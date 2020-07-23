Wolfe’s Neck Campground Is A Paradise On The Maine Coast

Wolfe’s Neck Center is situated on over 600 acres of Maine’s Midcoast, along the shores of Casco Bay just a short drive from Freeport. Among their vast property is a demonstration farm, wooded hiking trails, and an oceanfront campground with RV sites, tent sites, and cabins. Wolfe’s Neck Center operates as a nonprofit working farm and hosts various activities related to sustainable farming practices.

“Through regenerative farming, innovative soil health research, and visitor interactions, the land is used as an educational resource to create a healthier planet for all,” They share on their website. “We hope to inspire active participation in a healthier food system and build a community of people who care deeply about the future of food.”

Camping on the Maine Coast

Wolfe’s Neck campground includes four camping areas: the East Bay campsites (which are private and shaded with 30-amp service and water), the tents-only Middle Bay area, the family-friendly West Bay area with some RV-friendly sites, and the Quiet Cove area with walk-in sites for tent campers.

The East Bay sites are closer to the Farm Cafe and camp store, while the West Bay area has wide-open grassy sites near the playground and shower building.

Their campground also includes three seaside cabins and a luxurious 16-foot canvas bell tent. Each cabin accommodates about six people and is equipped with electricity, heat, running water, lights, and a full kitchen. They also come with a microwave, coffee maker, and lobster pots to cook your own Maine lobster.

The canvas tent sleeps about four people comfortably with a memory foam mattress, and two twin size fold-out foam mattresses with sleeping bags. The tent is hidden in its own private, wooded campsite in the East Bay area with a distant ocean view.

Visit Wolfe’s Neck farm

Wolfe’s Neck Center is free to visit and hosts a variety of farm-related activities (some with a suggested donation). Wander around their barns for free, or take one of their wooded hiking trails for beautiful views of the rocky Maine coastline.

They also offer community and visitor programs such as private goat hikes, Moovin in the Pasture walks with cows, and Chicken or the Egg, where you can learn more about chickens and take home eggs for your next breakfast.

Bike rentals are available as well to explore the beautiful country roads. Their fleet of L.L. Bean bikes are a nod to the flagship store of L.L. Bean located nearby in Freeport. Each bike rental is $35 a bike for the full day.

If you want to get out on the water, rent a kayak or canoe and explore Casco Bay. Beginners will find the calm waters perfect for an easygoing paddle. Kayaks and canoes can be rented at high tide anytime June through September.

While you’re camping at Wolfe’s Neck, treat yourself to breakfast at their Farm Cafe. The cafe sources from their own pasture and farm along with other high-quality ingredients.

“”The Farm Café prepares food with ingredients that are harvested fresh from our organic, GMO-free fruit and vegetable production plots. Meat products come from our pasture-raised cows, sheep, chicken, and pigs, grown on organic feed. Our laying hens reside on pasture in our Mobile Hen House, and provide the rich eggs for the café. When an ingredient cannot be found on the farm, we do our best to support the local economy, sourcing products that are grown and produced as close to us as possible.” – Wolfe’s Neck shares on their website.

One of their most popular menu items is their breakfast sandwich, made from pasture-raised eggs, bacon, and sausage. These pair great with their fruit smoothies made with yogurt from Stonyfield, which utilizes the organic milk from Wolfe Neck’s dairy herd in their production.

Activities near Wolfe’s Neck campground

While there’s plenty to do on-site at Wolfe’s Neck campground, there are also lots of fun things to see and do nearby. These include:

Go hiking and birdwatching in nearby Wolfe’s Neck State Park

Freeport is just ten minutes away with world-class shopping outlets including the L.L. Bean flagship store, and restaurants with fresh Maine lobster and seafood.

Maine boat tours will give you better views on the water.

Tee it up at Brunswick Golf Club and Highland Green Golf Club, both about 20 minutes away.

Explore Brunswick, ME, about 20 mins north, or Portland, ME about 30 mins south.

Visit Acadia National Park about 3 hours away.

Read more reviews & plan your trip

To learn more about Wolfe’s Neck campground, check out their website, WolfesNeck.org. You can also learn more about their campground on Campground Reviews. Can’t wait to visit? Start planning your trip with RV Trip Wizard, now included with RV LIFE Pro. While you’re on the Maine coast, check out the new Sandy Pines Campground in Kennebunkport.

Nikki is a writer and editor for Do It Yourself RV, RV LIFE, and Camper Report. She is based on the Oregon Coast and has traveled all over the Pacific Northwest.