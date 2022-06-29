Summer In The Midwest: Visit A Yogi Bear Park

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Yogi Bear Continues To Attract Older RVers & Inspire New Ones

Growing up as a kid in Pennsylvania, we would watch cartoons every Saturday morning. One of the most popular cartoons was Yogi Bear with his pal Boo Boo. The adventures of Yogi would drive Ranger Smith crazy, as Yogi was always trying to get some unsuspecting camper’s picnic basket. That Yogi Bear cartoon ran a meager 33 episodes and left an enormous impression on future campers like me.

Memories that last a lifetime often begin with growing up with tent camping, cabins, or RV family camping. This rite of passage bonds the family and sparks the lifestyle for the next generation. Today, families are limited by rising fuel costs, economic downturns, and strapped with full-time employment. In any event, people will take more meaningful, albeit brief, periods of escape. Therefore, priority is placed on finding the perfect destination, with zero tolerance for choosing the wrong spot.

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts were founded in 1969 by Doug Haag & Robert Borkovetz. The idea to start a campground came to Haag during a drive down the local highway. As he passed cars and campers on the highway, he got the idea to give families a destination where they could camp and vacation for the summer. Today, Yogi Bear is still trying to get that picnic basket in 80 locations around the United States and Canada. Campers of all ages headed towards the Midwest should consider these two Yogi Bear Jellystone Park campgrounds.

Fremont Jellystone Park Wisconsin and O’Connell’s Yogi Bear Park in Illinois are up for your travel days this summer. Let’s look at two kid-inspired Jellystone Park family destinations.

Why choose a Yogi Bear Jellystone Park?

Why do Yogi Bear parks make the perfect location for your family vacation? Whether you’re searching for that perfect vacation spot, weekend getaway, or an ideal location for your organization or family gatherings, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Parks will suit all of your needs.

There is always plenty to do for children of all ages, with planned activities to keep the kids happy and busy all day. Best of all, kids are tired out by the end of the day and can’t wait to go to bed! What parent doesn’t NEED that?

Fremont Jellystone Park in Wisconsin

Fremont Jellystone Park Wisconsin is a relaxing location for seasonal and transient campers. It is a beautiful spot nestled along the shore of Partridge Lake. Fremont Jellystone Park is within a 100-mile travel distance from Lyndon, Osceola, Brussels, and Manitowoc. It’s only a 50-mile drive from Green Bay, Bowler, and Montello, and just 25 miles striking distance for Lanark, Appleton, and Oshkosh.

Memories are what our award-winning Fremont Jellystone Park RV Campground is all about. At Jellystone Park™ in Fremont, Wisconsin, our goal is for each and every guest to take back with them memories.

Yogi and his pals want you to stop on by with your family and get in on the fun this summer, save on high gas prices, and make some new memories at the park, which is indeed a ton of fun for everyone.

Campground reviews from RV LIFE Members

chrisks13 – If you decide to stay, I would call and reserve only a site by the water, these are away from the full timers and quieter, however far from the restroom…the sites near the water are nice and shaded.

MM1407– Camped here over a weekend. It was a busy time near OshKosh for the air show and rock festivals. At the last minute, this was the nearest campground and all we could find. The office was quite accommodating in helping locate spots for my family to camp. We were placed down by the lake. As you can imagine in July in Wisconsin, the mosquitoes were as large as birds, but we knew that going in. There were plenty of activities for our family and my kids had a blast. Waterslide, fishing, and the pool were all big hits.

Johnson Family 6 – Sites seemed to be level and huge! Never had so much room to spread out before! Was fantastic!!! No sewer; just water and electrical. Was good to have a dump tote. BTW – hook ups on the wrong side of the camper so bring extensions!

O’Connell’s Yogi Bear Park in Illinois

Next up, O’Connell’s Yogi Bear RV Resort in Amboy, Illinois has exactly what you are looking for, just 90 miles west of Chicago and 80 miles east of the Quad Cities.

At this Jellystone Park™ RV Resort, we work hard to be the best campground in Illinois offering fun that the whole family can enjoy. Grab your bathing suit and bring the entire family to one of our 3 pools and 2 waterslides or let the kids play in our arcade. With the most games of any campground in or around Illinois, the fun never stops here at O’Connell’s Yogi Bear™ RV Resort! This is a Jellystone Park™ where Yogi Bear, Boo Boo™, and Cindy Bear™ plan fun activities day after day, and hour after hour.

Having “the most games of any campground in or around Illinois” would definitely keep the kids out having fun well into the evening. Remember those hot summer days of camp? All the fun we had running around with friends and making new friends late into the summer eve? Here is that same opportunity to pass that experience along and watch your own kids make new childhood memories.

There is no shortage of activities at this Yogi Bear park. The day can be full of running, swimming, bike riding, arts and crafts, etc. That is only a small sample of things to do.

With that in mind, what about getting in to the park? Well there are a total of 613 sites open now through October. Annual and vacation cottages are up for grabs this summer as well. Don’t wait too long to make your reservations.

What are RVers saying about this Yogi Bear park on RV LIFE Campground Reviews?

Navalut – Great park. So much to do. Great place for children and adults to play. Everyday the management has activities for ALL ages. Stayed here with my Thousand Trails Membership so it was free.

Read all the reviews, check out the photos, and don’t miss out on the tips. This will help you figure out which sites are best and what else to expect during your stay. If you decide to go, trust RV LIFE Trip Wizard to build an RV-safe route to get you there.

O’Connell’s Yogi Bear Park is within a 100-mile travel distance from Chicago, Milton, Wisconsin, Davenport, Iowa, and Peoria, Illinois. It’s only a 50-mile drive from Marseilles, Naperville, Rockford, and North Utica, Illinois. The gas saving 25-mile striking distance award goes to Rock Falls, Oregon (Illinois), and Shabbona Lake, Illinois.

The bottom line

This summer, take a local drive down the highway to find your destination. Summer in the Midwest can be a great time for family RV travel to enjoy a meaningful and affordable escape.

Fremont Jellystone Park Wisconsin and O’Connell’s Yogi Bear Park in Illinois might be just what you’re looking for this summer: the perfect family destination.

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campground Reviews and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

