Your Next Stay: Tranquil Timbers Camping Resort In Wisconsin

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Visit Tranquil Timbers Camping Resort in Wisconsin

Busy beaches and tourist attractions can be great destinations for an RV trip. But sometimes, it’s better to disconnect from the hustle and bustle and just relax in a quiet sanctuary. If that’s the kind of vacation you’re looking for, head over to Tranquil Timbers Camping Resort.

This campground is part of the Thousand Trails family. As such, it’s a great family destination with activities that everyone can enjoy. Wisconsin is also a great state for RVing, thanks to its seasonal forests, quiet towns, and scenic lakes. In fact, this resort is located on the shoreline of Lake Michigan, so be sure to bring your camera!

Tranquil Timbers Camping Resort has a lot to offer, so be sure to stop by if you’re traveling around the Great Lakes. This is one of the northernmost campgrounds in the country. It’s only open seasonally, so don’t miss your chance to stay there this year.

Where is Tranquil Timbers Camping Resort?

This resort is located at 3668 Grondin Rd., Sturgeon Bay, WI. It connects to a large bay of Lake Michigan, but you can also enter the main lake from the opposite side. Thanks to the geography of the area, there are scenic water views on three sides.

Tranquil Timbers Camping Resort is in the city of Sturgeon Bay. This is a fairly small town, but it does have its own airport. The airport is quite close to the resort, so it’s easy to travel to and from the area if you want to connect with family.

The city of Green Bay is also a short trip down the shoreline if you want to visit a more urban area. But Sturgeon Bay is quiet, secluded, and perfect for lakeside camping.

The resort is fairly large, with 276 sites in total. Only some have full hookups, but others at least have access to water and electricity. In addition to RV sites, this resort also has a nice collection of cabins and rentals. This is ideal if you want a break from your RV and need a bit of room to stretch out.

The park is only open from April 15 to October 15, and there’s no option for winter camping. Site prices are available on a nightly, weekly, or monthly basis. The specific rates may vary a bit depending on the season and any discounts you have. But the general pricing is as follows:

Elite Full Hookup Site: $88 per night

$88 per night Premium Water and Electric Site (50 amp): $78 per night

$78 per night Water and Electric Site (30 amp): $71 per night

$71 per night Deluxe Cabin (Pet-friendly, Sleeps 6): $241 per night

$241 per night Duplex Rental (Sleeps 4): $157 per night

$157 per night Deluxe Cottage (Sleeps 5): $254 per night

$254 per night Cabin Rental (Sleeps 6, Pet-friendly): $140 per night

$140 per night Yurt Rental (Sleeps 5): $134 per night

$134 per night Cottage Rental (Sleeps 4): N/A (contact park management)

These rental properties are cozy and fully furnished. They’re the perfect place for family reunions or extended visits. They come with porches in different styles as well, so you can enjoy the outdoors without straying too far from your comfortable setup.

Resort amenities

No RV resort is complete without a few amenities! Tranquil Timbers Camping Resort is no exception. All the essentials are covered, so guests have access to bathrooms, showers, and laundry facilities. Even if you don’t have a site with full hookups, you can still take care of business!

Nature is a major focus of this location. It’s located in a lovely wooded area with plenty of leafy trees. These provide shade throughout the summer and some truly stunning colors in the fall! There are also nearby hiking/walking trails so you don’t have to go far to find some privacy.

Outdoor games and fixtures encourage campers to spend time in nature as well. Visitors can take advantage of the BBQ grills and picnic area to create some tasty meals. There are also recreational opportunities like horseshoes, volleyball courts, basketball hoops, a mini-golf course, and a playground. If you need to burn off some energy, there are lots of places to do so!

If you need to cool down, stop by the resort’s swimming pool. It is open seasonally and has a wading pool as well. Of course, you won’t have to go far to reach the great lakes too, so get ready for some splashing fun when you visit the Tranquil Timbers Camping Resort.

