Five Critical and Easy RV Repair Tips for Happy Travels

From the wheels to the rooftop, every shake, rattle and roll exposes your RV to asphalt abuse at every turn. Whether you drive a luxury motor coach or tow a toy hauler trailer, your home on wheels won’t last long unless you follow a few critical but easy RV repair tips from RV Life experts.

Easy RV Repair Tips for Happy Travels

For a life of endless adventure from the comfort of your own home, heed the advice of Russ and Tina DeMaris. As RV enthusiasts with do-it-yourself gusto, each month the longtime contributors of RV Life’s Tech Tips corner explain the most critical RV tips you need to know. These five DIY RV repair tips articles share just some of the vital knowledge you’ll learn from these tech experts.

1. RV Brake System Tips for Safer Mountain and City Driving

Do you know what to do if your brakes stop working on a steep downhill? Or when and how to repack your trailer wheel bearings? No RV trip is too short to neglect critical RV brakes maintenance tips like these. In other words don’t be a runaway on these sometimes challenging highways. Find out how to maneuver up and over mountain passes (and even around challenging city streets) with the quick guide to RV brake system safety.

2. RV Generator Maintenance Tips

RV generators are like pets. You’ve got to take care of your pet, or you’ll regret having one in the first place. Once a month, every month, maintaining your RV generator is a vital practice to ensure its longevity, and to your on-the-road convenience. So, as your generator needs your attention, follow this RV generator maintenance schedule and your biggest ally for keeping warm on cold nights or chilled on hot days will never let you down.

3. Cold Weather Camping Comfort RV Tips

The stars are bright on chilly nights but your toes will freeze if you have no idea about keeping warm in your RV. Learn how to heat your RV more efficiently and calculate RV heater amp-hours. Also, discover how to avoid draining your RV batteries when dry camping in cold weather.

4. How to Repair or Replace RV Flooring

It’s a fact that water damage happens to RV flooring. Over time, a slow plumbing leak can wreck a trailer or motor home floor and create hazardous soft spots. You’re ready to tackle soft RV floor spots and replace RV flooring, here’s what to do. From measuring water damage in the floor to cutting plywood with a circular saw, you’ll discover it’s not impossible for the DIY RVer to take on the task of repairing floor soft spots.

5. RV Battery Tips for Small Campers

Love dry camping but hate having a small RV battery bank? Learn how to expand your power with batteries in a smaller RV or if you have a small capacity for battery storage. For instance, discover when and how to parallel wire a battery system and how to extend RV battery life while living off-grid or in RV campgrounds.

The RV lifestyle is made for do-it-yourselfers. Whether you want to make basic RV repairs or learn how to renovate old vintage trailers, there’s practically nothing you can’t do with the help of the RV Life’s Tech Tips corner.