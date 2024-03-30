Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

As the RV industry continues to innovate, truck campers remain a versatile and convenient option for adventurers seeking mobility without sacrificing comfort. For 2024, there are dozens of truck camper models available, offering a blend of functionality, durability, and modern amenities.

Let’s explore some of the top truck campers for 2024 from Lance, Four Wheel, nuCamp, Northwood, and Palomino and explore how each caters to different needs and preferences.

Lance 855S: Couples Camper

The Lance 855S is perfect for couples or small families looking for a little more room in a shortbed camper. The slideout has a bench dinette that accommodates four and then conveniently converts into a bed that sleeps two.

This truck camper also features a fully equipped kitchenette with a three-burner stove, oven, microwave, and refrigerator. So preparing meals on the road will be a breeze. Plus, the bathroom is equipped with a shower, toilet, and sink, providing the comforts of home even in remote locations.

Size: 8′ 11″ floor length

Dry Weight: 2,857 lbs

Height: 9’2″ (closed)

Fresh Tank: 30 gal

Grey Tank: 20 gal

Black Tank: 25 gal

Four Wheel Grandby Flatbed: Ideal for Off-Road Enthusiasts

If you’re an off-road enthusiast seeking rugged durability and versatility for your outdoor adventures, then look no further than the Four Wheel Grandby. This truck camper is engineered for adventure, featuring an aluminum frame and a reinforced fiberglass exterior to withstand the rigors of off-road travel.

Despite the compact design, the Four Wheel Grandby has a spacious interior, with a comfortable sleeping area that can accommodate up to three people. And the camper also includes a propane stove, sink, and optional refrigerator, allowing you to prepare meals wherever your travels take you.

Size: 8′ (fits a flatbed truck)

Dry Weight: 1,395 lbs

Height: 5′ (closed)

Fresh Tank: 20 gal

nuCamp Cirrus 920: Great for No Fuss

The Cirrus 920 is the largest of the nuCamp lineup. This truck camper is perfect for solo travelers or adventurous couples who want no fuss. The Cirrus 920 is hard-sided and doesn’t have a slideout, and now has 930 watts of solar power thanks to a Battle Born 810 Ah lithium battery bank.

This truck camper is ideal for your next adventure. It’s specifically designed to run on lithium batteries and solar reserves. But you can still opt to use propane or a generator. Even without a slide, this camper has everything you could ever need for an RV trip.

Size: 9′ 6″ floor length

Dry Weight: 4,419 lbs

Height: 8’9″ (closed)

Fresh Tank: 43 gal

Grey Tank: 35 gal

Black Tank: 25 gal

Northwood Wolf Creek 850: Rugged Yet Comfortable

The Northwood Wolf Creek 850 is built to tackle the toughest terrain while providing a cozy retreat at the end of the day. The interior features a comfortable sleeping area with a queen-size bed and plenty of overhead storage for all your gear. This truck camper also includes a wet bath with a toilet and shower.

So with its rugged construction and comfortable amenities, the Wolf Creek 850 is the perfect companion for adventurers seeking to explore off the beaten path.

Size: 8′ 8″ floor length

Dry Weight: 2,008 lbs

Height: 7’7″ (closed)

Fresh Tank: 33 gal

Grey Tank: 19 gal

Black Tank: 20 gal

Palomino Backpack Edition SS-1251: Perfect for Solo Travelers

The Palomino Backpack Edition SS-1251 is the perfect truck camper for solo travelers (unless you really, really like your spouse!). This compact camper features everything you need for solo RV life.

The SS-1251 is designed for easy setup and takedown, making it a practical choice for RVers who want to spend more time enjoying their adventures and less time dealing with complicated setups. Small but mighty, this camper includes a fully equipped kitchenette and a wet bath with a toilet and shower.

Size: 8′ 6″ floor length

Dry Weight: 1,795 lbs

Height: 6′ (closed)

Fresh Tank: 15 gal

Black Tank: 7 gal

Truck Toppers: A New Line of Truck Campers

Truck toppers aren’t quite what you’re used to seeing when you think of truck campers but they are an affordable way to get you out on the road. If you’re looking for something that is a step above a tent but not quite ready to commit to a full RV, check out truck toppers.

Essentially, a truck topper is a sleeping space that gets you up and off the ground. If your truck has a cap on it for your gear, you can add a topper on top to provide a convenient sleeping space.

Oru Design USA The Bruin Camper: Truck Topper

The Bruin by Oru Design USA is the ultimate lightweight, all-season truck topper. This unique hard-wall pop-up design offers weather resistance, insulation, and comfort so you and your family stay comfortable, no matter where you go!

Which Truck Camper is Your Choice for 2024?

These top truck campers for 2024 offer a range of options to suit different preferences and travel styles. So whether you’re seeking luxury and comfort or rugged durability for off-road adventures, one of these models has you covered. With their compact size, lightweight construction, and versatile features, truck campers provide the freedom to explore remote destinations without sacrificing the comforts of home.

Which truck camper would you choose?