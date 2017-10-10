Beach Camping Along The Beautiful Pyramid Lake

3 SHARES 156 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Picture yourself walking along a sun-soaked sandy beach barefoot with your loved one as waves gently lap the shoreline. A breeze gently ripples the crystal clear azure water as you enjoy the endless surrounding views.

After your walk, you return to a sandy beachfront RV space to lounge under your awning as you await a dinner prepared over the grill.

As the sun sets, you strike a match to your beach campfire, enjoying the orange and red glows as the last rays of the sun sink over the horizon.

Next, is the making of s’mores around the campfire as you await the moon rising over the now tranquil water.

Finish your evening around the campfire enjoying a fireworks show provided by your neighbors, or produced yourself via locally purchased fireworks.

Many readers would assume I am talking about a $100 per night luxury RV space in a place like the Florida Keys or Southern California, but few would expect I am describing a beachfront setting in what is currently ranked as the driest state in America.

The scene I am describing is located northeast of Reno, Nevada where for just $15 you can obtain a recreation pass from the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe allowing you to camp along the west shore of beautiful Pyramid Lake.

When you go:

Pyramid Lake is located immediately north of Nixon, Nevada.

Camping is permitted only on the west wide of the lake. Non-tribal members must possess a recreation permit available online or from an approved vendor. Click here to learn how to obtain a permit.

Vehicle beach access varies and improves as you head north from Nixon. Know what your vehicle is capable of and proceed accordingly.

Fireworks are available for sale year-round. Visit this website for a list of tribal firework vendors. You can also find a list here of designated beaches where fireworks can be legally discharged.

Discounts available include: 10% off for seniors (65 and older), military (active, veterans, reserves) and non-PLPT tribal members. Proper IDs are required for discount.

Note: Pallets and glass containers are prohibited. No person may possess pallets and/or glass containers on the beach areas for the safety of the general public. Complete rules can be found here.

$15 per night camping on the beach… just another great adventure in RVing!