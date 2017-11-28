The Best Value Campground In Death Valley National Park

0 SHARES 12 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Those of you that have followed this blog over the years know my preferred cost for a nightly campsite is free. However, free campsites are not always conveniently located near the places I want to visit, so when I do pay for a space, I like a campground that offers real value for the dollar.

Such is the case with the Fiddlers’ Campground operated by Xanterra Parks & Resorts in the heart of Death Valley National Park. For just $18 per night you get a campsite just a short walk from the national park visitor’s center, near some of the park’s most iconic locations, and full guest privileges to the neighboring Oasis at Death Valley (formerly Furnace Creek Ranch) Resort.

Some of the amenities available to campground guests include: the resort’s natural spring-fed swimming pool, shower facility, coin-operated laundry, wireless internet, and sports courts including a tennis court, shuffleboard, volleyball, bocce ball, and basketball court.

Directly adjacent to the campground is Furnace Creek Golf Course, for those who want to golf the lowest elevation course in the world. Here the concessionaire promises, “At 214 feet below sea level, we can confidently guarantee you will play your lowest round ever!”

In fact, at $18 per night you may want to treat yourself (golfer or not) to a meal at the 19th Hole where the burgers and view can’t be beat!

If you go:

Fiddlers’ Campground is located south of the Furnace Creek Visitors Center immediately behind the fuel station. You will find the entrance at: N36° 27.595 W116° 51.975

When booking a space, ask for a campsite along the south side where the shade trees are located.

Quiet hours are 11 p.m. – 7 a.m., but generators may be run all night.

For more information on Fiddlers’ Campground, click here.

Getting the most bang for the buck, just another adventure in RVing!