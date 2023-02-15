The Border Hookups Hit The Road With A New Song

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Pop-Up Concerts For RVers Will Showcase Talent, New Song

While most RVers have been hunkered down, avoiding frigid temperatures and frozen roads, popular musical duo The Border Hookups have been creating new music and preparing a pop-up concert format specifically for the RVing community.

Fresh from the Quartzite RV Show and the Xscapers Bash, both in the winter-friendly climate of Arizona, Dave & Jacqueline Hudson, the husband and wife team that make up The Border Hookups, set their sights on reaching RVers where they are. While the formal stage show can’t be beat for large crowds, the idea of a more intimate venue for RVers began to take shape.

Those ideas became clearer when the duo began work on a new song, and those intimate settings allowed for feedback, encouragement, and a chance to hone new music. The idea of the pop-up concert was born.

Livin’ The RV Life – A Song by The Border Hookups

The new song by The Border Hookups is called “Livin’ The RV Life.” The song speaks to the hopes and dreams of someday saying goodbye to the sticks-and-bricks, even for just awhile, and living that RV lifestyle that so many attain to these days. One of the more powerful aspects of this song is that it was written, arranged, produced, and recorded entirely by RVers.

It’s not a stretch to see how RV LIFE might be interested in a song called “Livin’ The RV Life.” Our interest is not just in name alone, however, as we endeavored to work with The Border Hookups to create an RV LIFE theme song of sorts.

Beginning with lyrics penned by RV LIFE’s own Patrick Buchanan, it required the hard work and musical talent of Dave & Jacqueline to arrange and craft those original thoughts into an enjoyable and meaningful song.

Currently, “Livin’ The RV Life” is available on Spotify & Apple Music, with over 70 other music streaming services to follow. An accompanying video is in the works as well. Subscribe to The Border Hookups YouTube channel so you don’t miss the video release, and check The Border Hookups website periodically for updates.

If you want to hear the new song live, seeing Dave & Jacqueline at one of their new pop-up concerts is a great way to do it. Their first pop-up concert is March 4th back in Quartzite, but you don’t have to wait until then to see them. Grand Design owners can catch The Border Hookups at the Quartzite Grand Design Rally on February 25th.

For their full schedule, simply check their website. Another pop up concert is scheduled for June 10th in Idaho Falls, ID. However, I suspect additional dates could “pop up” at any time between now and then.

Follow The Border Hookups

The best way to make sure you don’t miss any new concerts, videos, music, and appearances by TBH is to subscribe to their YouTube channel, and follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

You can also watch the RV LIFE channels and Social platforms, as you can rest assured that when the new video is released for “Livin’ the RV Life”, we’ll be sharing it.

