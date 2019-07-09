Visit Elkhart, The RV Capital Of The World

0 SHARES 47 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

For decades, Elkhart, Indiana has been known as the RV Capital of the World. That moniker is well deserved since more than 80 percent of the global RV production is based in the greater Elkhart-northern Indiana region.

A nod to the RV industry and a must-visit if you are traveling through the Elkhart area is the RV/MH Hall of Fame Museum and Library. This comprehensive overview is devoted to the recreational vehicle and manufactured home industries.

A few highlights include:

A Hall of Fame honoring leaders in the RV/MH industries—More than 400 members are honored on the “Wall of Fame.”

A comprehensive library contains more than 20,000 industry publications.

A one-of-a-kind museum displays historic RVs, some dating back more than a century.

A Go RVing Hall promotes both the RV and MH industries.

As a home base for exploring the area, Elkhart Campground is a good choice. In existence since 1968, Elkhart Campground offers 350 sites, including a full range of 50/30/20 amp hookups.

Amenities include free Wi-Fi, cable TV at some sites, water, sewer, restroom, showers, laundry facilities, a camp store, propane refill, a recreation room, and pet area. Other activities include a heated swimming pool, playground, mini-golf course, pickleball courts, and nearby walking trails.

A couple of miles away golfers will find Bent Oak Golf Course, which opened in 1985. The par 72, 18-hole Bent Oak course stretches to 6,504 yards from the tips. The course offers plenty of terrain challenges, along with tree-lined fairways and water hazards that come into play on seven holes.

While visiting the area, it’s hard not to notice the omnipresent Amish and Mennonite heritage and the simple Amish way of life that abounds throughout the region. A complete overview of the Amish people and culture can be experienced at Meno-Hof.

Elkhart Campground is a convenient location for visiting area RV manufacturers, various aspects of Amish country, as well as the National New York Central Railroad Museum.

For more details about greater Elkhart, visit www.amishcountry.org. You can also learn more about Elkhart Campground on Campground Reviews.