Keep Moss From Growing In Your Taillights

Awhile back, I provided a tip on an easy way to check the operations of your brake lights. While recently checking the lights on my travel trailer via the method outlined, I discovered one side wasn’t working.
Popping the lens off, I discovered the inside of it had become a mini solarium hosting green plant life, compliments of the dust that had accumulated inside of it and the right amount of moisture, which probably entered the same way the dust must have.
Obviously, it was the right amount of soil, water, sunlight, and humidity, as moss or whatever it was seemed to be thriving despite the dry summer conditions.
Not surprisingly, the bulb and contact were a bit corroded, which I quickly corrected and had the brake light back in operation. Checking the other side revealed a similar greenhouse.
Rinsing out both tail light lenses had me ready to hit the road. However, I have since wondered what to do to prevent a repeat. Searching the internet, you will find suggestions from using a thin layer of Vaseline around the edge of the lens to prevent entry of dust and water to sealing it with silicone or using glass tape.
Have you had a similar experience with your RV tail lights? Have you found a way to prevent a re-occurrence? If so, please share.
Taking the greenhouse with you, just another adventure in RVing!
Comments
Phil says
While I have yet to have this issue, I have used a product called Wet and Forget which is a great product to use around the home that is made for the prevention of moss growth. That does not take care of the dirt and water infiltration, just the growth. The infiltration issue might also be effected by a thin layer of the wrapping foam you get with some shipping packing. Cut into 1/2 inch strips, wrapped around the base and then popping the lens back on.
frank fish says
I just consider it one more item on my seasonal maintenance list. BTW, LED replacement bulbs and some aluminum foil glued to the black base as a reflector give a much brighter light output.
1973Argosy says
If you cannot make the lens seal properly, you can stop the moisture by simply drilling a 1/8″ hole in the bottom of the lens. The hole in the bottom acts as a drain hole. This trick even works on a sealed lens that has failed and allowed moisture in.
1973Argosy says
To clarify, the bottom in the lens pictured above with moss growing would be where the moss is growing.