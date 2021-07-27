Washington DC RV Park Celebrates 100th Anniversary

Nestled outside of Washington DC, you’ll find Cherry Hill RV Park. This highly rated RV park and campground was founded in 1921 by Jacob & Rose Gurevich as the Cherry Hill Poultry Farm. When travelers passed by the farm, the Gureviches would let them camp behind their general store. And so the history of this campground began.

As Americans began traveling more and more for leisure in the 1960s, there was a greater need for an official campground in the area. So, the campground became official and opened to the public under the name Cherry Hill Campcity.

In the 1980s, Rose and Jacob’s grandson Norman Gurevich took over and created the modern Cherry Hill Park. They moved the location a mile down the road and created a premier park. They changed the name and gave it a wide array of amenities and tons of room for even the biggest RVs. With time, it became one of the best Washington DC RV parks, highly rated by guests from DC and beyond!

In addition to campsites for RVs and tents, the park offers rentals of log cabins, yurts, glamping pods, and even cottages. Plus, there’s plenty to do besides the usual nature and walking trails. For the grown-ups, there’s a well-stocked fish pond, outdoor fitness area, and a relaxing bathhouse. And for the kids, there’s a pool and splash park, mini-golf, playgrounds, and even a game room!

RV park offers and events

With the arrival of 2021, Cherry Hill RV Park has completed 100 years of service to the community, and they’ve decided it’s time to celebrate! To commemorate this anniversary, this Washington DC RV park is offering various special offers and events.

Perhaps the most exciting event for the 100-year celebration is a 2021 time capsule that they’ll be burying in the fall. This time capsule will feature items that capture the essence of Cherry Hill Park and camping in 2021. They’ll be burying both digital items, like photos and videos, as well as physical items. The time capsule burial is scheduled for September 8th.

In addition to a time capsule to celebrate the present, Cherry Hill Park is also commemorating the past with some authentic 1920s toys. Guests can borrow old-fashioned toys like wooden tops and jacks to get a taste of what entertainment was like 100 years ago!

If you’re looking for something more modern, give the selfie station a try. This farming-themed photo-op isn’t just a great memory, it can also win you free camping! If you think your photo is the best, enter it in their contest and maybe you’ll be the lucky winner.

Cherry Hill Park also promises more surprises to come. In addition to unique displays around the park, they’ll have limited edition merchandise available for sale. So keep your eye on this Washington DC RV park throughout the year to see what’s new.

Don’t miss this Washington DC RV Park

Cherry Hill Park has come a long way from its humble beginnings. From a makeshift campsite behind a poultry farm to an award-winning campsite, things have changed a lot. But the Washington DC RV park is still in touch with its roots, and even 100 years later, it’s still owned and operated by the Gurevich family.

Next time you’re in DC, stop by and celebrate their 100-year history with them. And don’t forget something for the time capsule; an opportunity like this only comes around once a century!

