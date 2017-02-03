Camping Gear You Shouldn’t Leave Home Without

12 SHARES 243 VIEWS Share Tweet

Water hose, sewer hose, park adapters and leveling blocks are a given when it comes to outfitting a RV. But what about other essential camping gear that will make every outing an enjoyable experience? Here is a list of gear that can make your next journey a little easier and more convenient.

Onboard Navigation

Among all of the essential camping gear I won’t leave home without is a GPS. While I still bring along good, old-fashioned road maps, I carry them primarily as back-up. But a dash-mounted GPS guides my wife and I to all of our destinations. Not only does it provide turn-by-turn audio navigation, it instructs you on what lane to be in to make your turn/exit, and provides details on real time traffic delays and detours for shorter routes. If you have a larger RV, you can even buy units designed to navigate around low clearances and weight restrictions. Plus, there are many RV trip planning apps on the market to consider for your needs and reliable navigation.

2. 12 Volt Tankless Air Compressor

Readily available compressed air can mean the difference between a short delay and a multi-hour wait for road service when it comes to filling an under inflated tire (after checking tire pressure). This is essential piece of camping gear as it has multi-purposes. It can come in handy for bicycle tires, sport balls and other outdoor equipment. Look for a compressor that can offer higher pressures like 150 psi and operate on 12 volts.

3. Mobile WiFi Hotspot or WiFi Booster

This is a newer piece of essential camping gear among RVers as many travelers need to get online from time to time. While many RV parks advertise free WiFi, few can deliver enough band width to meet the needs of everyone in the park (when at peak capacity). Your smart phone can serve as a mobile hot spot or you can purchase a stand-alone device. Simply skip the frustration and get the most out of your WiFi connection on the road by carrying a hot spot device or a WiFi booster to get a faster connection when you need it.

4. Long Nose, Refillable, Butane Lighter

How many times have you asked your travel partner, “where’s the lighter?” Yes, most RVs have direct spark ignition appliances and a piezo igniter for the stove top. But you will still need to light the oven pilot light, the stove burners (when the piezo becomes finicky) gas grill and of course, the nightly campfire. Also, keep it handy.

5. Headlamps

Backpackers and tent campers have considered a good headlamp essential camping gear since they were invented. RVers should carry one for the same reasons as there are many camping tasks – even with a RV – that require two hands. So, unless you have a third hand, using a handheld flashlight can be difficult at times. Several of these little jobs (that come to mind when a headlamp is essential) include connecting the water hose, opening a baggage compartment, stowing the patio awning (when unexpected weather arrives in the middle of the night) hitching/unhitching, etc.

This is far from an exclusive list of essential RV items. But, if you are new to RVing or require new “tools of the trade” these will help make your next RV trip an even more positive experience.