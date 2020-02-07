Why You Should Become A Better Dry Camper

31 SHARES 735 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

I recently visited a Washington State Park and was greeted with a sign in the window of the closed attendant’s booth that said: “There Are No Utility Sites Available.”

Now, through the years, I have traveled miles to a campground hoping to find a campsite only to be discouraged when I encountered the “Campground Full” sign posted at the entrance. But would an RVer drive miles to reach a first-come, first-serve campground just to turn around and head elsewhere because there are no utility sites available?

For me, I am happy to find a spot, any spot, available when I pull into a campground these days. After talking with others, and reading online posts and surveys, I learned that I’m in the minority when it comes to utilities not being a necessity, especially electricity, as some surveys reveal nearly 75% of RVers feel they must have an electrical hookup.

Yes, even I, a dyed in the wool boondocker, would prefer an electric site, especially in cold or very hot weather, but I would never head down the road if one were not available.

That is why I am writing this blog entry to encourage you to become a better dry camper and avoid the disappointment you must experience when arriving at a campground and discovering there are no utility sites available. Trust me, most any RV will operate a night or two without hookups in moderate weather conditions.

By becoming a better dry camper, you have much more flexibility on where you can camp. With flexibility comes freedom, allowing you to pretty much go where you want when you want. Isn’t that what RVing was meant to be? Surveys show that thousands of designated (non-utility) campsites remain vacant every night, even in the busiest season, due to RVers perceived need of utilities.

On top of the thousands of non-utility campsites that remain vacant, tens of thousands of other potential sites (dispersed camping locations, boat launches, city parks, points of interest, fairgrounds, and other legal places to camp) remain underutilized due to the fact they require RVers to dry camp.

I have shared with you the “why” part of becoming a better dry camper, but for the “how” part, you can search online, especially through my older blog posts where I have shared how to determine your power needs, conserve water, how to recharge your batteries, find potable water, and other useful dry camping skills.

How about you? Will you accept a a non-hookup campsite when you arrive without reservations at a campground or RV park, or will you try your luck elsewhere in the hopes of finding a campsite with utilities? Please share why (or why not) in the comment section below.