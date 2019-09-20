Take A Road Trip To British Columbia

0 SHARES 31 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada’s third-largest city, is fun to explore any time of year thanks to its temperate climate. Vancouver is ideally located between the Pacific coastal mountains and the Pacific Ocean.

Driving from Washington State, an easily accessible entry point is the Pacific Highway Border Crossing in Blaine, Washington, and Surrey, B.C. About a minute north of the border you’ll find Pacific Border RV Park in Surrey.

Offering 119 sites, Pacific Border RV Park is popular with many visitors to the Vancouver area. Amenities include full hook-ups (30-50 amp electrical, water, sewer), restrooms, showers, laundry facilities, and Wi-Fi. There’s also an indoor pool, hot tub, sauna, and cable TV.

A short drive away, you’ll find a unique golf setting back inside the U.S. Bald Eagle Golf Club at Point Roberts can only be accessed by driving from Canada (or arriving by boat), which requires a passport. Though you’re technically golfing in the United States, Golf Canada rules govern play.

The course motto “Come Play with Nature” aptly describes this incredibly picturesque setting. A short walk to the Pacific Ocean, the course is bordered by forest preserve, ponds, and wetlands, and is also home to black-tailed deer, eagles, hawks, ducks, and blue herons. Water comes into play on half of the 18 holes, and the par 72 Bald Eagle Golf Club measures 6,868 yards from the championship tees.

A few miles north of Pacific Border RV Park is Fort Langley National Historic Site. Step back in time and explore this recreated historic gem that was originally built at this site by the Hudson’s Bay Company in 1827.

Set along the banks of the Fraser River, Fort Langley features plenty to entertain and educate all family members. Try your hand at an interactive display, or watch an authentic blacksmith in action. Other activities to explore include barrel-making, historic weapons demonstrations, and panning for gold!

To really experience Fort Langley, visitors can spend the night, take an audio tour, or visit the boutique shop and café.

Though Vancouver offers numerous attractions, its next-door neighbor Surrey is the second-largest city in BC and 12th largest city in Canada. It too offers a variety of options. To learn more, visit discoversurreybc.com and Campground Reviews.