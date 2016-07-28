Avoid a Mess: Empty Your Waste Tanks Cleanly and Easily

Too many good things in RVing are becoming less and less available. Of late, that seems to include free RV waste dumping stations. In recent years, you could dump your tanks at many highway rest stops, facilities behind gas stations, and of course (and most commonly), at many RV parks.
Today, it’s a different story. You have to open your wallet now to dump your waste at those rare spots. What has happened is a combination of restricted government funding, and in too many cases, a few either uncaring or uneducated individuals leaving behind a mess giving the rest of us a bad reputation.
A surprising number of RVers are getting into the lifestyle and upon purchase of their unit, they are given full instructions by dealers on how to run their RV refrigerator, air conditioner, TV, and microwave, etc. but are never clearly taught how to dump waste. Whether you’re a newbie (or a seasoned veteran who needs a refresher every now and then), here is our version of Tank Dumping 101- plus a few extra tips you may not know.
- Pull your rig up to the dump station, carefully getting your black water (toilet) connection as close to it as possible. Being close means if there’s a spill, it’s much more contained. Always dump your black water first as gray water will rinse the black water evils out of your hose.
- Pull on a pair of rubber gloves. Many use throwaway gloves while others find reusable, industrial gloves work better.
- Place the discharge end of your sewer hose into the dump station receptacle. You’ll often find a brass step on-style lid covering the receiving port, and often a big rock handy to hold the lid open while you slide in the hose. With the hose inside the receiving port several inches, put that big rock on the hose to keep it from jumping free (and spreading its contents around where you don’t want it).
Before you remove your rig’s waste valve termination cap, ensure that all slide valves are firmly closed (this will prevent you from taking a large, unnecessary bath). If a valve is open, close it, then, by simply holding the open end of your sewer hose under the valve to catch a spill, gently and carefully “crack open” the termination cap and try and get the contents into the hose.
- Attach your sewer hose to the sewer valve adapter. Push it straight on and firmly turn it clockwise. Push and pull on the hose fitting to ensure a tight connection.
- Verify your connection by barely cracking open the black water valve. If you get a leak, close the valve quickly and verify your hose-to-valve adapter connection. When you’re sure of a tight connection, proceed to the next step.
- Pull the black water lever wide open. Allow the tank’s contents to completely empty. Here is where having a clear plastic fitting on the valve adapter end of the sewer hose really helps (among other products available) – you can watch to make sure the flow stops.
- Close the black water valve.
- Open the gray water valve. Allow the flow to completely stop before closing the gray water valve.
- Disconnect the sewer hose and hold it up carefully to prevent any liquid remaining in the hose from gushing back out. Lift it up from the RV end, running any remaining liquids down into the dump station receptacle.
Use the dump station rinse hose to flush out your sewer hose – while still connected to the dump station receptacle. Never use your fresh water hose.
- Remove the sewer hose from the receptacle and store it away.
- With the ubiquitous rock holding the dump station receptacle cover open, use the rinse hose to clean up any spills. Close the cover and replace the rinse hose.
- Replace your waste valve termination cap.
Some Extra Waste Dumping Tips
A couple of situations may make your dump station task a bit more daunting. You may encounter a dump station where the pavement is graded away from the receptacle, leaving your RV leaning away from the dump station. Since water doesn’t flow uphill too well, you may have to milk your sewer hose. Follow the instructions listed above, but when you get to step 10, don’t disconnect the hose yet. Close the valve, leave the hose connected then, starting at the RV end of the hose, pick up the hose and force the liquid “uphill” to the dump station.
It’s an awkward arrangement, but basically you’ll lift the hose as high as you can, forcing the liquid toward the dump station, raising the “outflow” end of the hose, and dropping the RV-end of the hose as you go. You may need to repeat the step several times to empty it out but it works.
If your RV has more than a single gray water system, you’ll want to dump your black water tank first, then the companion gray water system, then reposition the RV to line up the dump valve for the other gray water system.
