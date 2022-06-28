Visit Sun Retreats Cape May In New Jersey

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Go Camping At Sun Retreats Cape May (Also Known As Seashore Campsites & RV Resort)

Cape May is a beautiful coastal region of New Jersey. Although this state is small, it has many attractions and historical features that attract tourists. If you travel in an RV and want to explore this area, check out Sun Retreats Cape May (also known as Seashore Campsites & RV Resort).

This RV park is luxurious and quite large! It’s got plenty of space for large groups, so you can bring all your friends along for the ride. A combination of tent camping and RVing is allowed here, making it the perfect spot for campers of all sorts.

Below we’ll explore some general details about this resort as well as its amenities, nearby attractions, and reviews. After all, an RV park is only as good as its reviews! We have feedback from guests who have stayed here, and they can vouch for the quality of their visit. Read on to learn all about this RV resort in Cape May.

What to expect

This resort is located at 720 Seashore Rd, Cape May, NJ 08204. It’s a very large resort that has a grand total of 600 spaces. A lot of these sites are for permanent residents, so usually only about 200 are available for guests. If you’re interested in buying property, visit their website here.

There’s a wide variety of site types to choose from when you stay here. The resort offers a mixture of back-in sites, pull-through sites, pop-up/tent sites, and rental cabins. No matter how you like to camp, this resort can accommodate you.

In addition, 88 of these sites come with full hookups for water, electricity, and sewage. 50, 30, 20, and 15 amp electrical hookups are available, depending on where you stay and what you need. Pricing varies a bit, but most RV sites start at $59 per night. Tent sites cost $45 per night, and cabins range from $177-$360 per night (depending on the size and type you rent).

Sun Retreats Cape May is a seasonal campground. For 2022, it opens on April 15 and closes on October 31. Those who own property here can stay all year long, but guests will need to visit during the open season.

Resort amenities

This upscale resort offers a lot of benefits to guests and full-time residents. In addition to the hookups and rental cabins, this campground has several amenities that guests can take advantage of. In terms of general comfort/lifestyle amenities, they have showers, restrooms, laundry facilities, and an on-site ATM.

There are also a lot of amenities and facilities that are purely meant for comfort and entertainment! For instance, visitors can enjoy a heated swimming pool and lounge area, the resort store, George’s Place snack bar, and a beautiful lake and beach. This lake is cleaned and filtered, plus it comes with a pair of small waterslides.

This resort is also pet friendly. Guests can get pet supplies for their furry friends when they stay here, and there is plenty of space for them to run around and take walks.

Other fun amenities include:

An activity center with schedules crafts and games

A playground

Tennis courts

A movie theater

A wading pool

Park-wide Wi-Fi

A sandy lake beach

An arcade

Regular wagon rides

A pavilion for large gatherings

Seashore Campsites & RV Resort is an all-ages park that has something for everyone. There are regular activities and live music performances during the peak season. This is a great place for everyone to relax and enjoy themselves.

Nearby attractions/activities

This campground has plenty to offer to its guests, but the location is another major draw of this resort. Cape May is a beautiful and popular place in New Jersey. There are lots of ways to spend your time in the nearby town, no matter what you like to do.

If you’re an outdoorsy type, you’ll be happy to hear that there are lots of active things you can do within 10 miles of the resort. You can go to an archery range, rent canoes and kayaks, go boating in the nearby lake, and enjoy some New Jersey fishing. Watersports are always on the table here!

Cape May also has several interesting attractions and landmarks that may be of interest to visitors. Tourists may enjoy visiting the Cape May Lighthouse, Emlen Physick Estate, and Historic Cold Spring Village.

There are also several beaches in this area such as Sunset Beach, Higbee Beach, and Poverty Beach. These are all sandy beaches that are perfect for long walks, sunbathing, and beachcombing. Cape May Point State Park encompasses a lot of this area, so you can enjoy some beautiful scenery as well.

Any coastal state has great seafood, but Cape May is also a hotspot for foodies of all sorts. There are tons of great restaurants in this area, but some local favorites include:

Harry’s Ocean Bar and Grille

Jojo Pizza

Backstreet Simply Delicious

Key West Tacos

Blue Moon Pizza

Coastal Blue

Hot Dog Tommy’s

Provence

The Mad Batter

Sea Salt

The Rusty Nail

Tisha’s

There’s a lot more where that came from! No matter what your budget is or what your favorite food is, Cape May is sure to provide. There are also lots of options for entertainment and shopping nearby. You can easily find whatever you need without straying far from your campsite.

Campground reviews

Sun Retreats Cape May has gained a good reputation over the years, and many people have enjoyed their experience here. On Good Sam, this resort earned a 9/10 for its facilities and bathrooms and a 9.5/10 for its overall appeal.

On RV LIFE Campground Reviews, the campground score is an overall 7.5/10 with the vast majority of the reviews coming in at Good or Excellent. There are some overlapping things that people seem to like about this campground. Some of the most common compliments are about the friendly staff, wide range of activities, and the great location.

Of course, every park has a few downsides. Many guests commented that this park is quite crowded and that there isn’t much space between sites. Others noted that the resort was generally clean, but there were a few dirty areas. Age is also starting to creep up on some of the facilities, but overall, it’s well maintained.

If you’re looking for a good RV park in the Cape May area, you should definitely keep Sun Retreats Cape May (aka Seashore Campsites & RV Resort) in mind! If you’d like more information about this resort or want to book a reservation, visit their website here. If you want to read more reviews from guests, visit RV LIFE Campground Reviews.

﻿

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campground Reviews and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

Related articles:

Emily Lawrence lives in Idaho with her husband Nathan. Despite the cold winters in this area, it’s Emily’s favorite season! She loves to spend time skiing, roadtripping, and just exploring the outdoors.