camp for exploring? Stay at Big Pine Campgrounds while you visit places like Mount Rushmore, Crazy Horse, and Custer State Park.

Amenities include full hookups, cabins and a retro trailer for rent, a dump station, onsite laundry, game room, WiFi, bathhouses, and outdoor activities.

3. Broken Arrow Campground

Rating: 9.1 stars

Reviews: 112 reviews

Broken Arrow is conveniently located only 4 miles from the town of Custer. This South Dakota RV park features an equestrian site, cabins, an inn, and RV camping. Amenities include onsite management, bathrooms, laundry, access to the outdoor kitchen, a group outdoor pavilion, playground for the kids, WiFi, and golf carts available for guest use.

4. Rafter J Bar Ranch Camping Resort

Rating: 9 stars

Reviews: 315 reviews

This South Dakota RV park features five camping areas and also has cabins. The camping areas are separated by alpine meadows and are nestled in the shade of large ponderosa pines.

Rafter J Bar Ranch offers full hookups, a pool and activity center, free hot showers, onsite laundry, satellite TV and WiFi, a dump station, and full-time security.

5. Dakota Sunsets RV Park and Campground

Rating: 8.8 stars

Reviews: 135 reviews

Dakota Sunsets RV Park and Campground, formerly known as Camp America, is located just south of Salem, South Dakota. Midway between Sioux Falls and Mitchell, on US Highway 81, this campground is the perfect overnight oasis for visitors who are traveling to and from South Dakota’s many great attractions and scenic wonders.

This RV park amenities include full hookups, picnic tables, WiFi, restrooms and showers, a playground for the kids, onsite laundry, and a camp store.

6. Beaver Lake Campground

Rating: 8.5 stars

Reviews: 167 reviews

Come stay at this beautiful pine-filled, rolling terrain RV park in Custer, South Dakota. Here you can enjoy the sounds of the breeze through the pines, birds singing and calm surroundings in a safe, small-town atmosphere. Beaver Lake Campground offers RV sites, tent camping, and cabins.

Amenities for this South Dakota RV park include two heated pools, a waterslide, onsite laundry, dog park, bathhouses, outdoor activities, WiFi, and a dump station.

7. Belvidere East KOA

Rating: 8.4 stars

Reviews: 90 reviews

When your camping plans take you to Mount Rushmore, Yellowstone National Park, or Devils Tower, make sure you stop and stay at Belvidere East KOA. This campground is a great stop for exploring 1880 TOWN, featuring over 30 buildings from the 1880-1920 era, the Badlands, and the famous Wall Drug Store.

This South Dakota RV park’s amenities include full hookups, a solar heated pool, a playground for the kids, onsite laundry, cable TV, WiFi, bathrooms, a video game room, and a fenced dog area.

8. Badlands KOA

Rating: 8 stars

Reviews: 172 reviews

This remote and beautiful KOA campground is just 4 miles from Badlands National Park. In this park, you will find bison, bighorn sheep, pronghorn antelope, mule deer, and even prairie dogs. This campground set in a quiet rural area with hundreds of large shade trees beside the White River.

This South Dakota RV park’s amenities include full hookups, a pool, cabins for rent, a pavilion, a pet shower, onsite laundry, and a motorcycle care area.

9. Mitchell KOA

Rating: 8 stars

Reviews: 87 reviews

Stay at Mitchell KOA and see the World’s Only Corn Palace! They offer 100 RV sites along with full hookups, a pool, mini-golf, and bike rentals.

“Stopped here for one night. Easy to find and access. The roads are smooth gravel. Site was level with good hookups. Nothing real special or negative to report. The big attraction is The Corn Palace which is about 3 miles away and is well worth the trip to check out. Friendly staff and good suggestion for place to eat. The Depot and Grill for good food. We camped at Mitchell KOA Journey in a Motorhome.” – Campground Reviews

10. New Frontier RV Park & Camground

Rating: 8 stars

Reviews: 47 reviews

New Frontier RV Park and Campground provides the ultimate camping experience. Stay and experience western hospitality nestled under the South Dakota prairie sky and a blanket of stars. This campground is located in Presho, South Dakota, an area is known for its scenic beauty, abundant hunting, outdoor activities, and numerous tourist attractions.

This campground’s amenities include WiFi, full hookups, onsite laundry, a playground for the kids, clean showers, and tent areas.