By following these few steps can spare you a lot of mess. It will also keep dump station owners happy and keep their stations open and accessible for all of us.
Comments
JB says
My parents, when they built a new house (in which I now live) 30 years ago, had the great foresight, being RVers, to have a dump connection put into the driveway, right next to the garage. When I’m returning from a trip, no worries about finding a place to dump the tanks right before I get home. I just dump at my leisure, in my own driveway 🙂
There’s just one fly in the ointment, one found in many campgrounds, too. I have a RhinoFLEX system with the threaded swivel ends and all, and can (in theory) have a fully sealed dump experience, with no spill risk and no heavy rock required. In theory. The problem is that many dump connections have the threaded part so far below ground level that I can’t get the 90-degree elbow on my hose into it, which means taking off the elbow and finding a handy rock anyway
I’m looking for something to act as an extension to either screw onto the pipe in the ground and get it up near grade level and connect to the 90-degree hose elbow, or to put on the hose in place of the elbow. If anybody knows of such a thing, please let me know. It’d be great to be able to have a fully sealed connection more often than “sometimes” :p
Russ Demaris says
Hi JB,
Without having a look-see and some specific measurements, it’s difficult to give you an easy answer. However, if there is enough room in terms of width, you might be able to use an adapter to screw into the existing drain port threads, then use a chunk of 3” PVC pipe to give enough boost. You’d have to install another piece at the top of the 3” pipe to complete the installation.
Here are a couple of links:
For the 3” adapter to thread down into the existing drain, you could use a NIBCO 4804 Male Adapter H x MIPT – PVC DWV, 3″. Here’s one on Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/NIBCO-4804-Male-Adapter-MIPT/dp/B00FK8LM9K
And at the top, you’ll need the reverse fitting. Here a NIBCO 3″ SPG x FIP PVC DWV Female NPT Adapter 4803-2 would do the trick. Sad to say, Amazon doesn’t presently stock them. But here’s a link to another supplier:
http://www.supply.com/nibco-3-in-spg-x-fip-pvc-dwv-female-npt-adapter-4803-2/p487431
Top it off with a threaded cap, and this may do the trick.
Maury says
Pvc fittings, which are the same thread and either 3 or 4 inch sizes, are available at big box stores and others, lots of variables of what can be done to “raise” the “hole in the ground.” Be creative and figure it out or ask, taking a cleaned fitting off your dump hose along to explain what you need.
David Rounds says
I have seen a soft rubber cone on Amazon that allows a tight seal between your hose and the receiver no matter how bad it is. Search Amazon and I am sure you will find it.
CarlB says
We have found that the tank flush kit on our rig only marginally helps. What really helps keep things clean is actually running a hose into the rig and streaming water down into the black tank where the much talked about “pyramid’ would form. Then we fill it a bit with the valve closed and open the valve once again watching for success…
JeffAZ says
Very good instructions, I would only change one thing. On item #6, I recommend opening the gray waste valve for a small test of the connections, not the black valve. That way if there is a leak to correct, at least it’s only a gray leak, not the more dreaded black leak!
Steve Fennell says
Thanks for your input!
Rob says
I see people leaving the campgrounds without utilizing the dump station choosing to dump at a later time. While this may make your departure quicker you are also towing a LOT of unnecessary weight. I also witnessed not to long ago this very thing happen and about 1/2 mile down the road, the straps on an RV black tank failed due to the weight bouncing around. Needless to say, it was NOT a pretty sight !!!
Mike Buchanan says
I found absolutely no instructions for use of the black water flush is the RV is so equipped.
Bob says
I like the gray water test first. Good idea.
I have been told to leave the black valve open when releasing the gray water, because there is a little back wash that will clean the exit area a little more, and it of course empties out. Comments? Pro or con.
Bob Tall says
Ok
CaptMath says
That is what I do.