It’s not all about the outdoors here, though. If you want to step inside for a while, visit the camp store to stock up on drinks, snacks, firewood, ice, and other campground necessities. There’s also a clubhouse with a game room. The resort even has planned activities for guests so you can have fun and socialize with your fellow campers.

Thousand Trails campgrounds strive to be family-friendly, and this resort definitely fits the bill! Everyone should be able to find something that they enjoy here.

Nearby activities/attractions

Although the resort has a lot of opportunities for entertainment, you can also have fun exploring the surrounding area. Lake Michigan is right on your doorstep, so you have endless options for boating, swimming, fishing, and other water sports. There are lots of rental businesses in the area, so don’t feel like you have to pack all of this gear into your RV.

You can also enjoy a variety of beaches and state park preserves in this area. There are great opportunities to see natural lakeside wildlife! You can also explore the history of this area, particularly if you’re close to the coast. Visit Sherwood Point Lighthouse, the Door County Maritime Museum, or the Sturgeon Bay Bridge.

There are also fun things to do on land as well! Pick apples and cherries at Choice Orchards, see gorgeous crafts at Popelka Trenchard Glass, and tour the Door County Historical Museum. Overall, it’s a nice, calm place to spend your vacation. If you want to visit a slightly larger city, take a day trip to Green Bay!

In terms of restaurants, the selection is a bit limited. Sturgeon Bay is a pretty small town, after all. It does have a few local hotspots that you should definitely visit, though! Some of the best restaurants in the area include:

Morning Glory by the Bay

Donny’s Glidden Lodge

The Gnoshery

A’Boat Time

Door County Coffee and Tea Co.

3rd Avenue Restaurant

Bluefront Cafe

Old Mexico Cantina and Grill

The Mill Supper Club

Casey’s BBQ and Smokehouse

Sonny’s Pizzeria

Fatzo’s

Scaturo’s Baking Co. & Cafe

Even a small town like this still has a nice variety of options. Stop by a few of these places and see if you can find a new favorite dish.

Campground reviews

Finally, let’s cover a few reviews for this RV park. Tranquil Timbers Camping Resort has scored decent reviews across the board. It’s not one of the top parks in the country, but it’s still a pleasant place to spend your vacation.

The park is highly favorited on RV LIFE Campgrounds, with a 7.2/10 average rating. Guests enjoyed the wooded area and all the nearby trails. They also reported that the amenities were enjoyable, and there were lots of ways to spend their time.

On the other hand, some guests didn’t like how busy the area became on the weekends. There are also reports of bug problems and subpar laundry facilities. So there are a few pros and cons to consider here!

All things considered, Tranquil Timbers Camping Resort is on the upper end of RV parks. It has plenty of activities and accommodations for campers.

According to one recent review,

This is the place we call home for the summer months. It’s a beautiful park that offers large spots for camping within the trees or in the sun if you prefer. There is a limited number of full hook up sites that come at a higher price. All the other sites are electric & water with a dump station. Were able to get Ms coach into the park with ease. Most sites are very level. The facilities are clean and the whole park is well maintained. The staff is very friendly and helpful. We’ve had friends stay at the cottages, we hear they’re nice. They are right next door to Potawatomi State park. Simply jump on your bikes or go for a hike. You are close to all the DC action, but yet away from all the tourist if you want to be. Weekends are much busier then week days. There is plenty to do with weekend activities and a nice pool & kiddy pool as well. Book early if you can, this place can fill up fast in the summer months. Go to our Wisconsin Playlist on YouTube to learn more about the area. We stay at this park for a few months at a time. We utilize our Thousand Trails Membership for part of it, then pay $1,000.00 per month there after. This is for a full hook up site. This park is limited on full hook up sites, so book early if you can.” – via ERIC KRISTY ADVENTURES

Get RV-safe directions

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campgrounds and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

Related articles:

Emily Lawrence lives in Idaho with her husband Nathan. Despite the cold winters in this area, it’s Emily’s favorite season! She loves to spend time skiing, roadtripping, and just exploring the outdoors.