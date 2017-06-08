Are You Drinking Contaminated Campground Water?

You wouldn’t take a sip out of your RV sewer hose, but connecting to some campground water supply lines could be just as disgusting – and dangerous to your health. Recent news headlines show that contaminated campground water is an ongoing problem around North America. Unfortunately you can’t smell it or taste one of the most frequent contaminants, E-coli bacteria. Campers lacking RV water filtration systems are playing Russian Roulette each time they connect to a water supply.
Contaminated Campground Water Is An Ongoing Problem
Earlier this year, RVers in Julian, California unknowingly ingested contaminated campground water laden with the gut-wrenching E-coli bacteria. Nobody died, but campers boiled all water until further notice. Unfortunately this incident wasn’t unusual.
May 2017: Campers at Little Wood River Reservoir Campground in Cary, Idaho got a nasty surprise. Authorities found trace amounts of E-coli thriving in their contaminated campground water supply. Experts promptly shut down the system.
June 2016: The public campground at Omaha’s Lake Cunningham made headlines when water authorities detected contaminated campground drinking water. Experts closed the entire park because of E-coli.
May 2016: A Minnesota state park water supply discovered contaminated water twice in one season.
Contaminated campground drinking water can happen at great parks and bad ones. E-coli infiltrates wells for many reasons, including animal waste runoff from nearby farms, old leaky septic systems, and inadequate waste water management. Many RV parks and campgrounds are on their own private water wells and could be at greater risk of contamination. According to the Mayo Clinic, “Private wells are a greater cause for concern because they don’t often have any disinfecting system. Rural water supplies are the most likely to be contaminated.”
How to Protect Yourself from Contaminated Campground Water
We all have E-coli living in our bodies. In a normal environment, the bacteria does no harm. However certain strains are more dangerous than others. If you accidentally ingest one of the more vicious strains, you could experience the most horrific gastrointestinal distress of your life. Symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal cramping, nausea and vomiting. You may notice these signs the day after ingesting E-coli, or even a week later. The bacteria is especially hard (and sometimes lethal) for people with compromised immune systems, like elderly adults and young children.
Even reliable water systems can become contaminated with E-coli. But if your health is less than optimal and you want extra reassurance for your RV water supply, you can:
- Fill your water tanks from a municipal water source.
- Install a RV water filtration system.
Choosing a RV water filtration system can seem overwhelming. Manufacturers offer many different ways to purify water but if you enjoy camping in rural locations, you may want to consider an Ultraviolet Light Sterilizer. Water purification experts say that UV light sterilizers can be used for an entire RV water system, not just drinking water. These systems don’t usually cost as much as the second best RV water purification option, a Reverse Osmosis system. “RO” systems, as they’re called, remove most contaminants from your RV water supply.
Don’t leave home without a good RV water filtration system. After all, your intestinal health and even your life could depend on it.
Comments
albert says
Part of the clean drinking water problem is with how each water system is governed by the state and/or county (Dept. of Health) which may or may not require regular water testing for small water systems.
In our state the RV park in which I reside the state requires regular testing of the park’s water system comprised of several wells, well pumps and delivery lines. The main reason for the regular testing and monitoring by the state is the well once had problems where state inspectors were called in.
Once a troubled water system is discovered it’s then up to the governing agency to decided whether regular water testing is required, In cases such as this one testing usually becomes mandated for the life of the water system. Same as when an water system is updated. State and local regulations require a water system be insepcted and often engineers are required to be hired to complete the upgrade. Once the upgrade is completed usually regular water testing, where the owner must send in samples every so often also becomes a requirement.
Privately owned water systems that doesn’t provide public drinking water testing is usually not required unless the pubic agency such as the Dept. of Health is called in.
Our State’s Dept of Health only “recommends” that private well owners test their drinking water every year for coliform bacteria and nitrate.
I think this is a flaw in the system, as RV parks even though they service the public are often considered to be private water systems.
Private well owners often don’t send in test samples to a local government as they don’t want to become under the jurisdiction of the dept. of health which can demand and implement expensive upgrades, maintenance, water treatment, etc. or the well can be closed down.
Small water systems serving as little as a few to e.g. a hundred homes, typical improvement costs can cost into the hundreds to millions of dollars.
The RV park which I reside once had a problem where state inspectors were called in. It’s now required to have regular water testing. Plus the state will only allow certain types of upgrades and improvements. The owner told me they wanted to implement a water treatment, but since it wasn’t state approved the state won’t allow it as an upgrade.
The Parks water normally passes water tests (except for a couple times that I can remember, where waning notices were issued) However the water isn’t always clear, sometimes turns brown, brown water can pass state water tests, if no too murky the water is passed as clean drinking water.
I normally run a filter at least on my internal cold water line. IIRC the water filters down to one micron removing contaminants and making the water clear. However water filters do cost money $$$ and it’s usually recommended they be changed every so often such as once every three months, etc.
If really concerned about the water quality at your location and/or when traveling I would suggest spending additional for a reverse osmosis or perhaps a system as suggested in the article that purifies water through Ultraviolet Light. I’ve used one of the light purifiers and they do work, but not as fast as a regular water filter as it usually takes some time for the ultraviolet light to purify the water.
If you don’t want to go to the trouble of installing a filter in the RV, under a sink, from the water supply line.
I recommend a gravity feed water filter in order to keep up to a several gallons of purified drinking water available.
The filters usually installed in a small to large metal containers normally last for quite a while and are not difficult to change. Great asset to any home or RV even if you don’t have a water quality problem, provides cleaner than tap water quality water. Public tap water though normally regularly tested doesn’t necessarily provide the best drinking water for human consumption.
This type of water filter normally does a good job of water filtering and can be used with muddy, stagnant and most polluted water unless there are some sort of chemicals in the water that their filters are unable to filter out.
There are water test kits available for around $10.00 where you can privately mail a sample of your drinking water and the company will send you back water quality test results.
If you suspect the water in your RV park and/or campground is contaminated there should be methods and avenues where you can send the contaminated water test results to a local health dept.