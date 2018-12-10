30 Winter RV Shows Coming Up Soon In 2019

252 SHARES 1.7k VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

With the New Year comes new RVs and accessories. Winter is the prime time to visit a local RV show and see the latest RV models and aftermarket products. You can get a look inside the RVs and trailers on display, talk to industry experts, and watch live product demonstrations and seminars.

These winter RV shows will have everything from motorhomes and campers to boats and accessories for sale. If you’re looking to upgrade (or downsize) your RV, now’s the time to get a great deal on the special show prices.

1. 2019 Austin Boat and Travel Trailer Show

Where: Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX

When: Jan. 4 – 6, 2019

More info: www.austinboatshow.com

Tickets: Adults: $10; Seniors (60+): $6; Children (7-12): $6; Kids under 12 are free. Get a coupon here.

2. Indy RV Expo

Where: Indiana State Fairgrounds, Indianapolis, IN

When: Jan. 5 – 13, 2019

More info: www.indyrvexpo.com

Tickets: At the door — Adults: $8.00; Seniors (60+): $7.00; Kids (16 & under): Free with an adult. The regular admission tickets are buy one get one free Monday – Friday. Get a coupon here.

3. 58th Annual RV & Campgrounds Show

Where: Allentown Fairgrounds, Allentown, PA

When: Jan. 11 – 13, 2019

More info: www.allentowntradeshows.com

Tickets: Adults $7.00, children under 12 are free. Parking is free. Print this coupon for $1 off admission.

4. Valley RV & Camping Show

Where: Century Center, South Bend, IN

When: Jan. 11 – 13, 2019

More info: www.rvshows.org

Tickets: Adults: $8.00, children 15 and under are free

5. Chicago Boat, RV and Sail Show

Where: McCormick Place – South, Chicago, IL

When: Jan. 9 – 13, 2019

More info: www.chicagoboatshow.com

6. Florida RV Super Show

Where: Florida State Fairgrounds, Tampa, FL

When: Jan. 16 – 20, 2019

More info: www.frvta.org/show/florida-rv-supershow/

Tickets: $10 per adult, each ticket is good for a free 2nd-day return. Children under 16 are free. Parking is $8 per car, $14 per RV.

7. Toronto RV Show and Sale

Where: Toronto Congress Centre, Toronto, Ontario (Canada)

When: Jan. 17 – 20, 2019

More info: https://www.rvshowsontario.ca/

Tickets: Thursday & Friday (Jan 17-18) Half-price tickets: $7.50 per ticket. Saturday & Sunday (Jan 19-20) – $15.00 per ticket. Children 16 and under are free if accompanied by an adult.

8. Pittsburgh RV Show

Where: David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh, PA

When: Jan. 19 – 27, 2019

More info: www.pittrvshow.com

Tickets: Adults: $12; Seniors (55+): $10; Active Military: $10; Children 6-16: $5; Kids 5 & under: Free



9. Quartzsite Sports, Vacation & RV Show

Where: 700 S. Central – Quartzsite, AZ 85346

When: Jan. 19– 27, 2019 (9 am – 5 pm daily)

More info: www.quartzsiteRVshow.com

Tickets: Admission and parking are free!

10. Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow

Where: Kentucky Exposition Center, Louisville, KY

When: Jan. 23 – 27, 2019

More info: http://www.louisvilleboatshow.com/

Tickets: Buy them in advance online for $10. They will also have a one-day-only special on January 24, 2019, with tickets at $5 for show admittance after 5 pm. Group admission is $9.



11. 31st Annual Inland Northwest RV Show and Sale

Where: Spokane Fair and Expo Center, Colbert, WA

When: Jan. 24 – 27, 2019

More info: www.spokanervshow.com

Tickets: $8.00 cash only. Kids 12 & under are free with an adult. Admission is good all weekend. Free parking available.

12. Fort Wayne RV & Camping Show

Where: Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, IN

When: Jan. 31 – Feb. 3, 2019

More info: www.rvshows.org

Tickets: Adults: $10.00; Seniors (60+): $6.00; Children 5-12: $3.00; Under 5: Free; Family Day Pass (2 adults and up to 3 children): $20.00. A coupon will be available online closer to the show.

13. Detroit RV & Camping Show

Where: Suburban Collection Showplace, Novi, MI

When: Feb. 6 – 10, 2019

More info: www.marvac.org

14. Seattle RV Show

Where: CenturyLink Field Event Center, Seattle, WA

When: Feb. 7 – 10, 2019

More info: https://seattlervshow.com/

Tickets: Order them online and receive a free parking pass for the Mariner’s baseball field parking garage. For each ticket purchased at the gate, $1 will be donated to Washington State Parks. However, free parking is not included with tickets bought at the gate.