DAn says
I do the same think. Empty Black, shut valve. Open Gray open Black to put some water back in that side, close Gray, let Black flush itself, close Black and open gray to finish emptying Gray
David Rounds says
If you don’t have a line behind you at the dump station you can close the black, go in the rv and hold the toilet valve down and put a few more gallons of fresh water in the black tank then go pull the valve again. Then flush with the gray water. Would not recommend doing this if you have a line waiting at the dump station.
Karen says
I’d add one more thing. More of a courtesy to other campers than anything. Many people add some water or water/deodorant to their black water tank after dumping to keep things sloshing around for the trip home. That’s fine, but if there are people waiting to use the station, please pull up and do this last part without blocking the septic field for other people to use.Come across this minor annoyance too many times.
aviator4242 says
If you want to slosh things around. When you get ready to leave the campgrounds stop somewhere and get a bag of ice and dump in the nearly empty tank at the stool. It will help scrape the sides and bottom of the black water tank. It’s going to melt anyway and then it just a mater of dumping at the next dump station.
Bob says
Tests have shown that the advantages of this are nearly all mythical.
Jim says
One other thing – always do the dump yourself, or at least by a properly trained person. Your buddy tagging along with you, may be very willing to assist, but may not be trained in the proper procedure.
I asked a professional that pumps out septic system tanks if the formaldehyde based black tank chemicals was a problem for a home septic system. He said absolutely not. The response may have been due to the infrequent dumping that I would do at home, but contradicts some statement I see by RV owners on forums.
doug says
our daughter is the office manager of a large Wisconsin RV dealership; her advice to us, and to new owners of RV’s with waste tanks? use plain, clean water-fill the black tank with water from your garden hose. then do the same with your grey water tank….go to the nearest dump station and do a PRACTICE RUN….if you goof up with clear, clean water-no shame no foul…. add color to the water if you feel the need….
worked GREAT FOR US….we also carry our own weight to put on the discharge pipe; JUST IN CASE there is not one at the dump station.
thanks daughter!!
Gordy says
After I dump the black tank, I close the black tank valve, then at least partially refill the black tank with fresh water via the clean out connection on my unit, then dump it again. That way, there’s a “pressure head” to flush out all the black residue. Sometimes it take refilling it twice until I get consistently clear water out of the black tank. That should eliminate any black residue in the tank to create odor. If you don’t have a clean out connection, you’ll have to run a hose down the toilet to refill it. This is especially important if this is the last dump before storing the unit for any extended period. Then I put a couple gallons of clean water and some “Tank Techs” probiotic in the tank to slosh around for the next driving period, and during storage.
Maury says
Careful on that storage if it’s at the end of the season and you are in cold country as that tank liquid will freeze up stream of the valves and they will break, I always leave the valves open and the cap-caps off so no liquid is trapped to present problems next season, Liquid can be in some areas in the tanks that didn’t drain out until you’ve moved the unit to the storage area/spot, drive around the block then drain once again.
Remember, you have to be smarter than what your working with and common sense isn’t printed in any book.
Wayne says
I always put a little RV antifreeze in the black water and grey water tanks after final emptying and line flushing with anifreeze prior to cold weather winter storage. Prevents any freezing problems.
Harvey says
I found and use a transparent elbow between the RV and flex sewer line. The elbow has 3 features: 1). You can see the flow as the tank empties, 2) it has a slide valve at the flex sewer attachment point, and 3) it has an attachment for a garden hose and includes a shut off valve where the hose attaches. This arrangement lets you have water assisting the tank draining, and then by closing the slide valve at the flex hose, you can back flush into the tank and then open the slide valve and see what further stuff comes out of the tank. Repeat until no more stuff comes out, then close the slide valve to the tank and move on to the gray water tank. GREAT DEVICE!!!
JB says
Harvey, would you happen to have the make/model of that device, or even an Amazon link?
Thanks!