15. 51st Annual Chicago RV & Camping Show

Where: Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont, IL

When: Feb. 7 – 10, 2019

More info: https://www.chicagorvshow.com/

Tickets: Tickets are discounted on their website. They also have a coupon that you can print here!

16. Ottawa RV Expo and Sale

Where: EY Centre, Ottawa, Ontario (Canada)

When: Feb. 8 – 10, 2019

More info: https://www.rvshowsontario.ca/

Tickets: Friday (Feb 8) – $7.50 per ticket. Saturday & Sunday (Feb 9-10) – $12.00 Per ticket/per day. Cash/debit only for box office tickets (No Visa/Mastercard)

17. 50th Annual RV Super Show

Where: Bennett Event Center, Oklahoma City, OK

When: Feb. 14 – 17, 2019

More info: http://okcrvshows.com/

Tickets: Admission is $12, and free for police, firefighters, first responders (with ID). Kids under 12 are free with a parent. Print this coupon for $2 off admission!

18. 45th Annual Northeast RV Show

Where: Rockland Comm. College Field House, Suffern, NY

When: Feb. 15 – 18, 2019

More info: www.showoffice.com

Tickets: Admission is $10 at the gate, $3 for juniors (10-15), kids under 10 are free. Sign up on their website ahead of time for discount coupons!

19. 54th Annual Maryland RV Show

Where: Maryland State Fairgrounds, Timonium, MD

When: Feb 15-17th, Feb 22-24

More info: https://www.mdrv.com/

Tickets: At the show—One-day: $10, Multi-day: $15. If you wait to buy at the gate, print and take in this coupon for $2 off admission. Or, buy your tickets online in advance: One-day $8, Multi-day: $13.

20. Ford Indianapolis Boat, Sport & Travel Show

Where: Indiana State Fairgrounds, Indianapolis, IN

When: Feb. 15 – 24, 2019

More info: https://indianapolisboatsportandtravelshow.com/

Tickets: Get them online and save: Adults: $13, Kids (6-12): $9, Two-day admission for anyone 13+: $24. At the gate, regular admission is $15.

21. 2019 Austin RV Expo

Where: Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX

When: Feb. 21 – 24, 2019

More info: www.austinrvexpo.com

Tickets: Adults: $10; Children (7-12): $6; Seniors (60+): $6; Kids under 7 are free

22. Battle Creek RV & Camping Show

Where: Kellogg Arena, Battle Creek, MI

When: Feb. 28 – Mar. 3, 2019

More info: www.marvac.org

Tickets: Adults (13 and over): $7; Seniors (55+): $6, Kids 12 & under are free

23. CNY RV and Camping Show & Sale

Where: New York State Fairgrounds, Syracuse, NY

When: Feb. 28 – Mar. 3, 2019

More info: http://www.cnyrvshow.com/

Tickets: Adults: $10; Unlimited days: $12; Kids under 16 are free. Print and fill out this form for a $2 off discount!



24. Greater Philadelphia RV Show

Where: Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, Oaks, PA

When: Feb. 28 – Mar. 3, 2019

More info: http://www.phillyrvshow.com/

Tickets: Adults: $11, cash only. Kids under 12 are free with an adult. Lots of free parking is available. Fill out this form on their website for a free coupon.



25. Fredericksburg RV Show

Where: Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center, Fredericksburg, VA

When: Mar. 1 – 3, 2019

More info: www.fredericksburgRVshow.com

Tickets: In advance: Adults: $9; Seniors (60+): $8. At door—Adults: $10; Seniors: $9. Friday, March 1 is Senior Day with $5 tickets. Children 12 and under are free.

26. Port Huron RV & Camping Show

Where: Blue Water Convention Center, Port Huron, MI

When: Mar. 7 – 10, 2019

More info: www.marvac.org

Tickets: Adult admission (Ages 17+) is $6; Senior admission (55+) is $5; Children 16 and under get in free. Parking is free!

27. York RV Show

Where: York Expo Center, York, PA

When: Mar. 8 – 10, 2019

More info: http://www.yorkrvshow.net/

Tickets: $8 at the door, free for kids 12 and under.



28. FMCA’s 99th International Convention & RV Expo

Where: Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter, Perry, GA

When: Mar. 13 – 16, 2019

More info: https://site.fmca.com/

29. Flint RV & Camping Show

Where: Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center, Flint, MI

When: Mar. 14 – 17, 2019

More info: www.marvac.org

Tickets: Adults (13 & over): $6; Seniors (55+): $5, Children 12 & under get in free. Parking is free.

30. Northwest Michigan RV & Camping Show

Where: Howe Ice Arena, Traverse City, MI

When: Mar. 22 – 24, 2019

More info: www.marvac.org

Tickets: Adults (13 & over): $6; Seniors (55+): $5, Children 12 & under get in free. Parking is free.



Do you know of any other winter RV shows coming up in 2019? Please add them to this list in the comments below.